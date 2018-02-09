Experience Love on a Brigantine

By Terelle Jerricks, Managing Editor

Witnessing a sunset with your significant other before a gourmet meal aboard a tall ship is not an everyday occurrence. The Los Angeles Maritime Institute will be offering that experience aboard the twin brigantines, the Exy and Irving Johnson.

It’s part of its efforts to raise funds for the TopSail Youth program. The goal is to help at-risk and educationally-disadvantaged youth develop the problem-solving skills and attitudes difficult to teach in a classroom, yet necessary to stay in school and become healthy, productive adults.

The Exy and Irving Johnson were designed by renowned German yacht designer Henry Gruberin the 1930s, but were not built until long after his death. Passengers who manage to snag a reservation will get to experience the twin brigantines rare elegance, nostalgic of an earlier era. Passengers will get to board the Exy Johnson on Feb. 10 and the Irving Johnson on Feb. 11 for two sails around the harbor.

The evening’s menu includes braised short ribs, baked potato and a side of broccoli. There’s also vegetarian option that substitutes the short ribs with vegetarian chili. Dinner will be topped off with a Prosecco sparkling wine toast and a special Valentine dessert.

You may bring your own food and beverages on board (wine permitted), but pack light and be as environmentally friendly as possible.

The tall ships are docked at Berth 78 in Ports O’ Call Village, next to the San Pedro Fish Market. Take the walkway that runs along Candy Town at Ports O’ Call Village. Wait outside our dock gate.

It is recommended that you wear closed-toe, soft-soled shoes as well as layered clothing given that the wind tends to kick up on the water.

Tickets are non-refundable and in the event you are unable to sail, your ticket will be considered a tax-deductible donation to the TopSail Youth Program.

The Exy and Irving Johnson are non-smoking vessels.

More Harbor Area Restaurants to Celebrate Love:

Blu Restaurant and Lounge

Upscale, yet casual, Blu Restaurant and Lounge at San Pedro’s Crowne Plaza Hotel is the spot for great food and live jazz. Dress up, or not, a romantic moment is impossible to miss.

Details: (310) 521-8080

Venue: Crowne Plaza Los Angeles Harbor Hotel, 601 S. Palos Verdes St., San Pedro

The Whale & Ale

The Whale & Ale offers a choice of entrées from sautéed Alaskan sand dabs to prime rib and British specialties. Live entertainment is also part the experience at this venerated pub. Reservations a must.

Details: (310) 832-0363

Venue: Whale and Ale, 327 W. 7th St., San Pedro

Jackson’s Place

Jackson’s Place serves Southern classics and Louisiana favorites in a contemporary wine bar setting. For Valentine’s Day, Jackson’s Place is hosting a swing dance party with menu and drink specials, plus swing dance lessons. Before Valentine’s Day, Jackson’s Place is hosting a Mardi Gras party on Feb. 10.

Details: (424) 477-5220

Venue: Jackson’s Place, 335 W. 7th St., San Pedro

Babouch Moroccan Restaurant

Now under new ownership, dining at Babouch still creates an unforgettable romantic experience that transports you to Morocco for the evening. Belly dancing and tarot card readings complete the experience.

Details: (310) 831-0246

Venue: Babouch, 810 S. Gaffey St., San Pedro

Baramee Thai Restaurant

This quiet romantic gem of a restaurant in downtown San Pedro is cozy and intimate. It has great food at an affordable price. RSVP early. It’s a popular spot.

Details: (310) 521-9400; www.barameethairestaurant.com

Venue: Baramee Thai Restaurant, 354 W. 6th St., San Pedro

Ports O’ Call Restaurant

Dining on the waterfront at sunset is a special way to have a romantic four-course meal. Valentines specials will be served Feb. 14. There is a full bar and extensive wine list. Make reservations.

Details: (310) 833-3553

Venue: Ports O’ Call Restaurant, Berth 76 1200 Nagoya Way, San Pedro

Think Prime

Think Prime is the last great steakhouse in San Pedro. It’s the place to be — offering a traditional steakhouse menu — from every cut of beef you could want to seafood. Think Prime also has a piano bar.

Details: (310) 221-0415

Venue: Think Prime Steakhouse, 29601 Western Ave., Rancho Palos Verdes

Terranea Resort

Terranea offers many opportunities for intimate moments with your Valentine.

Celebrate and reconnect with the romance package. Enjoy spacious, oceanfront guest rooms overlooking the Pacific Ocean for a romantic local getaway.

This romantic vacation package includes:

Overnight accommodations

Sparkling wine and strawberries

Rose petal bath

Breakfast for two (up to a $60 value) at

Details: www.terranea.com/packages/romance-package