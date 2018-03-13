The Port of Long Beach is accepting applications for it’s community sponsorship program until Friday, March 30, but any group that misses the deadline can shoot for this year’s next and final call for applications in September.

The Harbor Department provides sponsorship funds to local groups for community events and programs which help inform residents about the Port of Long Beach’s role as an economic engine and a leader in environmental sustainability.

In November of 2017, Harbor Commissioners awarded 100 Port sponsorships totaling $446,650 to organizations for events and programs benefiting the community. Local groups receiving funding included organizations focused on education, arts, diversity, environment and health.

For more information and to apply, www.polb.com/sponsorship.