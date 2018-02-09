Garcetti Names LACERS GM

LOS ANGELES — On Feb. 7, Mayor Eric Garcetti confirmed the appointment of Neil Guglielmo as general manager of the Los Angeles City Employees’ Retirement System, known as LACERS.

Guglielmo’s appointment is subject to the Los Angeles City Council confirmation.

As general manager of LACERS, Guglielmo will lead the provision of retirement benefits to the Los Angeles civilian employees, representing three-fifths of the city’s workforce. LACERS provides services to 24,000 active employees and provides benefits to almost 17,500 retirees and their beneficiaries.

Guglielmo has worked for Los Angeles for 27 years, most recently as chief financial officer for the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power. Previously, he served as the director of Budget, Rates and Financial Planning for LADWP, managing its budget, preparing financial forecasts and the design, outreach, and implementation of water and power rates.

Prior to joining LADWP, Guglielmo worked as division manager for Financial Management, division manager for Citywide Recycling, and chief financial officer at the Bureau of Sanitation. From 2011 to 2012, he served as deputy mayor and senior budget adviser to Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa. Throughout his career, he has worked for a number of other city departments — including Recreation and Parks, Aging, and Housing, as well as the Office of the City Administrative Officer and the Office of Finance.