ENTERTAINMENT

Feb. 9

Hugh von Kleist Duo

Enjoy live traditional hard swingin’ jazz styled after Zoot Sims and Lester Young.

Time: 6 p.m. Feb. 9

Cost: Free

Details: www.blowingold.com

Venue: 28th St Bar & Grill Lounge Doubletree by Hilton, 2800 Via Cabrillo Marina, San Pedro

Feb. 10

Rob Garland’s Eclectic Trio

This high energy jazz-rock fusion trio will perform instrumental and vocal selection, plus a few eclectic covers with elements of jazz, rock, blues and funk.

Time: 8 p.m. Feb. 10

Cost: $20

Details: (310) 833-7538; https://alvasshowroom.com

Venue: Alvas Showroom, 1417 W. 8th St., San Pedro

Feb. 11

Agent 22, Special Guest Emmett Chapman

Witness Stick Inventor Emmett Chapman plays his 12- string guitar-bass hybrid in his original “free hands” style. Chapman will be accompanied by stick player Tom Griesgraber and Ryan Moran on percussion and didgeridoo.

Time: 8 p.m. Feb. 11

Cost: $20

Details: (310) 833-7538; jacqulyn@alvas.com

Venue: Alvas Showroom, 1417 W. 8th St., San Pedro

Feb. 14

Sylvia Rodriguez Trio



Grab your dancing shoes and head down memory lane and enjoy a 20th century jazz sound. The trio performs every Wednesday

Time: 5:30 to 9 p.m. Feb. 14

Cost: Free

Details: www.sylviarodriguezmusic.com

Venue: Blu Lounge at The Crowne Plaza Los Angeles, 601 S. Palos Verdes St., San Pedro

Feb. 17

Tamir Hendelman, Morgan Jones

Award-winning jazz pianist-composer Tamir Hendelman is known for his imaginative and sensitive playing and arranging on recordings by Natalie Cole, Barbra Streisand and Roberta Gambarini as well as Graham Dechter, Richard Galliano and Claudio Roditi. Morgan Jones is a Los Angeles-based pianist, saxophonist and educator.

Time: 4 to 6 p.m. Feb. 17

Cost: $30

Details: (310) 833-7538; https://alvasshowroom.com

Venue: Alvas Showroom, 1417 W. 8th St., San Pedro

Feb. 17

Richie Goods & Nuclear Fusion



Richie Goods & Nuclear Fusion is a dynamic band with a very unique sound. Goods combines jazz, funk, gospel and rock resulting in an electrifying musical experience.

Time: 8 to 10 p.m. Feb. 17

Cost: $25

Details: (310) 833-7538; https://alvasshowroom.com

Venue: Alvas Showroom, 1417 W. 8th St., San Pedro

Feb. 18

The Red Guitar & Junkyard Duo

Bruce Forman and Jake Reed will bring in their combo of jazz and music from the edge of sound

Time: 4 to 6 p.m. Feb. 18

Cost: $20

Details: (310) 833-7538; https://alvasshowroom.com

Venue: Alvas Showroom, 1417 W. 8th St., San Pedro

Feb. 18

Alex Ridio, Ronnie Blanchet

Join in for a night of classic country and rockabilly music.

Time: 8 p.m. Feb. 18

Cost: $15

Details: (310) 547-2348

Venue: People’s Place & Palace, 365 W. 6th St., San Pedro

THEATER

Feb. 9

LYMAN

LYMAN is a 2-act play set in a multi-universe. It centers on the life of Lyman Liri, a piano prodigy and Vietnam veteran who becomes homeless in our current universe. Each scene is a different destiny of Lyman based on the choices he makes at universal points in his life.

Time: 8 p.m. Feb. 9 and 10, and 2 p.m. Feb. 11

Cost: $20

Details: (562) 494-1014

Venue: Long Beach Playhouse, 5021 E. Anaheim St., Long Beach

Feb. 10

Sleeping Beauty

Get swept away into a sublime world of kings, queens, fairy godmothers and storybook creatures as the treasured tale of Tchaikovsky’s Sleeping Beauty comes alive.

Time: 8 p.m. Feb. 10 and 2 p.m. Feb. 11

Cost: $45 to $60

Details: http://palosverdesperformingarts.com

Venue: Palos Verdes Performing Arts, Norris Theatre, 27570 Norris Center Drive, Rolling Hills Estates

Feb. 11

Louisiana Purchase

The Reiner Staged Reading Series’ performances bring to the stage some of Broadway’s classics and forgotten gems, presented concert-style. Louisiana Purchase is not about Thomas Jefferson’s gargantuan land acquisition from France in 1803. It’s about the naive and unworldly Sen. Oliver P. Loganberry, who is sent to New Orleans to investigate the questionable tactics of the Louisiana Purchasing Co.

