State of Long Beach

Jan. 9, 2018

Mingle with Long Beach friends and neighbors before hearing Mayor Robert Garcia give a year-in-review and address issues for the future at the State of the City. RSVP.

Time: 5 p.m. Jan. 9, 2018

Details: http://stateofthecitylb.com/

Venue: The Terrace Theater, 300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach

Long Beach Area Peace Network

Honor Wayne Marchyshyn as Peacemaker of the Year at the Long Beach Area Peace Network meeting.

Time: 6 p.m. Dec. 31

Cost: $35

Details: (562) 433–7025; facebook.com/occupylongbeach

Venue: Christ Lutheran Church, 6500 Stearns St., Long Beach

Monthly Beach Cleanup

Cabrillo Marine Aquarium invites the public to participate in its monthly Beach Clean-Up.

Volunteers learn about coastal habitat, the growing amount of marine debris within it and the benefits of protecting this ecosystem.

Time: 8 to 10 a.m. Jan. 6, 2018

Details: (310) 548-7562; www.cabrillomarineaquarium.org

Venues: CMA, 3720 Stephen M. White Drive, San Pedro

Free Shuttle Service Connects LB Airport to Blue Line During Holidays

The Blue Line 2 Airline express bus shuttle is operating daily every half hour from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Jan. 7, 2018.

The complimentary shuttle stops at Long Beach Airport on the outer curb in front of the historic terminal and at Metro Blue Line’s Wardlow Station on Pacific Place.

Details: www.lgb.org/travelers/blue_line_2_airline.asp

Coastal SPNC Grants

The deadline for submitting Neighborhood Purpose Grant applications is Jan. 10, 2018. At this time there is $2,500

available for this second round of funding. You must have a 501 c(3) designation in effect to qualify.

Details: www.cspnc.org/neighborhood-purposes-grants