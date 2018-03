St. Baldrick’s Foundation, Conquer Childhood Cancer

Since 2000 the St. Baldrick’s foundation has raised more than 200 million for childhood cancer research. Lunch will be provided for all shavees by The Long Beach Firefighters Association 372.

Time: 10 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Saturday March 10

Details: www.st.baldrick’s.org

Venue: LB Firefighters 372 Union Hall; 2201 Cherry Ave. Long Beach