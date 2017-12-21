ENTERTAINMENT

Dec. 23

Scarface

Hip-hop legend Scarface is out on a national U.S. tour through the end of the year, along with Gorgeous George and Pimp God. Face will be returning to the stage with his incredible guitar skills, performing alongside a live band.

Time: 6 p.m. Dec. 23

Cost: $20 to $35

Details: www.ticketweb.com/events/org/156482?pl=gaslamp

Venue: Gaslamp, 6251 E. Pacific Coast Highway, Long Beach

Dec. 26

Cowboy Country

The venerable and immense Cowboy Country is opening its doors on Tuesday evenings, allowing a new group of bands to take the stage to provide “modern” country music. DJ Gregory Place will be playing all your favorite two-step, couples dances and of course line dances.

Time: 6 p.m. Dec. 26

Cost: $5

Details: (562) 630-3007; www.cowboycountry.mu

Venue: Cowboy Country, 3321 E. South St., Long Beach

Dec. 30

L.A. Blackout Party featuring Marcus Allen and Kurupt

It’s been 23 years since the Raiders played in Los Angeles. They return to town against the erstwhile San Diego (now Los Angeles) Chargers. You can get in on the biggest Raider party of the year to welcome them back the night before the game. Super Bowl MVP, Marcus Allen, will be joining LA Raider Nation for an exclusive meet and greet and autograph signing. Also, Kurupt of Tha Dogg Pound will be doing a live performance.

Time: 5 p.m. Dec. 30

Cost: $30 to $200

Details: (310) 900-9667; picatic.com/lablackout

Venue: Holiday Inn Long Beach Airport, 2640 N. Lakewood Blvd., Long Beach

Jan. 6, 2018

Mick Adams and The Stones

Mick Adams and The Stones are an authentic recreation of The Rolling Stones. Mick Adams and The Stones are an exciting seven piece band, featuring look-a-like performers, multiple costume changes, full choreography, and an all new media show.

Time: 8 p.m. Jan. 6, 2018

Cost: $25

Details: (310) 833-7538; https://alvasshowroom.com/event/mick-adams-and-the-stones

Venue: Alvas Showroom, 1417 W. 8th St., San Pedro

Jan. 7, 2018

Josh Nelson, Lorca Hart Trio

The Josh Nelson and Lorca Hart Trio reunite for an evening of of classic jazz standard interpretations and new original music.

Time: 4 p.m. Jan. 7, 2018

Cost: $20

Details: (310) 833-7538; https://alvasshowroom.com/event/the-josh-nelsonlorca-hart-trio

Venue: Alvas Showroom, 1417 W. 8th St., San Pedro

THEATER

Jan. 5, 2018

January Musical Without a Name

This funny and unexpected musical weaves together the stories of four New Yorkers searching for love, purpose, happiness and cabs. This musical is for anyone who’s ever struggled to appreciate simple things in a complex place.

Time: 8 p.m. Jan. 5, 6, 12 and 13, and 2 p.m. Jan. 7 and 14, 2018

Cost: $15 to $24

Details: www.TaketheStageLB.com

Venue: Long Beach Playhouse, 5021 E. Anaheim St., Long Beach

Continuing

A Christmas Carol

One-hundred-and-seventy years ago Charles Dickens created a story he called A Christmas Carol in Prose, Being a Ghost-Story of Christmas. The title has been shortened over time but not its ability to lure us into the story.

Time: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, through 23

Cost: $14 to $24

Details: (562) 494-1014; www.lbplayhouse.org

Venue: Long Beach Playhouse, 5021 E. Anaheim St., Long Beach

The Nutcracker

The Long Beach Ballet continues its annual holiday tradition, for the 35th year. The Nutcracker boasts a full symphony orchestra, a flying sleigh, a real live horse, on-stage pyrotechnics and a cast of more than 200.

Time: 2 p.m. 23 and 24, and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 22 and 23

Cost: $34 to $115

Details: (562) 426-4622; www.LongBeachNutcracker.com

Venue: Terrace Theater, Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center, 300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach

ARTS

Jan. 6

LA Photographers

Two Los Angeles-based photographers, Ray Carofano and Anita Bunn will show photographic series, each artist expressing a complex emotion using simple subject matter. Bunn’s work is focused on tops of trees and the sky in Los Angeles. Carofano’s focus is on the isolated remains of the Mojave Desert, a documentary of the time ravaged dwellings, skeletal remains of once viable communities.

