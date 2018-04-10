Local Nonprofit Cultivate Blues Legacy Heirs

Long Beach Polytechnic High School music students got to jam with legendary and up and coming blues artist this past March, courtesy of the Long Beach Blues Society.

Bluesman Bernie Pearl as well as the Grammy nominated Janiva Magness, Ray Goren and Shy But Flyy performed at the school’s new $24 million auditorium.

The Long Beach Blues Society launched this event and others with the aim of preserving and passing on the blues for generations to come in underserved communities.

Blues singer Shy But Flyy opened the event with a fantastic rendition of Muddy Waters ‘Got My Mojo Working’ and then went on to emcee the rest of the show starting with legendary blues artist Bernie Pearl. Pearl earned student appreciation with a rousing speech and went on to illustrate the origins of blues music and demonstrated various regional accents of pioneering artists including Southern and Northern regions of Mississippi.

Students went wild, cheering and screaming for teenage guitar prodigy Goren and his original songs he demonstrated the link between traditional blues and modern-day rap and popular music in a way that connected with the students.

Magness inspired students with her heartfelt personal experience: describing how her life has been influenced by blues and her emotional connection with music. Magness’ powerful vocal performance brought the audience back to the origins of blues accompanied by acclaimed guitarist Brophy Dale. Students from Poly’s music department then joined Magness on stage with an extended jam session taking a lead from bassist Lucky Lloyd and local drummer Albert Trepagnier.

Long Beach Blues Society is expanding the Blues in the Schools Program and offered all the students and their families free tickets to attend the New Blues Festival in hopes of opening the event to more families.

Details: http://www.longbeachbluessociety.org