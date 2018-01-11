Baker Brothers Big Band
- 01/11/2018
- Reporters Desk
ENTERTAINMENT
Jan. 13
Baker Brothers Big Band
Baker Brothers Big Band will be playing your favorite big, dynamic, screamin’ and swingin’ numbers.
Time: 8 p.m. Jan. 13
Cost: $20
Details: https://alvasshowroom.com/events
Venue: Alvas Showroom, 1417 W. 8th St., San Pedro
Jan. 19
Seatbelt + Chum!
Wiff the surf with Seatbelt’s rockabilly and Chum, SoCal’s Killerest Surf Band.
Time: 9 p.m. Jan. 19
Cost: Free
Details: https://tinyurl.com/Seatbelt-Chum
Venue: Godmothers Saloon, 302 W. 7th St., San Pedro
It’s Comedy Tonight
Comedian Jeff Keller headlines with Carlisle Forrester and Jake Gallo as the opening acts. This is an excellent opportunity to attend a front run comedy show locally with food wine and funny.
Time: 7 to 10 p.m. Jan. 19
Cost: $4.80
Details: https://tinyurl.com/SanPedro-Comedy
Venue: Community Art Machine, 446 W. 6th St., San Pedro
Jan. 20
Tribute to Nirvana, Amy Winehouse
Kick back as seasoned tribute bands such as Nirvanish and The Winehouse Experience perform pitch-perfect renditions of Smells Like Teen Spirit and Back to Black.
Time: 9 p.m. Jan. 20
Cost: $10
Details: www.goldstar.com
Venue: Gaslamp, 6251 E. Pacific Coast Highway, Long Beach
Jan. 20
Christina Montes-Mateo
Classical Crossroads’ The Interludes concert series presents Beverly Hills National Auditions winner, harpist Cristina Montes-Mateo. Cristina Montes Mateo is recognized throughout the world as one of the leading harpists of her generation.
Time: 3 p.m. Jan. 20
Cost: Free
Details: (310) 316-5574; www.palosverdes.com/ClassicalCrossroads/TheInterludes.htm
Venue: First Lutheran Church & School, 2900 W. Carson St., Torrance
Jan. 26
Hot House
Hot House will be setting the house on fire at Harold’s Bar in San Pedro. Richard Manzanaer who plays the guitar and vocals, Chris Couchios who plays drums and vocals, Rocco Presutti who plays bass vocals and Ike Parnell who plays keys and vocals will have you doing the Ameri-gumbo.
Time: 9 to 12 p.m. Jan. 26
Cost: Free
Details: (310) 832-5503
Venue: Harold’s Place, 1908 S. Pacific Ave., San Pedro
THEATER
Jan. 12
Pick of the Vine: Season 16 at Little Fish Theatre
An exciting night of entertainment awaits you in these 7- to 15-minute short plays hand-picked from authors across the country. The 2018 selections include: Wishes by Mark Harvey Levine, The Train by Irene L. Pynn and The Last Word by JC Cifranic.
Time: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays, Jan. 12 through Feb. 17
Cost: $23 to $27
Details: https://www.facebook.com/TheLittleFishTheatre
Venue: Little Fish Theatre, 777 S. Centre St., San Pedro
Jan. 13
Black Coffee
In 1930, Agatha Christie wrote Black Coffee as a play featuring her master sleuth Hercule Poirot. In this seldom seen and intricately crafted mystery, Christie weaves scientific discoveries, international espionage, and unimaginable murder together to give the audience a night of unraveling the knots of danger and suspense.
Time: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays Jan. 13 through Feb. 10
Cost: $14 to $24
Details: (562) 494-1014; www.lbplayhouse.org
Venue: Long Beach Playhouse, 5021 E. Anaheim St., Long Beach
ARTS
Jan. 13
Unfiltered Photo Exhibition
A fan favorite reception will be hosted for the exhibit, which runs through Jan. 28.
Time: 7 to 9 p.m. Jan. 13
Cost: Free
Details: http://bit.ly/UNFILTEREDFanFavorite
Venue: MADE by Millworks, 240 Pine Ave., Long Beach
Jan. 27
Randi Matushevitz, Huss Hardan Closing Reception
The final day for Urban Dilemmas, the incredible large scale mixed media paintings from Randi Matushevitz and Color of Money photographs by Huss Hardan.
Time: 3 to 5 p.m. Jan. 27
Details: www.huzgalleries.com; www.randimatushevitz.com
Venue: Huz Galleries, 341 W. 7th St., San Pedro
COMMUNITY
Jan. 12
MLK Tribute
Join this special tribute to Martin Luther King Jr. There will be music, dance, poetry and history.
