Rob Garland’s Eclectic Trio
- 02/08/2018
Feb. 9
Hugh von Kleist Duo
Enjoy live traditional hard swingin’ jazz styled after Zoot Sims and Lester Young.
Time: 6 p.m. Feb. 9
Cost: Free
Details: www.blowingold.com
Venue: 28th St Bar & Grill Lounge Doubletree by Hilton, 2800 Via Cabrillo Marina, San Pedro
Feb. 10
Rob Garland’s Eclectic Trio
This high energy jazz-rock fusion trio will perform instrumental and vocal selection, plus a few eclectic covers with elements of jazz, rock, blues and funk.
Time: 8 p.m. Feb. 10
Cost: $20
Details: (310) 833-7538; https://alvasshowroom.com
Venue: Alvas Showroom, 1417 W. 8th St., San Pedro
Feb. 11
Agent 22, Special Guest Emmett Chapman
Witness Stick Inventor Emmett Chapman plays his 12- string guitar-bass hybrid in his original “free hands” style. Chapman will be accompanied by stick player Tom Griesgraber and Ryan Moran on percussion and didgeridoo.
Time: 8 p.m. Feb. 11
Cost: $20
Details: (310) 833-7538; jacqulyn@alvas.com
Venue: Alvas Showroom, 1417 W. 8th St., San Pedro
Feb. 14
Sylvia Rodriguez Trio
Grab your dancing shoes and head down memory lane and enjoy a 20th century jazz sound. The trio performs every Wednesday
Time: 5:30 to 9 p.m. Feb. 14
Cost: Free
Details: www.sylviarodriguezmusic.com
Venue: Blu Lounge at The Crowne Plaza Los Angeles, 601 S. Palos Verdes St., San Pedro
Feb. 17
Tamir Hendelman, Morgan Jones
Award-winning jazz pianist-composer Tamir Hendelman is known for his imaginative and sensitive playing and arranging on recordings by Natalie Cole, Barbra Streisand and Roberta Gambarini as well as Graham Dechter, Richard Galliano and Claudio Roditi. Morgan Jones is a Los Angeles-based pianist, saxophonist and educator.
Time: 4 to 6 p.m. Feb. 17
Cost: $30
Details: (310) 833-7538; https://alvasshowroom.com
Venue: Alvas Showroom, 1417 W. 8th St., San Pedro
Feb. 17
Richie Goods & Nuclear Fusion
Richie Goods & Nuclear Fusion is a dynamic band with a very unique sound. Goods combines jazz, funk, gospel and rock resulting in an electrifying musical experience.
Time: 8 to 10 p.m. Feb. 17
Cost: $25
Details: (310) 833-7538; https://alvasshowroom.com
Venue: Alvas Showroom, 1417 W. 8th St., San Pedro
Feb. 18
The Red Guitar & Junkyard Duo
Bruce Forman and Jake Reed will bring in their combo of jazz and music from the edge of sound
Time: 4 to 6 p.m. Feb. 18
Cost: $20
Details: (310) 833-7538; https://alvasshowroom.com
Venue: Alvas Showroom, 1417 W. 8th St., San Pedro
Feb. 18
Alex Ridio, Ronnie Blanchet
Join in for a night of classic country and rockabilly music.
Time: 8 p.m. Feb. 18
Cost: $15
Details: (310) 547-2348
Venue: People’s Place & Palace, 365 W. 6th St., San Pedro
THEATER
Feb. 9
LYMAN
LYMAN is a 2-act play set in a multi-universe. It centers on the life of Lyman Liri, a piano prodigy and Vietnam veteran who becomes homeless in our current universe. Each scene is a different destiny of Lyman based on the choices he makes at universal points in his life.
Time: 8 p.m. Feb. 9 and 10, and 2 p.m. Feb. 11
Cost: $20
Details: (562) 494-1014
Venue: Long Beach Playhouse, 5021 E. Anaheim St., Long Beach
Feb. 10
Sleeping Beauty
Get swept away into a sublime world of kings, queens, fairy godmothers and storybook creatures as the treasured tale of Tchaikovsky’s Sleeping Beauty comes alive.
Time: 8 p.m. Feb. 10 and 2 p.m. Feb. 11
Cost: $45 to $60
Details: http://palosverdesperformingarts.com
Venue: Palos Verdes Performing Arts, Norris Theatre, 27570 Norris Center Drive, Rolling Hills Estates
Feb. 11
Louisiana Purchase
The Reiner Staged Reading Series’ performances bring to the stage some of Broadway’s classics and forgotten gems, presented concert-style. Louisiana Purchase is not about Thomas Jefferson’s gargantuan land acquisition from France in 1803. It’s about the naive and unworldly Sen. Oliver P. Loganberry, who is sent to New Orleans to investigate the questionable tactics of the Louisiana Purchasing Co.
