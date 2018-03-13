Volunteer with Los Angeles Maritime Institute (LAMI)

What are you doing with your free time? What if we told you we have an opportunity to have a ton of fun while giving back to your community? Sound good to you? Help re-build the Swift of Ipswich…

The ship is now in the Maritime Institute’s yard near at the south end of Ports O’ Call Village,

where the remaining work will be done in the institute’s Building G workshop on site.

The tall ships serve the youth of LA and beyond, teaching them life lessons while encouraging ocean conservation.

Your job? Help students sail the boats and perform science experiments. We’ll teach you all you need to know; use that knowledge to inspire, connect with, and help students shape better lives for themselves.

Details: (310) 833-6055, volunteercoordinator@lamitopsail.org