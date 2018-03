San Pedro and Wilmington residents: Join the Port of Los Angeles for a community town hall to get the latest information about current and planned projects in development on the LA Waterfront, including the San Pedro Public Market, AltaSea, and Wilmington Waterfront Promenade.

Time: 6 p.m., March 20.

Details: www.portoflosangeles.org and www.lawaterfront.org

Venue: Warner Grand Theatre 478 W. 6th St.San Pedro