Rising Tide Summit Convenes at AltaSea

AltaSea at the Port of Los Angeles will host the Rising Tide Summit on March 28 convening business leaders, thinkers and innovators to discuss and identify rapid solutions for ocean conservation.

The conference will feature panel discussions, keynote presentations, Q&A sessions and workshops with science experts, investors, business leaders, ocean advocates and foundation executives.

Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 28-29

Details: risingtidesummit.net

Venue: AltaSea at the Port of Los Angeles, 2456 Signal St., San Pedro