POLA Moves 808,728 TEUs

SAN PEDRO — The Port of Los Angeles handled 808, 728 twenty-foot equivalent units, or TEUs in January.

While it is a slight decrease compared to January 2017’s record of 826,640 TEUs it is significantly higher than the port’s most recent 5-year January average of 683,033 TEUs.

January 2018 imports increased 1.8 percent to 422,831 TEUs compared to the previous year. Exports decreased 7.6 percent to 150,035 TEUs while empty containers decreased 5.2 percent to 235,861 TEUs. Combined, January overall volumes were 808,728 TEUs, a 2.2 percent decrease compared to last year.

January volumes are due, in part, to retail stores replenishing inventory after the holidays and cargo ships calling ahead of the Lunar New Year, when goods from Asia slow down considerably.

Details: www.portoflosangeles.org/maritime/stats.asp