Time: 1 to 5 p.m. Saturdays Jan. 6 through Feb. 3, 2018

Cost: Free

Details: www.southbaycontemporary.org

Venue: South Bay Contemporary, SoLA Gallery, 3718 W. Slauson Ave., Los Angeles

Continuing

Downtown Long Beach Unfiltered Photo Gallery Event

Join the Downtown Long Beach Alliance and Arts Council for Long Beach for the inaugural Unfiltered photo contest. See the 25 finalist photos on display, and celebrate the five Viewfinder Award winners, who will be announced from each of the five photo categories.

Time:1 to 5 p.m. through Dec. 22

Cost: Free

Details: https://tinyurl.com/unfiltered

Venue: The Collaborative Gallery, 421 W. Broadway, Long Beach

Painting with the Masters

Enjoy Painting with the Masters.

Time: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, through Jan. 9

Cost: Free

Details: (310) 547-3158; www.parkhurstgalleries.com

Venue: Parkhurst Galleries Inc., 439 W. 6th St., San Pedro

Flesh and Stone, A Conversation

The exhibition features the work of renowned artists Scot Sothern and Andy Romanoff. The exhibition provokes strong connections in viewers through its pairing of images showing harsh life on the streets next to sacred cultural images.

Time: 9 to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, through Jan. 10

Cost: Free

Details: (310) 243-2127

Venue: Library Cultural Arts Center, Room LIB-1940, at California State University Dominguez Hill, 1000 E. Victoria St., Carson

Moon Over San Pedro

Ann Weber’s large biomorphic sculptures have been described as bizarre characters from a story, hanging on the wall or sitting in the middle of the gallery like strange and evocative outcroppings of nature or outer space.

Time: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays through Sundays, through Feb. 4, 201

Cost: $6 to $7

Details: lbma.org

Venue: Long Beach Museum of Art, 2300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach

Relational Undercurrents

Relational Undercurrents: Contemporary Art of the Caribbean Archipelago, curated by Tatiana Flores, is a major survey exhibition of twenty-first century art of the Caribbean that employs the archipelago as an analytical framework. The exhibition is divided into four thematic sections: Conceptual Mappings, Perpetual Horizons, Landscape Ecologies and Representational Acts and features over 80 artists with roots in Haiti, the Dominican Republic, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Curaçao, Aruba, St. Maarten, St. Martin, Martinique, Guadeloupe, Trinidad, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Barbados, and St. Vincent whose works have informed and shaped those themes.The exhibition includes painting, installation art, sculpture, photography, video, and performance.

Time: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sunday, through March 3, 2018

Cost: $10

Details: www.molaa.org

Venue: Museum of Latin American Art, 628 Alamitos Ave., Long Beach

COMMUNITY

Dec. 23

It’s A Wonderful Life

Directed by Frank Capra, this classic holiday film. Join in for ginger snaps and other treats and don’t forget to dress up in your best 1940’s threads.

Time: 7 p.m. Dec. 23

Cost: $15

Details: http://spiffest.org

Venue: Warner Grand Theatre, 478 W. 6th St., San Pedro

Dec. 23

Salt Marsh Open House

Step out into nature and discover the hidden world of the Salinas de San Pedro Salt Marsh. Join Cabrillo Marine Aquarium educators and Coastal Park Naturalists as they help uncover the world of mud and water that is the local wetland.

Time: 1 to 3 p.m. Dec. 23

Cost: Free

Details: (310) 548-7562; www.cabrillomarineaquarium.org.

Venue: CMA, 3720 Stephen M. White Drive, San Pedro

Dec. 25

Christmas Dinner at The Center

Join The Center Long Beach for a festive Christmas Day dinner for LGBTQ families and friends.

Time: 3 to 6 p.m. Dec. 25

Cost: Free

Details: (562) 434-4455

Venue: The Center Long Beach, 2017 E. 4th St., Long Beach

Dec. 28

Explore the Shore

Spend part of your Thursday exploring the shore at Cabrillo Beach. Join the “Walk Cabrillo” guided tour of the Cabrillo Beach Coastal Park habitats.

