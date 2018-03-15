Los Angeles Prostitute Known as ‘Pretty Hoe’ Charged with Sex Trafficking

LOS ANGELES— South Los Angeles women, widely known as “The Most Hated Hoe in LA” has been charged with sex trafficking.

Melanie Denae Williams, 22, used her social media platforms to recruit young girls into prostitution. Her website features countless pictures and videos of “run-ins with the law.”

The victim, who has not yet been identified, told police Williams forced her to sell sex, taking all proceeds then threw bleach on her and beat her with a broomstick.

Williams also made the victim tattoo “Melanie” on her wrist and face to show that she was her property.

The indictment specifically targets one count of sex trafficking an adult by force, fraud or coercion. Court papers say Williams was sentenced to three months in jail back in December of last year for prostitution. Williams is being held in the Los Angeles County Jail without bail and if convicted, will face up to 55 years in prison.