PVLC Outdoor Volunteer Day – Portuguese Bend Reserve

Help win the war on fennel and eradicate it to improve wildlife habitat.

Join us during our Outdoor Volunteer Day at Portuguese Bend Reserve, open to all, no experience needed! We will be working on one of our many restoration sites to remove invasive weeds and plant/maintain native shrubs. Your work will help improve the land for people and wildlife alike!

Time: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., March 31

Details: (310) 541-7613; www.laworks.com/opportunity

Location: This event will meet at Del Cerro Park, next to Portuguese Bend Reserve at the intersection of Crenshaw and Burrell Lane.

**Please be aware that this volunteer day includes a small hike to the restoration site (15 minutes). This event is not recommended for individuals who are unable to take part of a small hike.