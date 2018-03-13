New Farmers Market Launched in North Long Beach

The grand opening of the Houghton Park Farmers Market on Feb. 26 — a Monday — Long Beach now has a farmers market every day of the week.

Houghton Park is in North Long Beach, on the corner of Atlantic Ave. and Harding St., and is open for business from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. during winter.

In addition to fresh produce, the market provides a food court, live music and a free yoga session.

EBT vouchers will be distributed for SNAP benefits using the EBT card. People using their EBT cards are also eligible for a “market match” which gives matching funds to buy fresh produce up to $10, according to the farmer’s market organizers.

Time: every Monday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. during winter. The schedule backs up an hour during summer, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Venue: Houghton Park 6301 Myrtle Ave. Long Beach

Parking is available on the street or the park parking lot.