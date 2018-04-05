David Ivar’s Sweet Thursday

A sense of place through past and present

By Melina Paris, Music Columnist

San Pedro artist David Ivar of the band, Herman Dune will soon release an indie-folk album called, Sweet Thursday, entirely recorded in two days here in town at Ivar’s Santa Cruz Studio.

This is all clear enough but may become puzzling as the multiple expressions of David Ivar are revealed.

David Ivar is a singer, performer and songwriter who has performed under the names Yaya, David Ivar, and Black Yaya. He has been recording since 1999, releasing records and touring the world.

David Ivar is also a visual artist of ink, watercolors, oil, pencils, collage and sculpture. He has shown his work around the world since 2006.

Sweet Thursday’s title comes from the third volume of the Cannery Row trilogy by John Steinbeck. Its nine tracks are set for a May 17 release.

Random Lengths News spoke to Ivar about his new record, his affinity for San Pedro and The Grapes of Wrath author.

“Steinbeck is important to me, and even more so since I moved to San Pedro,” Ivar said. “Grapes of Wrath was a shock to me, not only for the sheer beauty of the writing, the fabulous descriptions of California, and the mix of sweet eroticism and spirituality, but also because the characters of Sweet Thursday are full of human emotion, and none of them is greed.”

Ivar continued on about Steinbeck and California:

“People of the hills above Cannery Row don’t care about careers, money, having more things than their neighbors, but want to drink wine, watch the sun rise and make love.

“Living in big cities like Paris and Los Angeles, where life is centered around gathering enough dough to survive, can really make you forget the real joys of existence, and Sweet Thursday is one of these books that are here to remind you what they are (including reading Steinbeck).”

“The similarities with the harbor neighborhood of San Pedro where I live and the Monterey of Cannery Row, as in Steinbeck’s books, because now it is more of a farce really. It really struck me, and I took it as a sign that I had found a home…”

Born and raised in Paris, France, to a Swedish mother and Moroccan father, Ivar came to San Pedro in 2015. To his pleasant surprise he discovered a link to the union. Ivar’s grandfather, from a village in Northern Sweden, was the union representative of the International Steelworkers Union. Ivar was reminded of his grandfather when he learned about Joe Hill (1879 – 1915), the martyred Swedish-American labor activist and songwriter, who joined the Industrial Workers of the World in 1910 and served for several years as the secretary for the San Pedro local. Hill wrote the iconic songs, The Preacher and the Slave and Casey Jones — A Union Scab.”

“When I moved here, literally four blocks from my house is a plaque to Joe Hill,” Ivar said. “My friends who are political got so excited when they saw the plaque. So I started reading about him… I started reading his lyrics and singing his songs. I found, especially when you move to a new town and when you have something that feels familiar, close to your heart, that it’s nice.”

Ivar shot all nine of his videos for Sweet Thursday in San Pedro. Its sound blends folk and alt rock and even a little bit of soul. This French man has created a very American sound on Sweet Thursday. The album is written by Ivar who plays guitar and sings, while Kyle McNeill plays bass and harmonizes and Lewis Pullman plays drums.

Ivar lavishes high praise on his bandmates for the groove they set.

“Nowadays, a lot of people use machines (for) the beat.” Ivar said. “When you don’t do that and you record everything together, it’s really nice to have a good groove coming from the rhythm section. The drummer and the bassist grew up together. They really have something.”

The first track, Oh Sweet Thursday, blends folk by way of vocals and funk, through guitar stylings neatly packaged in a lighthearted rhythm-driven number.

Several of Sweet Thursday’s songs reference local haunts as well as some just across the Vincent Thomas Bridge, which is also the title of their song, Vincent Thomas Blues. It opens with a fast rhythm-and-blues riff that leads into a blues refrain.

Well, I never had a pistol, I never had a knife but I’ve got a killer woman and I trust her with my life.

Love Cat Blues is reminiscent of Johnny Cash, a country ballad with a waltz tempo. It includes only Ivar on guitar with McNeill on upright bass and singing backup.

The album was mostly recorded in single takes. Ivar said he loves recording this way.

“You don’t have anything to do after you’ve recorded,” he said. “When you spend time in a studio, adding arrangements and stuff, you work so much after recording the song, per se, that you can’t even hear the song. When you work too much on the song it’s hard to even listen to it anymore.”

Ivar will release one Sweet Thursday video each Thursday starting April 12. Every song will debut on a different blog or website, which will have it exclusively for one week. One of the blogs called Folk Radio is out of the United Kingdom. Another one called Psychedelic Baby is by a blogger from Slovenia who writes about the Beat generation. Locally, Evelyn McDonnell will premiere a video on her blog, Populism, April 19.

On April 12, Ivar will begin taking orders for the album, offering vinyl, cassettes and digital downloads. A card with a pin will come with the download and include album information, such as the credits and feature artwork by Ivar.

“These days when someone buys or listens to an album on the computer, they have nothing to hold on to [or] just to flip over and look at,” Ivar said. “For people who know they are not going to listen to a physical album, and that’s most people, this will come with a pin that I designed. It’s cool to have something even though most people tell me there is no need for it.”

Ivar noted the vinyl will be very well made and crafted in Nashville, where he said they still make good sound for records. Ivar designed everything and took great care with details. The record will be made at United Records Pressing, which Ivar said has the most luxurious options because there is still a market in Nashville for reissues of country music or where people are collectors.

“If someone makes the effort, when everything is for free, to actually buy something because they care about it, I as an artist should care at least as much and make something out of it,” Ivar said.

Ivar also created a fanzine he wrote and illustrated. It’s something he does with all of his albums but this one is much bigger, at 48 pages. He will also sell his original illustrations, art and watercolors for the album. But the most coveted items will be three oil paintings in which Ivar is dressed as he is on the album.

Everything will be available for pre-sale through his website, April 12 to May 17, after which only the album will be available.

And about those various names? Ivar came up with the name Herman Dune at age 12, when he read Frank Herbert’s famous science fiction book, Dune. Most people think it’s his name but his name, Ivar, is Swedish and actually pronounced, ‘E-var.’

Yaya came a little bit later. He used to host an open mic, folk music night in Paris and every night played records afterward. He would always open with the Lee Dorsey song, Yaya. So, people started calling him Yaya.

With Black Yaya, Ivar changed the name on one record, wanting to break the continuity of Herman Dune.

“It’s funny because that is the record with the most listens on Spotify,” Ivar said. “It’s just something that I did on the side. I don’t know what it is but maybe it’s part of the creativity and persona that I do the different names.”