Time: 7 p.m. Feb. 11
Cost: $24
Details: www.musical.org
Venue: Beverly O’Neill Theater, 300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach
Feb. 16
Guys and Dolls
Gangsters and gamblers, missionary dolls, and showgirls turn the gamble of love into a high-energy musical. Rolling the dice is the vice of choice for Nathan Detroit (Matthew Henerson). He has big spenders ready to join his latest illegal crap game, but he needs some serious dough to keep the game afloat.
Time: 8 p.m. Feb. 16, 17, 23, 24 and March 1, 2 and 3, 1 p.m. Feb. 18, 25 and March 4, 2 p.m. Feb. 24 and March 2, and 6 p.m. Feb. 25.
Cost: $20
Details: (562) 856-1999; www.musical.org
Venue: Carpenter Performing Arts Center, 6200 E. Atherton St., Long Beach
Ongoing
Black Coffee
In this seldom seen and intricately crafted mystery, Agatha Christie weaves scientific discoveries, international espionage and unimaginable murder together to give the audience a night of unraveling the knots of danger and suspense.
Time: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sundays, through Feb. 10
Cost: $20
Details: www.lbplayhouse.org
Venue: Long Beach Playhouse, 5021 E. Anaheim St., Long Beach
Pick of the Vine
An exciting night of entertainment awaits you in these 7- to 15-minute short plays hand-picked by Little Fish Theatre from authors across the country.
Time: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays, through Feb. 17
Cost: $25 to 27
Details: (310) 512-6030; Littlefishtheatre.org
Venue: Little Fish Theatre, 777 Centre St., San Pedro
ARTS
Feb. 10
Long Beach Art Walk
The new Long Beach Art Walk offers galleries and other businesses displaying art work, musicians, a maker’s mart, activated green space, and food trucks, every second Saturday. Artists have a chance to display and sell their art while patrons enjoy strolling from one establishment to the next.
Time: 4 to 10 p.m. Feb. 10
Cost: Free
Details: http://lbartwalk.org
Venue: East Village, from 4th Street and Linden Avenue to 1st and Elm streets, Long Beach
Ongoing
Minoru Ohira: Memory & Nature
Palos Verdes Art Center is pleased to announce Memory & Nature, recent sculpture by Minoru Ohira. Composed of wood, granite, graphite, and resin, his forms are abstracted from the human body as well as vegetal shapes, filtered by the traces of memory in a process of meditative carving.
Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays, and 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays, through March 4
Cost: Free
Details: pvartcenter.org; memoryandnature.com
Venue: Palos Verdes Art Center, 5504 W. Crestridge Road, Rancho Palos Verdes
7 Painters
TransVagrant + Gallery 478 are pleased to present 7 Painters including the works by Katy Crowe, Ron Linden, William Mahan, Jay McCafferty, Marie Thibeault, Ted Twine, and HK Zamani.
Time: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, through March 11
Details: (310) 732-2150
Venue: Gallery 478, 478 W. 7th St., San Pedro
The Rebel Body
Angels Gate Cultural Center is pleased to present The Rebel Body, a solo show by Johanna Breiding.
Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m Mondays through Fridays, and 12 to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, through March 17
Cost: Free
Details: angelsgateart.org
Venue: Angels Gate Cultural Center, 3601 S. Gaffey St., San Pedro
Making Social
Making Social is an exhibition based on a pedagogic approach to social experience and art.
The show is based on a course taught by Matt Rich over the past decade about social experience as a medium in art.
Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and 12 to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, through March 17
Cost: Free
Details: http://angelsgateart.org
Venue: Angels Gate Cultural Center, 3601 S. Gaffey St., San Pedro
Robert Irwin: Site Determined
This exhibition traces Robert Irwin’s process development as he embraced the ambient environment itself as his medium in his outdoor site-responsive projects. Site Determined reveals the artist’s process and demonstrates how he used landscape as muse and upheld observer as collaborator.
Time: 12 to 5 p.m. Sundays through Thursday, and 12 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, through April 15
Cost: Free
Details: www.csulb.edu/university-art-museum
Venue: University Art Museum, CSULB, 1250 Bellflower Blvd., Long Beach
COMMUNITY
Feb. 10
13th Annual Tea & Tunes Luncheon
Join in the celebration of Valentine’s Day at the Banning Mansion stagecoach barn. This year’s theme is “Love.” Enjoy an elegant luncheon and a special selection of teas along with live musical entertainment, complimentary tours of the museum and a special exhibit of Victorian souvenirs.
Time: 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 10
Cost: $65 to $75
Details: (310) 548-2005; www.thebanningmuseum.org
Venue: The Banning Museum, 401 E. M St,, Wilmington
Cupid Shuffle Silent Dance Party
Everyone is invited to celebrate South Bay Pavillion’s 45th anniversary. With admission, you get a reserved headphones, free giveaways and raffle tickets.You must bring a pack of baby diapers for our baby2baby.org collection. Headphones are available while supplies last.
