ENTERTAINMENT

Jan. 26

Hot House “Ameri-Gumbo”

Hot House will be setting the house on fire.

Time: 9 p.m. Jan. 26

Cost: Free

Details: (310) 832-5503

Venue: Harold’s Place, 1908 S. Pacific Ave., San Pedro

Jan. 26

Richard Smith

National Fingerstyle champion and protégé of Chet Atkins, Richard Smith will perform solo guitar including fingerpicking to fiddle, swing and jazz, rock and pop.

Time: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 26

Cost: $20

Details: (310) 833-3281; https://alvasshowroom.com/events

Venue: Alvas Music Store, 1413 W. 8th St., San Pedro

Jan. 27

Plini, Marco Minnemann, Mohini Dey

Come join this unique musical journey with some of the hottest young virtuosos in the instrumental music scene today. Collaborative sets of music will be showcased featuring songs by each artist.

Time: 8 to 10 p.m. Jan. 27 and 28

Cost: $40

Details: (310)833-7538; www.alvasshowroom.com

Venue: Alvas Showroom, 1417 W. 8th Street , San Pedro

Feb. 2

Pearl Charles

Pearl Charles inhabits a Hollywood set built around late night revelry, love affairs, serenading the sunrise through whirlwind stories of her native Los Angeles. A pre-order her album Sleepless Dreamer, either on CD or colored vinyl is required to attend the event.

Time: 7 p.m. Feb. 2

Cost: $12.99 to $16.99

Details: (562) 433-4996

Venue: Fingerprints, 420 E. 4th St., Long Beach

Feb. 3

The Hillbenders Bluegrass

The Hillbenders perform a full bluegrass style tribute to The Who’s classic rock-opera, Tommy. Conceived and produced by SXSW co-founder Louis Jay Meyers, the band bridges the gap between rock and bluegrass while paying total respect to Pete Townsend’s original work. It’s Whograss at its best.

Time: 8 p.m. Feb. 3

Cost: $20 to $30

Details: grandvision.org

Venue: Grand Annex, 434 W. 6th St., San Pedro

Feb. 9

De Lux



After establishing a sound on their debut Voyage, De Lux took a moment to re-center and come back leaner, sharper, clearer and deeper on their new album More Disco Songs About Love. A pre-order of More Disco Songs About Love on CD or vinyl is required

Time: 7 p.m. Feb. 9

Cost: $12.99 to $21.99

Details: (562) 433-4996

Venue: Fingerprints Records, 420 E. 4th St., Long Beach

Feb. 10

Nicky J. Crawford

Crawford wraps her melodic voice around funk riffs and rhythm and blues tunes for a high-energy soul performance.

Time: 8 p.m. Feb. 10

Cost: $20 to $30

Details: grandvision.org

Venue: Grand Annex, 434 W. 6th St., San Pedro

THEATER

Jan. 26

Mark Twain Tonight



Recreating the one man show that starred Hal Holbrook on Broadway, Jaxson Brashier portrays Mark Twain as a 70-year-old humorist in this 90-minute production. Adapted from Twain’s own words for a commentary on slavery, religion and politics, mixing the satire with comic yarns about life on the Mississippi.

Time: 8 p.m. Jan. 26 and 27

Cost: $15

Details: www.lbplayhouse.org

Venue: Long Beach Playhouse, 5021 E. Anaheim St., Long Beach

Jan. 26

Picasso at the Lapine Agile

The clever off-Broadway hit play from comedian and writer Steve Martin imagines Albert Einstein and Pablo Picasso meeting in a Parisian bar one evening in 1904, just before each man introduced the work that would make him famous. With rapier-sharp wit and hysterical one-liners, Martin paints a playful portrait of the two geniuses, with egos as big as their intellects, as they spar about art and science, their respective libidos, and the promise of the 20th century.

Time: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays Jan. 26 through Feb. 8

Cost: $30 to $70

Details: http://palosverdesperformingarts.com

Venue: Norris Theatre, 27570 Norris Center Drive, Rolling Hills Estates

Jan. 27

Seussical

Cat in the Hat, The Whos, Horton, The Grinch, Yertle the Turtle and a host of other Dr. Seuss characters travel the Seussian universe through the Jungle of Nool.

Time: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 27 and 2 p.m. Jan. 28

Cost: $46 to $60

Details: grandvision.org

Venue: Warner Grand Theatre, 476 W. 6th St., San Pedro

Feb. 2

Forgotten Images: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow

This year’s highlights include a special stage reading of Lady Patriot. The play is written and directed by Ted Lange, and tells the story of a freed slave and unlikely spy in the Jefferson Davis White House who helped to bring down the Confederacy with her intelligence work.

The event will also feature the return of the powerful Forgotten Images, a traveling educational exhibit and museum.

Time: 8 p.m. Feb. 2

Cost: Free

Details: www.expoartscenter.org

Venue: Expo Arts Center, 4321 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach

Ongoing

Black Coffee

In this seldom seen and intricately crafted mystery, Agatha Christie weaves scientific discoveries, international espionage and unimaginable murder together to give the audience a night of unraveling the knots of danger and suspense.

Time: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sundays, through Feb. 10

Cost: $20

Details: www.lbplayhouse.org

Venue: Long Beach Playhouse, 5021 E. Anaheim St., Long Beach

Pick of the Vine

An exciting night of entertainment awaits you in these 7- to 15-minute short plays hand-picked by Little Fish Theatre from authors across the country.

Time: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays, through Feb. 17

Cost: $25 to 27

Details: (310) 512-6030; Littlefishtheatre.org,

Venue: Little Fish Theatre, 777 Centre St., San Pedro

ARTS

Jan. 27

Making Social

Making Social is an exhibition based on a pedagogic approach to social experience and art.

