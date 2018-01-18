POLA Breaks All-Time Record

SAN PEDRO — On Jan. 12, the Port of Los Angeles announced that it moved more cargo in 2017 than in any time in its 110-year history, racking up 9,343,192 twenty-foot equivalent, or TEUs, a 5.5 percent increase over 2016’s record-breaking year.

It’s the most cargo moved annually by a Western Hemisphere port.

Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka said the port’s growth is a direct result of a concerted, multi-year effort to maximize efficiency throughout the supply chain.

Supply chain efficiencies implemented by the Port in 2017 included technology upgrades, like the new “Port Optimizer” digital information portal developed by the port in collaboration with GE Transportation. The optimizer aggregates key cargo data online to facilitate better cargo tracking, projections and productivity.

December imports decreased 2.2 percent to 385,492 TEUs. Exports decreased 7.3 percent to 152,865 TEUs. Along with a 1.5 percent rise in empty containers, overall December containers were 779,210 TEUs, an overall decrease of 2.2 percent compared to the previous year. Current and past data container counts for the Port of Los Angeles may be found here.