Time: 6 p.m., Jan. 12
Cost: Free
Details: (310) 835-0212 ext. 1467
Venue: Carson Community Center Main Hall, 801 E. Carson St., Carson
Jan. 12
Aquarium Family Overnight
Grab your sleeping bags and coziest pajamas for an overnight adventure, exploring the Aquarium’s many exhibits. Space is limited
Time: 5 a.m. Jan. 12 to 7 a.m. Jan. 13
Cost: $90
Details: (562) 590-3100; aquariumofthepacific.org
Venue: Aquarium of the Pacific, 100 Aquarium Way, Long Beach
Jan. 13
MLK Jr. Peace & Unity Parade
The annual Martin Luther King Jr. Peace and Unity Parade’s theme this year is “Standing on the Shoulders of Giants.” Remember the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. and all that MLK Day represents. A limited number of t-shirts will be provided. All are welcome.
Time: 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Jan. 13
Cost: Free
Venue: Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. at 7th Street, Long Beach
West End Catalina Kelp Dives
Three dives exploring the reefs and kelp forests of Catalina Island’s wild west end. Enjoy a full hot breakfast while the crew is keeping an eye out for dolphins and gray whales.
Time: 6 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Jan. 13
Cost: $125
Details: http://catalinaexplorer.com
Venue: Catalina Explorer, 141 E. 22nd St., San Pedro
Tidepool Walk
Join educators as they explore the shore. Attend an informative slide show in the John M. Olguin Auditorium, then come along on a naturalist-led ramble on the rocks to see animals in their natural habitat.
Time: 12:30 to 2 p.m. Jan. 13
Cost: Free
Details: www.cabrillomarineaquarium.org
Venue: Cabrillo Marine Aquarium, 3720 Stephen M. White Drive, San Pedro
Jan. 14
Wild & Scenic Film Festival On Tour
Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy presents Wild & Scenic Film Festival On Tour, an exciting selection of adventurous and inspirational films about nature. With beautiful cinematography and some remarkable individuals, the passion is contagious.
Time: 3 p.m. Jan. 14
Cost: $10 to $15
Details: www.pvplc.org
Venue: Warner Grand Theatre, 478 W. 6th St., San Pedro
Jan. 20
How To Handle Intrusion
Marine Mammal Care Center Los Angeles and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration invite you to a discussion on how to safely and humanely handle marine mammal encounters on boats and docks. The discussion will be lead by Justin Viezbicke, California Stranding Network Coordinator for the National Marine Fisheries Service.
Time: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Jan. 20
Cost: Free
Details: www.marinemammalcare.org
Venue: Marine Mammal Care Center Los Angeles, 3601 S. Gaffey St., San Pedro
Jan 21
Press Play
This is a free community based event promoted by Ashley-Dominique Green of Good Giving Events Jose Joe Recendiz of E562productions and Sonic Sieng of Sonic’s BBQ Co. Gather in the park for a day of , love, peace, play time and networking.
Time: 1 to 4 p.m. Jan. 21
Cost: Free
Venue: Bixby Park, 130 Cherry Ave, Long Beach
Jan. 26
2018 Walk for Kids Kick-Off
Gladstone’s Long Beach is helping to kick-off the 7th Annual Long Beach Walk for Kids! RSVP to join. Learn more about the 5K walk benefiting the Long Beach Ronald McDonald House. You will hear how you can help us sustain the needs of families with seriously ill children undergoing treatment at a nearby medical facility.
Time: 9 a.m. Jan. 26
Details: (562) 285-4308, www.rmhcsc.org/longbeach
Venue: Gladstone’s Long Beach
Jan. 27
Third Annual Marley Festival
The Marley Festival will again bring some of the best reggae bands from Southern California together for this one special day to support original reggae music. The event will feature reggae artist Don Carlos and the Soul Syndicate Band with Common Sense, and special guests.
Time: 5 p.m. Jan. 27
Cost: $25 to $30
Details: GaslampLongBeach.com
Venue: Gaslamp, 6251 E. Pacific Coast Highway, Long Beach
Wheels & Heels 2
Join in for the second Annual Wheels and Heels event hosted by #Reign46 Queen Mothers Ginger Grant and Diana Prince. This special event will raise money for “Infinite Flow – A Wheelchair Dance Company” who pair able-bodied people as dance partners with people in wheelchairs to create beautiful dances.
Time: 3 to 6 p.m. Jan. 27
Cost: Free
Details: (562) 436-7900
Venue: Hamburger Mary’s, 330 Pine Ave., Long Beach
Jan. 28
Long Beach Vegan Chili Cook Off
Come on out and taste some great vegan chili and pair em up with some delicious specialty beers, tapped just for the event. There will be up to $500 in prizes.
Time: 2 to 8 p.m. Jan. 28
Details: http://lbvegan.com
Venue: 4th Street Vine, 2142 E. 4th St., Long Beach