Time: 7 p.m. Feb. 11

Cost: $24

Details: www.musical.org

Venue: Beverly O’Neill Theater, 300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach

Feb. 16

Guys and Dolls



Gangsters and gamblers, missionary dolls, and showgirls turn the gamble of love into a high-energy musical. Rolling the dice is the vice of choice for Nathan Detroit (Matthew Henerson). He has big spenders ready to join his latest illegal crap game, but he needs some serious dough to keep the game afloat.

Time: 8 p.m. Feb. 16, 17, 23, 24 and March 1, 2 and 3, 1 p.m. Feb. 18, 25 and March 4, 2 p.m. Feb. 24 and March 2, and 6 p.m. Feb. 25.

Cost: $20

Details: (562) 856-1999; www.musical.org

Venue: Carpenter Performing Arts Center, 6200 E. Atherton St., Long Beach

Ongoing

Black Coffee

In this seldom seen and intricately crafted mystery, Agatha Christie weaves scientific discoveries, international espionage and unimaginable murder together to give the audience a night of unraveling the knots of danger and suspense.

Time: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sundays, through Feb. 10

Cost: $20

Details: www.lbplayhouse.org

Venue: Long Beach Playhouse, 5021 E. Anaheim St., Long Beach

Pick of the Vine

An exciting night of entertainment awaits you in these 7- to 15-minute short plays hand-picked by Little Fish Theatre from authors across the country.

Time: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays, through Feb. 17

Cost: $25 to 27

Details: (310) 512-6030; Littlefishtheatre.org

Venue: Little Fish Theatre, 777 Centre St., San Pedro

ARTS

Feb. 10

Long Beach Art Walk

The new Long Beach Art Walk offers galleries and other businesses displaying art work, musicians, a maker’s mart, activated green space, and food trucks, every second Saturday. Artists have a chance to display and sell their art while patrons enjoy strolling from one establishment to the next.

Time: 4 to 10 p.m. Feb. 10

Cost: Free

Details: http://lbartwalk.org

Venue: East Village, from 4th Street and Linden Avenue to 1st and Elm streets, Long Beach

Ongoing

Minoru Ohira: Memory & Nature

Palos Verdes Art Center is pleased to announce Memory & Nature, recent sculpture by Minoru Ohira. Composed of wood, granite, graphite, and resin, his forms are abstracted from the human body as well as vegetal shapes, filtered by the traces of memory in a process of meditative carving.

Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays, and 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays, through March 4

Cost: Free

Details: pvartcenter.org; memoryandnature.com

Venue: Palos Verdes Art Center, 5504 W. Crestridge Road, Rancho Palos Verdes

7 Painters

TransVagrant + Gallery 478 are pleased to present 7 Painters including the works by Katy Crowe, Ron Linden, William Mahan, Jay McCafferty, Marie Thibeault, Ted Twine, and HK Zamani.

Time: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, through March 11

Details: (310) 732-2150

Venue: Gallery 478, 478 W. 7th St., San Pedro

The Rebel Body

Angels Gate Cultural Center is pleased to present The Rebel Body, a solo show by Johanna Breiding.

Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m Mondays through Fridays, and 12 to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, through March 17

Cost: Free

Details: angelsgateart.org

Venue: Angels Gate Cultural Center, 3601 S. Gaffey St., San Pedro

Making Social

Making Social is an exhibition based on a pedagogic approach to social experience and art.

The show is based on a course taught by Matt Rich over the past decade about social experience as a medium in art.

Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and 12 to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, through March 17

Cost: Free

Details: http://angelsgateart.org

Venue: Angels Gate Cultural Center, 3601 S. Gaffey St., San Pedro

Robert Irwin: Site Determined

This exhibition traces Robert Irwin’s process development as he embraced the ambient environment itself as his medium in his outdoor site-responsive projects. Site Determined reveals the artist’s process and demonstrates how he used landscape as muse and upheld observer as collaborator.

Time: 12 to 5 p.m. Sundays through Thursday, and 12 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, through April 15

Cost: Free

Details: www.csulb.edu/university-art-museum

Venue: University Art Museum, CSULB, 1250 Bellflower Blvd., Long Beach

COMMUNITY

Feb. 10

13th Annual Tea & Tunes Luncheon

Join in the celebration of Valentine’s Day at the Banning Mansion stagecoach barn. This year’s theme is “Love.” Enjoy an elegant luncheon and a special selection of teas along with live musical entertainment, complimentary tours of the museum and a special exhibit of Victorian souvenirs.

Time: 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 10

Cost: $65 to $75

Details: (310) 548-2005; www.thebanningmuseum.org

Venue: The Banning Museum, 401 E. M St,, Wilmington

Cupid Shuffle Silent Dance Party

Everyone is invited to celebrate South Bay Pavillion’s 45th anniversary. With admission, you get a reserved headphones, free giveaways and raffle tickets.You must bring a pack of baby diapers for our baby2baby.org collection. Headphones are available while supplies last.

