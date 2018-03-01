Rematch for Congressional Seat Trumps Dash to D.C.

LOS ANGELES – Actress and former Fox News commentator Stacey Dash submitted her intent to run as a Republican for the 44th congressional district to the Federal Elections Commission on Feb. 26. But the real news may be that 44th District voters are going to see a rematch between Rep. Nanette Barragan and her 2016 rival, Isadore Hall.

Two years ago, Barragán was the underdog throughout the election fight and campaigned like it. Though Hall did not have strength of an incumbent, he arguably had greater name recognition and the endorsement of former 44th district representative Janice Hahn. Barragán pulled off a narrow upset victory (51.1 percent to 48.8 percent) anway. Barragan won by countering Hall’s dominance in Compton and Carson with support from South Gate, Lynwood, Harbor City and Wilmington. She was nearly neck-and-neck with Hall in San Pedro.

In fundraising, the rivals were nearly even, with each raising nearly $2 million each. This time around, the roles are different if not reversed. Barragan is an incumbent with more than $600,000 in cash on hand while Hall has $427. That however, is more than Stacy Dash has to work with. She’s starting with $0 on hand in a heavily Democratic district.