The show is based on a course taught by Matt Rich over the past decade about social experience as a medium in art.

The opening reception is from 1 to 4 p.m. Jan. 27.

Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and 12 to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, through March 17

Cost: Free

Details: http://angelsgateart.org

Venue: Angels Gate Cultural Center

Jan. 27

Randi Matushevitz, Huss Hardan Closing Reception

The final day for Urban Dilemmas, the incredible large scale mixed media paintings from Randi Matushevitz and Color of Money photographs by Huss Hardan.

Time: 3 to 5 p.m. Jan. 27

Cost: Free

Details: www.huzgalleries.com; www.randimatushevitz.com

Venue: Huz Galleries, 341 W. 7th St., San Pedro

Jan. 27

The Rebel Body

Angels Gate Cultural Center presents, The Rebel Body, a solo show by Johanna Breiding. The Rebel Body, brings together multimedia works and various collaborations to explore historicized accounts of political persecution. The reception is from 1 to 4 p.m. Jan. 27.

Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and 12 to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, through March 17

Cost: Free

Details: http://angelsgateart.org

Venue: Angels Gate Cultural Center, 3601 S. Gaffey St., San Pedro

Feb. 1

7 Painters

TransVagrant + Gallery 478 are pleased to present 7 Painters including the works by Katy Crowe, Ron Linden, William Mahan, Jay McCafferty, Marie Thibeault, Ted Twine, and HK Zamani. The exhibition will open with an artists’ reception from 4 to 7 p.m. Feb. 3

Time: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, through March 11

Cost: Free

Details: (310) 732-2150

Venue: Gallery 478, 478 W. 7th St., San Pedro

Feb. 3

Other Places Art Fair

Fluid in definition, bonded by an intention to operate in other places outside the traditional commercial art gallery system, Other Places Art Fair 2018 features 24 participants presenting site-specific booths encapsulating their projects and programming.

Time: 12 to 5 p.m. Feb. 3

Cost: $5

Details: http://angelsgateart.org

Venue: Battery Leary-Merriam at Angels Gate Cultural Center, 3601 S Gaffey St., San Pedro

COMMUNITY

Jan. 26

2018 Walk for Kids Kick-Off

Gladstone’s Long Beach is helping to kick-off the 7th Annual Long Beach Walk for Kids! RSVP to join. Learn more about the 5K walk benefiting the Long Beach Ronald McDonald House. You will hear how you can help us sustain the needs of families with seriously ill children undergoing treatment at a nearby medical facility.

Time: 9 a.m. Jan. 26

Details: (562) 285-4308, www.rmhcsc.org/longbeach

Venue: Gladstone’s Long Beach

Jan. 27

Third Annual Marley Festival

The Marley Festival will again bring some of the best reggae bands from Southern California together for this one special day to support original reggae music. The event will feature reggae artist Don Carlos and the Soul Syndicate Band with Common Sense, and special guests.

Time: 5 p.m. Jan. 27

Cost: $25 to $30

Details: GaslampLongBeach.com

Venue: Gaslamp, 6251 E. Pacific Coast Highway, Long Beach

Wheels & Heels 2

Join in for the second Annual Wheels and Heels event hosted by #Reign46 Queen Mothers Ginger Grant and Diana Prince. This special event will raise money for “Infinite Flow – A Wheelchair Dance Company” who pair able-bodied people as dance partners with people in wheelchairs to create beautiful dances.

Time: 3 to 6 p.m. Jan. 27

Details: (562) 436-7900

Venue: Hamburger Mary’s, 330 Pine Ave., Long Beach

Jan. 27,

AltaSea’s Quarterly Open House

Author Marcus Eriksen, who built the Junk Raft that is now on display at AltaSea, will be recounting his adventure of building a ship out of trash then sailing it across the Pacific Ocean. RSVP.

Time: 10 a.m., Jan. 27

Cost: Free

Details: rsvp@altasea.org

Venue: AltaSea, 2456 S. Signal St., San Pedro

Jan. 28

Whale Fiesta

Come celebrate the 48th annual Whale Fiesta. This fun-filled family event celebrates marine mammals and the migration of Pacific gray whales along Southern California’s coast.

Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan 28

Cost: Free

Details: www.cabrillomarineaquarium.org

Venue: Cabrillo Marine Aquarium, 3720 Stephen M. White Dr., San Pedro

Jan. 28

Long Beach Vegan Chili Cook Off

Come on out and taste some great vegan chili and pair em up with some delicious specialty beers, tapped just for the event. There will be up to $500 in prizes.

Time: 2 to 8 p.m. Jan. 28

Details: http://lbvegan.com

Venue: 4th Street Vine, 2142 E. 4th St., Long Beach

Feb. 3

4th Annual Great San Pedro Crab Feed

Preparation for the 4th Annual Great San Pedro Crab Feed is under way. A ticket provides an all-you-can-eat Dungeness crab meal cooked in a savory cioppino sauce with unlimited pasta, salad, and fresh baked french bread

Time: 5 to 9 p.m. Feb. 3

Cost: $65

Details: http://rotarysanpedro.org/event/the-4th-annual-great-san-pedro-crab-feed

Venue: The Cabrillo Beach Youth Waterfront Sports Center, 3000 Shoshonean Road, San Pedro

Feb. 10

4th Annual Lunar New Year Festival

The Port of Los Angeles’ 4th Annual Lunar New Year Festival returns celebrating the Year of the Dog. This event will feature live entertainment, arts and crafts, gourmet food trucks, a petting zoo and even dog adoptions, with a fireworks show as the grand finale.

Time: 3 to 7 p.m. Feb. 10

Cost: Free

Details: craftedportla.com

Venue: Crafted at the Port of Los Angeles, 112 E. 22nd St., San Pedro