State Lands Commission Hearing on PV Artificial Reef Proposal

By Mark Friedman, RLn Contributor

Although a Feb. 27 hearing of the California State Lands Commission was conducted in Sacramento, it was accessible locally via a video hookup at the Point Vicente interpretive center in Palos Verdes. There were issues related to the extraction and refining of fossil fuels, but the artificial reef project drew the most attention.

The Trump administration’s proposal to expand oil and gas drilling off the Northern, Central and Southern coasts of California drew public opposition, including San Pedro community activist, Peter Warren, representing seven environmental and religious organizations, the Natural Resources Defense Council, Coalition for a Safe Environment, and the Sierra Club.

On another issue, the commission waived attorney client privilege and California Attorney General Xavier Becerra’s legal advice about the butane and propane storage tank facility that Rancho LPG operates near the Port of Los Angeles, and a nearby rail spur located on property that the port owns. The commission acted in response to requests by the Sierra Club and local homeowners who’ve long advocated the removal of the tanks for safety reasons.

The Southern California Marine Institute’s proposed construction of an artificial reef off the coast of the Palos Verdes Peninsula became the focus.

With support from the National Oceanographic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the Montrose Settlements Restoration Project, the project intends to rebuild the biological resources decimated by the dumping of waste product from the old Montrose chemical plant, which produced the pesticide, DDT (dichlorodiphenltrichloroethane), from the 1940s through 70s.

The project would place 70,000 tons of clean rock from an existing quarry on Catalina Island to create 38 reef sites. The reef sites would provide essential fish habitat and substrate for kelp, marine algae and marine invertebrates.

One of the objectives is to increase kelp habitat which decreased 50 percent during the past 100 years, in part due to sea urchin population expansion after sea otters and urchin consumers were nearly hunted to extinction in California. With overpopulation, urchins eat down the kelp beds, causing a barren, virtually lifeless bottom. Efforts to restore the habitat have included the establishment of the Marine Protected Areas and urchin removal.

Southern California Marine Institute director, Daniel Pondella presented the proposal through a slideshow and noted that the proposed artificial reef is intended to restore habitat rather than mitigate human activities like the Montrose Settlements Restoration Project.

The reef modules will mimic natural design of reefs in 45 to 60 feet of water so they will not alter wave action, small craft traffic or surfing. Pondella also noted that the sediment at the proposed site is virtually the same as others, so the issue of stirring up toxic polychlorinated biphenyl is moot.

“This is a unique opportunity by the state to restore this habit. We don’t see any negative impacts on fish, surfing or MPA (Marine Protected Areas),” Pondella said.

A number of Palos Verdes homeowners were critical of the reef project, expressing skepticism given the Environmental Protection Agency’s inaction in regards to leaks of the Torrance PBF owned refinery through the past 20 years.

“We are opposed to this project,” Rancho Palos Verdes Mayor, Susan Brooks declared, echoing the sentiments of many homeowners and other critics. “Rancho Palos Verdes is one of nine entities that need to approve this project. Propose something more realistic. Increase the area of the MPA’s and stop illegal fishing.”

Environmental organizations such as Heal the Bay and the Surfrider Foundation didn’t take a position until more information was available.

Mark Friedman is a 15-year veteran Marine biology teacher, trade unionist and environmental activist.