Infrastructure Grant Workshop In April

The Port of Long Beach will release applications in May for water quality projects under the Community Infrastructure Program. The Port will hold a pre-solicitation workshop on April 25 to prepare potential applicants for this Request for Proposals.

The workshop will describe how to build a strong proposal, key evaluation criteria to be used by staff and the Community Grant Advisory Committee during review, and other tips. A presentation for water quality project applicants will be held at 10 a.m. in the Boardroom of the Port’s Interim Administrative Offices, 4801 Airport Plaza Drive, Long Beach 90815. The workshop will be recorded and a link will be available online at www.polb.com/grants.