- 01/25/2018
- Reporters Desk
ENTERTAINMENT
Jan. 26
Hot House “Ameri-Gumbo”
Hot House will be setting the house on fire.
Time: 9 p.m. Jan. 26
Cost: Free
Details: (310) 832-5503
Venue: Harold’s Place, 1908 S. Pacific Ave., San Pedro
Jan. 26
Richard Smith
National Fingerstyle champion and protégé of Chet Atkins, Richard Smith will perform solo guitar including fingerpicking to fiddle, swing and jazz, rock and pop.
Time: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 26
Cost: $20
Details: (310) 833-3281; https://alvasshowroom.com/events
Venue: Alvas Music Store, 1413 W. 8th St., San Pedro
Jan. 27
Plini, Marco Minnemann, Mohini Dey
Come join this unique musical journey with some of the hottest young virtuosos in the instrumental music scene today. Collaborative sets of music will be showcased featuring songs by each artist.
Time: 8 to 10 p.m. Jan. 27 and 28
Cost: $40
Details: (310)833-7538; www.alvasshowroom.com
Venue: Alvas Showroom, 1417 W. 8th Street , San Pedro
Feb. 2
Pearl Charles
Pearl Charles inhabits a Hollywood set built around late night revelry, love affairs, serenading the sunrise through whirlwind stories of her native Los Angeles. A pre-order her album Sleepless Dreamer, either on CD or colored vinyl is required to attend the event.
Time: 7 p.m. Feb. 2
Cost: $12.99 to $16.99
Details: (562) 433-4996
Venue: Fingerprints, 420 E. 4th St., Long Beach
Feb. 3
The Hillbenders Bluegrass
The Hillbenders perform a full bluegrass style tribute to The Who’s classic rock-opera, Tommy. Conceived and produced by SXSW co-founder Louis Jay Meyers, the band bridges the gap between rock and bluegrass while paying total respect to Pete Townsend’s original work. It’s Whograss at its best.
Time: 8 p.m. Feb. 3
Cost: $20 to $30
Details: grandvision.org
Venue: Grand Annex, 434 W. 6th St., San Pedro
Feb. 9
De Lux
After establishing a sound on their debut Voyage, De Lux took a moment to re-center and come back leaner, sharper, clearer and deeper on their new album More Disco Songs About Love. A pre-order of More Disco Songs About Love on CD or vinyl is required
Time: 7 p.m. Feb. 9
Cost: $12.99 to $21.99
Details: (562) 433-4996
Venue: Fingerprints Records, 420 E. 4th St., Long Beach
Feb. 10
Nicky J. Crawford
Crawford wraps her melodic voice around funk riffs and rhythm and blues tunes for a high-energy soul performance.
Time: 8 p.m. Feb. 10
Cost: $20 to $30
Details: grandvision.org
Venue: Grand Annex, 434 W. 6th St., San Pedro
THEATER
Jan. 26
Mark Twain Tonight
Recreating the one man show that starred Hal Holbrook on Broadway, Jaxson Brashier portrays Mark Twain as a 70-year-old humorist in this 90-minute production. Adapted from Twain’s own words for a commentary on slavery, religion and politics, mixing the satire with comic yarns about life on the Mississippi.
Time: 8 p.m. Jan. 26 and 27
Cost: $15
Details: www.lbplayhouse.org
Venue: Long Beach Playhouse, 5021 E. Anaheim St., Long Beach
Jan. 26
Picasso at the Lapine Agile
The clever off-Broadway hit play from comedian and writer Steve Martin imagines Albert Einstein and Pablo Picasso meeting in a Parisian bar one evening in 1904, just before each man introduced the work that would make him famous. With rapier-sharp wit and hysterical one-liners, Martin paints a playful portrait of the two geniuses, with egos as big as their intellects, as they spar about art and science, their respective libidos, and the promise of the 20th century.
Time: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays Jan. 26 through Feb. 8
Cost: $30 to $70
Details: http://palosverdesperformingarts.com
Venue: Norris Theatre, 27570 Norris Center Drive, Rolling Hills Estates
Jan. 27
Seussical
Cat in the Hat, The Whos, Horton, The Grinch, Yertle the Turtle and a host of other Dr. Seuss characters travel the Seussian universe through the Jungle of Nool.
Time: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 27 and 2 p.m. Jan. 28
Cost: $46 to $60
Details: grandvision.org
Venue: Warner Grand Theatre, 476 W. 6th St., San Pedro
Feb. 2
Forgotten Images: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow
This year’s highlights include a special stage reading of Lady Patriot. The play is written and directed by Ted Lange, and tells the story of a freed slave and unlikely spy in the Jefferson Davis White House who helped to bring down the Confederacy with her intelligence work.
The event will also feature the return of the powerful Forgotten Images, a traveling educational exhibit and museum.
Time: 8 p.m. Feb. 2
Cost: Free
Details: www.expoartscenter.org
Venue: Expo Arts Center, 4321 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach
Ongoing
Black Coffee
In this seldom seen and intricately crafted mystery, Agatha Christie weaves scientific discoveries, international espionage and unimaginable murder together to give the audience a night of unraveling the knots of danger and suspense.
Time: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sundays, through Feb. 10
Cost: $20
Details: www.lbplayhouse.org
Venue: Long Beach Playhouse, 5021 E. Anaheim St., Long Beach
Pick of the Vine
An exciting night of entertainment awaits you in these 7- to 15-minute short plays hand-picked by Little Fish Theatre from authors across the country.
Time: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays, through Feb. 17
Cost: $25 to 27
Details: (310) 512-6030; Littlefishtheatre.org,
Venue: Little Fish Theatre, 777 Centre St., San Pedro
ARTS
Jan. 27
Making Social
Making Social is an exhibition based on a pedagogic approach to social experience and art.
