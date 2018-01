The #RentControlNOW Coalition is hosting a campaign kick-off. Tenants are set to begin collecting signatures for a proposed rent control ballot measure. The proposed ordinance, if approved by the voters, would establish residential rent control and “just cause for eviction” requirements in Long Beach.

Time: 12 p.m. Feb. 11

Details: (562) 436-8592.

Venue: MacArthur Park, 1321 E. Anaheim St., Long Beach