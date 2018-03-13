San Pedro Bay/Long Beach: Clean Air Action Plan Advisory Meeting Scheduled

An advisory meeting concerning progress of the San Pedro Bay Ports Clean Air Action Plan (CAAP) 2017 is set for March 29 in Long Beach.

This is the first of up to four stakeholder advisory meetings per year, which are required as part of the CAAP Update approved by the Long Beach and Los Angeles boards of Harbor Commissioners, Nov. 2, 2017.

March 29

Time: 10 a.m. to noon

Details: www.cleanairactionplan.org

Where: 1st floor training room of the Port of Long Beach Interim Administrative Offices at 4801 Airport Plaza Dr., Long Beach, 90815

The meeting is open to the public.

The CAAP 2017 Update is a comprehensive strategy for accelerating progress toward a zero-emission future while protecting and strengthening the ports’ competitive position in the global economy.