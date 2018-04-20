Human Trafficking Awareness and Prevention

On April 26, the YWCA in San Pedro is hosting informational meeting regarding human trafficking and exploitation. Among the panel of speakers who will be presenting and answering questions on this pressing 21st century issue, includes The Coalition to Abolish Slavery Los Angeles taskforce coordinator, Becca Channel and Cherise Charleswell MPH from Journey Out, a nonprofit organization that helps victims escape lives of sex exploitation and sex trafficking.

The community, including youths, parents and concerned individuals are invited to this educational event. A continental breakfast will be served at the start of the event followed by an hour and half long program.

Time: 7:30a.m., April 26

Cost: Free

Details: ywcaharbor.org

Venue: 437 W. 9th Street, San Pedro