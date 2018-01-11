ENTERTAINMENT

Jan. 13

Baker Brothers Big Band

Baker Brothers Big Band will be playing your favorite big, dynamic, screamin’ and swingin’ numbers.

Time: 8 p.m. Jan. 13

Cost: $20

Details: https://alvasshowroom.com/events

Venue: Alvas Showroom, 1417 W. 8th St., San Pedro

Jan. 19

Seatbelt + Chum!

Wiff the surf with Seatbelt’s rockabilly and Chum, SoCal’s Killerest Surf Band.

Time: 9 p.m. Jan. 19

Cost: Free

Details: https://tinyurl.com/Seatbelt-Chum

Venue: Godmothers Saloon, 302 W. 7th St., San Pedro

It’s Comedy Tonight

Comedian Jeff Keller headlines with Carlisle Forrester and Jake Gallo as the opening acts. This is an excellent opportunity to attend a front run comedy show locally with food wine and funny.

Time: 7 to 10 p.m. Jan. 19

Cost: $4.80

Details: https://tinyurl.com/SanPedro-Comedy

Venue: Community Art Machine, 446 W. 6th St., San Pedro

Jan. 20

Tribute to Nirvana, Amy Winehouse

Kick back as seasoned tribute bands such as Nirvanish and The Winehouse Experience perform pitch-perfect renditions of Smells Like Teen Spirit and Back to Black.

Time: 9 p.m. Jan. 20

Cost: $10

Details: www.goldstar.com

Venue: Gaslamp, 6251 E. Pacific Coast Highway, Long Beach

Jan. 20

Christina Montes-Mateo



Classical Crossroads’ The Interludes concert series presents Beverly Hills National Auditions winner, harpist Cristina Montes-Mateo. Cristina Montes Mateo is recognized throughout the world as one of the leading harpists of her generation.

Time: 3 p.m. Jan. 20

Cost: Free

Details: (310) 316-5574; www.palosverdes.com/ClassicalCrossroads/TheInterludes.htm

Venue: First Lutheran Church & School, 2900 W. Carson St., Torrance

Jan. 26

Hot House

Hot House will be setting the house on fire at Harold’s Bar in San Pedro. Richard Manzanaer who plays the guitar and vocals, Chris Couchios who plays drums and vocals, Rocco Presutti who plays bass vocals and Ike Parnell who plays keys and vocals will have you doing the Ameri-gumbo.

Time: 9 to 12 p.m. Jan. 26

Cost: Free

Details: (310) 832-5503

Venue: Harold’s Place, 1908 S. Pacific Ave., San Pedro

THEATER

Jan. 12



Pick of the Vine: Season 16 at Little Fish Theatre

An exciting night of entertainment awaits you in these 7- to 15-minute short plays hand-picked from authors across the country. The 2018 selections include: Wishes by Mark Harvey Levine, The Train by Irene L. Pynn and The Last Word by JC Cifranic.

Time: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays, Jan. 12 through Feb. 17

Cost: $23 to $27

Details: https://www.facebook.com/TheLittleFishTheatre

Venue: Little Fish Theatre, 777 S. Centre St., San Pedro

Jan. 13

Black Coffee



In 1930, Agatha Christie wrote Black Coffee as a play featuring her master sleuth Hercule Poirot. In this seldom seen and intricately crafted mystery, Christie weaves scientific discoveries, international espionage, and unimaginable murder together to give the audience a night of unraveling the knots of danger and suspense.

Time: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays Jan. 13 through Feb. 10

Cost: $14 to $24

Details: (562) 494-1014; www.lbplayhouse.org

Venue: Long Beach Playhouse, 5021 E. Anaheim St., Long Beach

ARTS

Jan. 13

Unfiltered Photo Exhibition

A fan favorite reception will be hosted for the exhibit, which runs through Jan. 28.

Time: 7 to 9 p.m. Jan. 13

Cost: Free

Details: http://bit.ly/UNFILTEREDFanFavorite

Venue: MADE by Millworks, 240 Pine Ave., Long Beach

Jan. 27

Randi Matushevitz, Huss Hardan Closing Reception



The final day for Urban Dilemmas, the incredible large scale mixed media paintings from Randi Matushevitz and Color of Money photographs by Huss Hardan.

Time: 3 to 5 p.m. Jan. 27

Details: www.huzgalleries.com; www.randimatushevitz.com

Venue: Huz Galleries, 341 W. 7th St., San Pedro

COMMUNITY

Jan. 12

MLK Tribute



Join this special tribute to Martin Luther King Jr. There will be music, dance, poetry and history.

