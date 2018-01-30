AltaSea Names McOsker as CEO

SAN PEDRO — On Jan. 25, AltaSea’s Board of Trustees named Tim McOsker as its chief executive officer. The appointment will be effective Feb. 1.

McOsker, a life-long San Pedro resident, is chairman of the board of the San Pedro Chamber of Commerce and a board member of Harbor Interfaith Services. He also has been heavily involved in development efforts for the University of Notre Dame, his alma mater.

McOsker is a lawyer and civic leader. McOsker has served the Los Angeles and Southern California in a variety of public leadership roles, including as chief of staff for former Los Angeles Mayor James Hahn and as Hahn’s chief deputy city attorney. He represented AltaSea in critical 2017 lease renegotiations with the Port of Los Angeles.

McOsker will continue to serve clients as a partner at Glaser Weil Fink Howard Avchen & Shapiro LLP, where he is co-chairman of the Government and Regulatory Law Department.

McOsker’s naming is the result of a search initiated by Krusoe for a talented, highly respected executive skilled in the kinds of contracting and growth activities that will dominate the organization’s focus in coming months.

His responsibilities will include signing additional tenants, finalizing major operating partnerships, taking control of additional parcels, and beginning their development and remediation. As CEO, McOsker will oversee contracts, leases, land deals and partnership negotiations.

Jenny Krusoe will continue as executive director, focusing on fundraising, grants, external communications, special events and long-term vision. Krusoe will report to McOsker, working closely with him in areas such as budget, board relations and organizational planning. She will also continue to oversee day-to-day operations.

AltaSea, a nonprofit organization, was created to reshape 35 acres in the oldest part of the Port of Los Angeles into a center for ocean-oriented science research, STEM education and sustainable business creation.

“AltaSea is a complete game changer for San Pedro and our surrounding community and will usher in our region’s tech-based future,” McOsker said. “Now we need to build the organizational infrastructure for an efficient, sustainable, cost-effective operation that can realize all of AltaSea’s great promise.”