Time: 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 10
Cost: $15 p
Details: www.southbaypavilion.com
Venue: South Bay Pavilion, 20700 S. Avalon Blvd., Carson
Unleashing our Capabilities
Four speakers will share their story, what has worked for them to unleash their capabilities and how this has helped them evolve in their current life both personally and professionally.
Time: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 10
Cost: $20
Details: https://tinyurl.com/girl-power-within
Venue: CJMM Community Center, 801 E. Carson St., Suite 107, Carson
Feb. 10
2018 Port of Los Angeles Lunar New Year Festival
Join the Port of Los Angeles for the fourth annual Lunar New Year Festival on the LA Waterfront, held indoors at CRAFTED at the Port of Los Angeles. 2018 is the year of the dog. This FREE community event features a petting zoo, traditional dancers, Taiko drummers, lion dancers, face painting, arts and crafts, calligraphy and brush artistry.
Time: 3 to 7 p.m. Feb. 10
Cost: Free
Details: www.portoflosangeles.com
Venue: Crafted at the Port of Los Angeles, 112 E. 22nd St., Warehouse No 10, San Pedro
One Love Cali Reggae Fest
It’s all Cali Love on the Queen Mary this weekend with reggae, ska and rock bands entertaining fans on multiple stages. Headliners include Rebelution, Atmostphere, Ben Harper and the Innocent Criminals and Iration.
Time: 12 p.m. Feb. 11
Cost: $70 to $300
Details: www.onelovecalifest.com
Venue: Queen Mary, 1126 Queens Highway, Long Beach
Feb. 15
San Pedro Small Business Expo Mixer
Make new moves for your business in the New Year. Learn how to grow your business, explore contracting opportunities with Los Angeles County and network.
Time: 3:30 to 6 p.m. Feb. 15
Cost: Free
Details: www.sanpedrochamber.com
Venue: Crowne Plaza Hotel, 601 S. Palos Verdes St., San Pedro
5th Annual Gravely Celebration Experience
This event is part of “Iowa Remembers,” the annual series of tributes and ceremonies presented by Pacific Battleship Center aboard Battleship IOWA. The series advances its mission to “Celebrate the American Spirit” by marking national, military and naval dates of importance. Limited seating
Time: 6 p.m. Feb. 15
Cost: Free
Details: https://tickets.labattleship.com, gravelyexperience.org,
Venue: USS Iowa Pacific Battleship Center, 250 S. Harbor Blvd., Berth 87, San Pedro
Feb. 16
Fabulous Friday
Join in on the first Fabulous Friday mixer of 2018. This event along with a comedy show is a great way to meet new people.
Time: 6 p.m. Feb. 16
Cost: $5
Details: https://tinyurl.com/sp-art-asoc
Venue: Machine Studio, 446 W. 6th St., San Pedro
Feb. 17
HIN San Pedro
Modified cars, entertainment stage and lunar New Year-themed car show festival filling up eight city blocks of downtown San Pedro.
Time: 4 to 10 p.m., Feb. 17
Cost: Free
Details: hin.webconnex.com
Venue: San Pedro Historic Downtown Waterfront, 390 W. 7th St., San Pedro
Rediscover the S.S. Lane Victory Day
Bring the family down for a free tour of the S.S. Lane Victory and earn the history and workings of the only ship that served in World War II, Korean and Vietnam Wars. You’ll get to explore this historic vessel and hear the heroic stories of the men and women who bravely served our country.
Time: 10 a.m. Feb. 17
Cost: Free
Details: https://thelanevictory.org
Venue: S.S. Lane Victory Merchant Marine Museum and Memorial, Berth 49, San Pedro
Feb. 24
16th Annual Aquarium of the Pacific African American Festival
Join Forgotten Images at the Aquarium of the Pacific as they celebrate the rich diversity of African-American and African cultures. The weekend will feature live entertainment and arts and crafts.
Time: Feb. 24
Cost: $18 to $50
Details: www.aquariumofpacific.org
Venue: Aquarium of the Pacific, 100 Aquarium Way, Long Beach
The Great Los Angeles Air Raid
Celebrate and recreate one of the most controversial events in Los Angeles history, a night when thousands of people were convinced the city was under attack from the air during World War II in 1942. Many living historians will be in character.
Time: 3 to 8 p.m. Feb. 24
Cost: $20 to $30
Details: www.FtMac.org
Venue: Fort MacArthur Museum, 3601 S. Gaffey St., San Pedro
Carson 50th Anniversary Gala Ball
The City of Carson’s 50th Anniversary Gala Ball is near and tickets are selling fast.
Time: 6 p.m. Feb. 24
Cost: $50 to $400
Details: (310) 835-0212
Venue: CJMMCC, 801 E. Carson St., Carson
South Bay Pavillion Black History Month Program
Enjoy a fashion show, singing, spoken word, exhibits, dance and magic.
Time: 2 to 6 p.m. Feb. 24
Cost: Free
Details: www.southbaypavilion.com
Venue: South Bay Pavilion, 20700 S. Avalon Blvd., Carson