The show is based on a course taught by Matt Rich over the past decade about social experience as a medium in art.
The opening reception is from 1 to 4 p.m. Jan. 27.
Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and 12 to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, through March 17
Cost: Free
Details: http://angelsgateart.org
Venue: Angels Gate Cultural Center
Jan. 27
Randi Matushevitz, Huss Hardan Closing Reception
The final day for Urban Dilemmas, the incredible large scale mixed media paintings from Randi Matushevitz and Color of Money photographs by Huss Hardan.
Time: 3 to 5 p.m. Jan. 27
Cost: Free
Details: www.huzgalleries.com; www.randimatushevitz.com
Venue: Huz Galleries, 341 W. 7th St., San Pedro
Jan. 27
The Rebel Body
Angels Gate Cultural Center presents, The Rebel Body, a solo show by Johanna Breiding. The Rebel Body, brings together multimedia works and various collaborations to explore historicized accounts of political persecution. The reception is from 1 to 4 p.m. Jan. 27.
Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and 12 to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, through March 17
Cost: Free
Details: http://angelsgateart.org
Venue: Angels Gate Cultural Center, 3601 S. Gaffey St., San Pedro
Feb. 1
7 Painters
TransVagrant + Gallery 478 are pleased to present 7 Painters including the works by Katy Crowe, Ron Linden, William Mahan, Jay McCafferty, Marie Thibeault, Ted Twine, and HK Zamani. The exhibition will open with an artists’ reception from 4 to 7 p.m. Feb. 3
Time: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, through March 11
Cost: Free
Details: (310) 732-2150
Venue: Gallery 478, 478 W. 7th St., San Pedro
Feb. 3
Other Places Art Fair
Fluid in definition, bonded by an intention to operate in other places outside the traditional commercial art gallery system, Other Places Art Fair 2018 features 24 participants presenting site-specific booths encapsulating their projects and programming.
Time: 12 to 5 p.m. Feb. 3
Cost: $5
Details: http://angelsgateart.org
Venue: Battery Leary-Merriam at Angels Gate Cultural Center, 3601 S Gaffey St., San Pedro
COMMUNITY
Jan. 26
2018 Walk for Kids Kick-Off
Gladstone’s Long Beach is helping to kick-off the 7th Annual Long Beach Walk for Kids! RSVP to join. Learn more about the 5K walk benefiting the Long Beach Ronald McDonald House. You will hear how you can help us sustain the needs of families with seriously ill children undergoing treatment at a nearby medical facility.
Time: 9 a.m. Jan. 26
Details: (562) 285-4308, www.rmhcsc.org/longbeach
Venue: Gladstone’s Long Beach
Jan. 27
Third Annual Marley Festival
The Marley Festival will again bring some of the best reggae bands from Southern California together for this one special day to support original reggae music. The event will feature reggae artist Don Carlos and the Soul Syndicate Band with Common Sense, and special guests.
Time: 5 p.m. Jan. 27
Cost: $25 to $30
Details: GaslampLongBeach.com
Venue: Gaslamp, 6251 E. Pacific Coast Highway, Long Beach
Wheels & Heels 2
Join in for the second Annual Wheels and Heels event hosted by #Reign46 Queen Mothers Ginger Grant and Diana Prince. This special event will raise money for “Infinite Flow – A Wheelchair Dance Company” who pair able-bodied people as dance partners with people in wheelchairs to create beautiful dances.
Time: 3 to 6 p.m. Jan. 27
Details: (562) 436-7900
Venue: Hamburger Mary’s, 330 Pine Ave., Long Beach
Jan. 27,
AltaSea’s Quarterly Open House
Author Marcus Eriksen, who built the Junk Raft that is now on display at AltaSea, will be recounting his adventure of building a ship out of trash then sailing it across the Pacific Ocean. RSVP.
Time: 10 a.m., Jan. 27
Cost: Free
Details: rsvp@altasea.org
Venue: AltaSea, 2456 S. Signal St., San Pedro
Jan. 28
Whale Fiesta
Come celebrate the 48th annual Whale Fiesta. This fun-filled family event celebrates marine mammals and the migration of Pacific gray whales along Southern California’s coast.
Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan 28
Cost: Free
Details: www.cabrillomarineaquarium.org
Venue: Cabrillo Marine Aquarium, 3720 Stephen M. White Dr., San Pedro
Jan. 28
Long Beach Vegan Chili Cook Off
Come on out and taste some great vegan chili and pair em up with some delicious specialty beers, tapped just for the event. There will be up to $500 in prizes.
Time: 2 to 8 p.m. Jan. 28
Details: http://lbvegan.com
Venue: 4th Street Vine, 2142 E. 4th St., Long Beach
Feb. 3
4th Annual Great San Pedro Crab Feed
Preparation for the 4th Annual Great San Pedro Crab Feed is under way. A ticket provides an all-you-can-eat Dungeness crab meal cooked in a savory cioppino sauce with unlimited pasta, salad, and fresh baked french bread
Time: 5 to 9 p.m. Feb. 3
Cost: $65
Details: http://rotarysanpedro.org/event/the-4th-annual-great-san-pedro-crab-feed
Venue: The Cabrillo Beach Youth Waterfront Sports Center, 3000 Shoshonean Road, San Pedro
Feb. 10
4th Annual Lunar New Year Festival
The Port of Los Angeles’ 4th Annual Lunar New Year Festival returns celebrating the Year of the Dog. This event will feature live entertainment, arts and crafts, gourmet food trucks, a petting zoo and even dog adoptions, with a fireworks show as the grand finale.
Time: 3 to 7 p.m. Feb. 10
Cost: Free
Details: craftedportla.com
Venue: Crafted at the Port of Los Angeles, 112 E. 22nd St., San Pedro