Time: 6 p.m., Jan. 12

Cost: Free

Details: (310) 835-0212 ext. 1467

Venue: Carson Community Center Main Hall, 801 E. Carson St., Carson

Jan. 12

Aquarium Family Overnight

Grab your sleeping bags and coziest pajamas for an overnight adventure, exploring the Aquarium’s many exhibits. Space is limited

Time: 5 a.m. Jan. 12 to 7 a.m. Jan. 13

Cost: $90

Details: (562) 590-3100; aquariumofthepacific.org

Venue: Aquarium of the Pacific, 100 Aquarium Way, Long Beach

Jan. 13

MLK Jr. Peace & Unity Parade

The annual Martin Luther King Jr. Peace and Unity Parade’s theme this year is “Standing on the Shoulders of Giants.” Remember the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. and all that MLK Day represents. A limited number of t-shirts will be provided. All are welcome.

Time: 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Jan. 13

Cost: Free

Venue: Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. at 7th Street, Long Beach

West End Catalina Kelp Dives



Three dives exploring the reefs and kelp forests of Catalina Island’s wild west end. Enjoy a full hot breakfast while the crew is keeping an eye out for dolphins and gray whales.

Time: 6 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Jan. 13

Cost: $125

Details: http://catalinaexplorer.com

Venue: Catalina Explorer, 141 E. 22nd St., San Pedro

Tidepool Walk

Join educators as they explore the shore. Attend an informative slide show in the John M. Olguin Auditorium, then come along on a naturalist-led ramble on the rocks to see animals in their natural habitat.

Time: 12:30 to 2 p.m. Jan. 13

Cost: Free

Details: www.cabrillomarineaquarium.org

Venue: Cabrillo Marine Aquarium, 3720 Stephen M. White Drive, San Pedro

Jan. 14

Wild & Scenic Film Festival On Tour

Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy presents Wild & Scenic Film Festival On Tour, an exciting selection of adventurous and inspirational films about nature. With beautiful cinematography and some remarkable individuals, the passion is contagious.

Time: 3 p.m. Jan. 14

Cost: $10 to $15

Details: www.pvplc.org

Venue: Warner Grand Theatre, 478 W. 6th St., San Pedro

Jan. 20

How To Handle Intrusion

Marine Mammal Care Center Los Angeles and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration invite you to a discussion on how to safely and humanely handle marine mammal encounters on boats and docks. The discussion will be lead by Justin Viezbicke, California Stranding Network Coordinator for the National Marine Fisheries Service.

Time: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Jan. 20

Cost: Free

Details: www.marinemammalcare.org

Venue: Marine Mammal Care Center Los Angeles, 3601 S. Gaffey St., San Pedro

Jan 21

Press Play

This is a free community based event promoted by Ashley-Dominique Green of Good Giving Events Jose Joe Recendiz of E562productions and Sonic Sieng of Sonic’s BBQ Co. Gather in the park for a day of , love, peace, play time and networking.

Time: 1 to 4 p.m. Jan. 21

Cost: Free

Venue: Bixby Park, 130 Cherry Ave, Long Beach

Jan. 26

2018 Walk for Kids Kick-Off

Gladstone’s Long Beach is helping to kick-off the 7th Annual Long Beach Walk for Kids! RSVP to join. Learn more about the 5K walk benefiting the Long Beach Ronald McDonald House. You will hear how you can help us sustain the needs of families with seriously ill children undergoing treatment at a nearby medical facility.

Time: 9 a.m. Jan. 26

Details: (562) 285-4308, www.rmhcsc.org/longbeach

Venue: Gladstone’s Long Beach

Jan. 27

Third Annual Marley Festival



The Marley Festival will again bring some of the best reggae bands from Southern California together for this one special day to support original reggae music. The event will feature reggae artist Don Carlos and the Soul Syndicate Band with Common Sense, and special guests.

Time: 5 p.m. Jan. 27

Cost: $25 to $30

Details: GaslampLongBeach.com

Venue: Gaslamp, 6251 E. Pacific Coast Highway, Long Beach

Wheels & Heels 2

Join in for the second Annual Wheels and Heels event hosted by #Reign46 Queen Mothers Ginger Grant and Diana Prince. This special event will raise money for “Infinite Flow – A Wheelchair Dance Company” who pair able-bodied people as dance partners with people in wheelchairs to create beautiful dances.

Time: 3 to 6 p.m. Jan. 27

Cost: Free

Details: (562) 436-7900

Venue: Hamburger Mary’s, 330 Pine Ave., Long Beach

Jan. 28

Long Beach Vegan Chili Cook Off



Come on out and taste some great vegan chili and pair em up with some delicious specialty beers, tapped just for the event. There will be up to $500 in prizes.

Time: 2 to 8 p.m. Jan. 28

Details: http://lbvegan.com

Venue: 4th Street Vine, 2142 E. 4th St., Long Beach