Los Angeles Harbor International Film Festival Celebrates 15th Anniversary

The Los Angeles Harbor International Film Festival (LAHIFF) is celebrating its 15th anniversary this week, from March 15-18 at the Warner Grand Theatre. LAHIFF showcases film and video that pay tribute to the golden age of Hollywood while encouraging youth reading through the festivals Read a Book, See the Film program. More recently the festival has begun to feature documentary films focused on the labor movement.

This year continues in that vein, with films on subjects as varied as cultural tradition, social justice, nostalgic film – including a children’s book and documentaries.

LAHIFF offers stimulating and entertaining programming that inspires the audience and respects the integrity of the silver screen. The four day event will showcase three films, two full length documentaries and documentary shorts.

Key components are the free education outreach program, Read the Book, See the Movie promoting literacy and a more thoughtful way to view a film, March 15, Hollywood Nostalgia Tribute, March 17 and DocSunday, March 18.

LAHIFF opens with Read the Book, See the Movie, in the festivals Education Outreach Program features the novel, 20,000 Leagues Under The Sea by Jules Verne and Disney’s 35mm film 20,000 Leagues Under The Sea. Thousands of books have been distributed to students and community members through this program since 2004. After reading the book, students attend the Culmination Program at Warner Grand Theatre where they will enjoy refreshments then watch the film version of the book, followed by a discussion. A total of 900 books have been distributed to students throughout the harbor area and Palos Verdes.

15: A Quinceanera Story, debuted on HBO, will feature four half hour documentaries which reveal unique stores of the right of passage of 15 year old Latina girls.

New Filmmakers LA (NFMLA) On Location: The Los Angeles Video Project, 90 minutes of 26 short one to five minute films with conversation and Q&A after the screening with filmmakers.

1962’s Bye Bye Birdie preceded by Put On A Happy Face Red Carpet Gala.

The picture takes place during the prelude to the Vietnam war with the story being inspired by Elvis Presley’s draft call into the United States Army. Prior to the film there will be a short performance by the San Pedro High School Jazz Ensemble.

DocSunday, presenting sponsor Andeavor ~ POLA premieres Social Justice Theme, The Armor of Light. Documentary concerns issues about gun violence and resolution.

Finding Kukan, the award winning feature documentary investigates story of Chinese, Hawaii-born Li Ling-Ai, un-credited female producer of Kukan, 1941 Academy Award ® winner about World War II China that has been lost for decades. Lung will attend the screening then participate in a Q&A with members of the film crew.

See film trailers for Finding Kukan and 15: A Quinceanera Story below.