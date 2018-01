The Torrance Refinery Action Alliance will be hosting a rally and march to ban modified hydrofluoric acid. The call for a ban is a response to the ExxonMobil explosion three years ago.

Time: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Feb. 17

Details: info@TRAASouthBay.com, TRAASouthBay.com

Venue: Columbia Park, 4045 W. 190th St., Torrance