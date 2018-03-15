Port of Long Beach Shipments Jump Ahead During Lunar New Year

LOS ANGELES–After a record breaking January at the Port of Long Beach, the increased cargo volumes continue historic highs for February.

In February alone, 661,790 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) moved through the Port, at a 32.8 percent increase compared to February of last year. This marks the first time Long Beach terminals have handled more than 600,000 cargo containers in the month.

Imports climbed 37 percent in February, to 342,247 TEUs. The Port handled 130,916 outbound containers, up 9.3 percent. Thriving import markets drove up numbers of empty containers needed overseas, rising by 46.5 percent to 188,628 TEUs.

Port of Long Beach Executive Director Mario Cordero said a month like February is now the new normal and he expected a lull in March as East Asian nations celebrate the Lunar New Year, and then rebound in April.

“It’s clear new vessel alliances and the increasingly interconnected global economy have shifted cargo patterns,” said Board of Harbor Commission President Lou Anne Bynum. “The Port of LongBeach is investing $4 billion on infrastructure and leveraging technology to ensure our partners are productive and successful.”

