Gerald Desmond Bridge Replacement Project Weekly

After a couple of months of making its way down the eastbound incline, the orange movable scaffolding system (MSS) reached the west low-level approach on-ramp and has begun construction on the approach. The machine has already completed one span and has moved onto the second one, with a concrete pour on the road deck scheduled for the first week of March.

In the coming months, if you drive along Ocean Boulevard, you will see the orange MSS make its way up toward the main span. Current plans have the orange MSS completing the eastbound incline by the end of the year.

For more updates on the building of the bridge, visit the Bridge Project website at www.newgdbridge.com.