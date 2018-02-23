Gipson’s AB 1795 Garners Powerful Support

When encountering a person experiencing a mental health break or some state of insobriety, a typical Los Angeles resident has the option of either calling the emergency line or turning a blind eye. In non-emergency situations, the first option could be about as effective as the second.

On Jan. 9, Assemblyman Mike Gipson introduced a bill that would make it easier to choose the first option and see real help arrive.

The bill calls on local emergency medical services agencies to submit plans that would allow specially trained paramedics to transport patients who are inebriated or who are experiencing a mental health crisis in non-emergency situations.

The bill has received a great deal of support from various corners including powerful co-sponsors such as the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors and the California Hospital Association.

Other co-sponsors include American Civil Liberties Union of California, California Ambulance Association, the Los Angeles district attorney’s office, Stanislaus County, Emergency Medical Services Administrators Association of California, and the Emergency Medical Directors Association of California.

Hospital emergency departments are responsible for providing rapid response care in times of emergency and crisis. These departments, however, are ill-equipped to serve patients that are inebriated or in need of mental health care in non-emergent situations.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn’s office noted the homeless crisis in Los Angeles County continues unabated and that a significant number who experience homelessness also suffer from mental illness and chronic alcoholism.

Homeless patients who are inebriated or who are experiencing a mental health crisis can be treated more appropriately at a sobering center or a mental health urgent care center where they can receive specialized care and linkage to supportive services.

With the current influenza epidemic and other emergencies that daily overcrowd hospital emergency departments, it is critical that we direct this targeted population to alternative destinations so they can receive timely access to care and be referred to appropriate supportive services.

The bill was referred to the legislature’s committee on health Jan. 22 and has been there ever since.

Gipson’s office and other supporters are looking to build a groundswell of grassroot support, as evidenced by a fill-in-the-blank letter Hahn’s office generated for constituents to power this bill through the legislature and onto the governor’s desk for his signature.