Time: 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 10

Cost: $15 p

Details: www.southbaypavilion.com

Venue: South Bay Pavilion, 20700 S. Avalon Blvd., Carson

Unleashing our Capabilities

Four speakers will share their story, what has worked for them to unleash their capabilities and how this has helped them evolve in their current life both personally and professionally.

Time: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 10

Cost: $20

Details: https://tinyurl.com/girl-power-within

Venue: CJMM Community Center, 801 E. Carson St., Suite 107, Carson

Feb. 10

2018 Port of Los Angeles Lunar New Year Festival

Join the Port of Los Angeles for the fourth annual Lunar New Year Festival on the LA Waterfront, held indoors at CRAFTED at the Port of Los Angeles. 2018 is the year of the dog. This FREE community event features a petting zoo, traditional dancers, Taiko drummers, lion dancers, face painting, arts and crafts, calligraphy and brush artistry.

Time: 3 to 7 p.m. Feb. 10

Cost: Free

Details: www.portoflosangeles.com

Venue: Crafted at the Port of Los Angeles, 112 E. 22nd St., Warehouse No 10, San Pedro

One Love Cali Reggae Fest

It’s all Cali Love on the Queen Mary this weekend with reggae, ska and rock bands entertaining fans on multiple stages. Headliners include Rebelution, Atmostphere, Ben Harper and the Innocent Criminals and Iration.

Time: 12 p.m. Feb. 11

Cost: $70 to $300

Details: www.onelovecalifest.com

Venue: Queen Mary, 1126 Queens Highway, Long Beach

Feb. 15

San Pedro Small Business Expo Mixer

Make new moves for your business in the New Year. Learn how to grow your business, explore contracting opportunities with Los Angeles County and network.

Time: 3:30 to 6 p.m. Feb. 15

Cost: Free

Details: www.sanpedrochamber.com

Venue: Crowne Plaza Hotel, 601 S. Palos Verdes St., San Pedro

5th Annual Gravely Celebration Experience

This event is part of “Iowa Remembers,” the annual series of tributes and ceremonies presented by Pacific Battleship Center aboard Battleship IOWA. The series advances its mission to “Celebrate the American Spirit” by marking national, military and naval dates of importance. Limited seating

Time: 6 p.m. Feb. 15

Cost: Free

Details: https://tickets.labattleship.com, gravelyexperience.org,

Venue: USS Iowa Pacific Battleship Center, 250 S. Harbor Blvd., Berth 87, San Pedro

Feb. 16

Fabulous Friday

Join in on the first Fabulous Friday mixer of 2018. This event along with a comedy show is a great way to meet new people.

Time: 6 p.m. Feb. 16

Cost: $5

Details: https://tinyurl.com/sp-art-asoc

Venue: Machine Studio, 446 W. 6th St., San Pedro

Feb. 17

HIN San Pedro

Modified cars, entertainment stage and lunar New Year-themed car show festival filling up eight city blocks of downtown San Pedro.

Time: 4 to 10 p.m., Feb. 17

Cost: Free

Details: hin.webconnex.com

Venue: San Pedro Historic Downtown Waterfront, 390 W. 7th St., San Pedro

Rediscover the S.S. Lane Victory Day

Bring the family down for a free tour of the S.S. Lane Victory and earn the history and workings of the only ship that served in World War II, Korean and Vietnam Wars. You’ll get to explore this historic vessel and hear the heroic stories of the men and women who bravely served our country.

Time: 10 a.m. Feb. 17

Cost: Free

Details: https://thelanevictory.org

Venue: S.S. Lane Victory Merchant Marine Museum and Memorial, Berth 49, San Pedro

Feb. 24

16th Annual Aquarium of the Pacific African American Festival

Join Forgotten Images at the Aquarium of the Pacific as they celebrate the rich diversity of African-American and African cultures. The weekend will feature live entertainment and arts and crafts.

Time: Feb. 24

Cost: $18 to $50

Details: www.aquariumofpacific.org

Venue: Aquarium of the Pacific, 100 Aquarium Way, Long Beach

The Great Los Angeles Air Raid

Celebrate and recreate one of the most controversial events in Los Angeles history, a night when thousands of people were convinced the city was under attack from the air during World War II in 1942. Many living historians will be in character.

Time: 3 to 8 p.m. Feb. 24

Cost: $20 to $30

Details: www.FtMac.org

Venue: Fort MacArthur Museum, 3601 S. Gaffey St., San Pedro

Carson 50th Anniversary Gala Ball

The City of Carson’s 50th Anniversary Gala Ball is near and tickets are selling fast.

Time: 6 p.m. Feb. 24

Cost: $50 to $400

Details: (310) 835-0212

Venue: CJMMCC, 801 E. Carson St., Carson

South Bay Pavillion Black History Month Program

Enjoy a fashion show, singing, spoken word, exhibits, dance and magic.

Time: 2 to 6 p.m. Feb. 24

Cost: Free

Details: www.southbaypavilion.com

Venue: South Bay Pavilion, 20700 S. Avalon Blvd., Carson