Time: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Dec. 28

Cost: Free

Details: (310) 548-7562; www.cabrillomarineaquarium.org.

Venue: CMA, 3720 Stephen M. White Drive, San Pedro

Dec. 29

Tidepool Walk

Explore lots of low tides on the rocky shore with Cabrillo Marine Aquarium during your vacation. Bring family and friends to the aquarium’s John M. Olguin Auditorium for an informative slide show, followed by a Cabrillo Marine Aquarium education staff led walk to the nearby Point Fermin Tidepools.

Time: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 29, 12 to 1:30 p.m. Dec. 30, 1 to 2:30 p.m. Dec. 31, 2017, 2:30 to 4 p.m. Jan. 2, and 3 to 4:30 p.m. Jan. 3 and 4, 2018

Cost: Free

Details: (310) 548-7562; www.cabrillomarineaquarium.org.

Venue: CMA, 3720 Stephen M. White Drive, San Pedro

Dec. 31

NYE 2018 Convergence

Realization Nation, Cosmic Consciousness and Groove Temple Live are hosting a cosmic New Years Eve party. They are calling upon all beings that inhabit this universe to come connect and celebrate at this New Year’s Eve convergence as we bring forth a new paradigm for 2018.

The event will include a meet-and-greet, yoga, dancing, a countdown, a sound bath and a ceremony. Enjoy vegan food vendors, chill dome, performers and countdown ceremony. Part of the proceeds will go to benefit Amazon Watch in support of indigenous peoples and protecting the Amazon. Please provide your own mat and water bottle. No alcohol will served or allowed.

Time: 8 p.m. Dec. 31 to 4 a.m. Jan. 1

Cost: $40 to $70

Details: https://tinyurl.com/convergence-SP

Venue: Elysium Conservatory Theatre, 729 S. Palos Verdes St., San Pedro

Mardi Gras New Year at Jackson’s Place

Entertainment will be provided by local favorite Calle 6 and meal will be prepared by celebrity guest chef and TV’s Iron Chef veteran Chef Scott Persson!

Price includes appetizers, soup, salad, choice of entrée, choice of dessert, champagne toast. Also, upon arrival guests will be treated to complimentary hats, Mardi Gras beads, Jackson’s savory muffins and Mardi Gras deviled eggs. Only 75 seats will be available.

Time: Dec. 31

Cost: $75

Details: (424) 477-5220

Venue: Jackson’s Place, 335 W. 7th St., San Pedro

Croatian American Hall NYE

The Croatian American Hall of San Pedro is throwing a party and all are invited to ring in the New Year as we say goodbye to 2017. There will be live music Grupa Zrinski & Petra Tulic. There will be a midnight champagne toast included along with great menu.

Time: 6:30 p.m. Dec. 31

Cost: $40 to $70

Details: (310) 547-9484

Venue: Croatian American Club, 631 W. 9th St., San Pedro

Rain NYE

Kick off 2018 with a night to remember at Rain NYE! This year’s annual celebration will be hosted at Crafted LA Warehouse No. 10, an awesome San Pedro venue that boasts palatial spaces and a historic warehouse vibe. For one night only, Crafted LA will be opened up for this public dance event to ring in the New Year with Los Angeles-based DJs spinning Top 40 house and hip-hop mash-ups all night long.

Time: 8 p.m. Dec. 31

Cost: $5

Details: http://craftedportla.com/craftedpola.com

Venue: Crafted at the Port of Los Angeles, 112 E. 22nd St., Warehouse No. 10, San Pedro

Dec. 31

New Year’s Eve at the Waterfront

Downtown Long Beach Alliance presents New Year’s Eve at the Waterfront. Join in for an afternoon of a free, family-friendly celebration with live music, DJs, and strolling entertainers including Draven the Magician, stilt walkers, jugglers, LED hoopers and Tribal Fire belly dancers.

Time: 5 to 10:30 p.m. Dec. 31

Cost: Free

Details: www.facebook.com/events/382385892203737

Venue: Rainbow Harbor, 200 Aquarium Way, Long Beach

Bang on the Bay NYE 2018

Gather your friends and family for an event to end the year just right. As we close out 2017,and ring in the New Year with a bang! aboard the Grand Romance Riverboat in Long Beach Harbor.

Enjoy the sights of the Queen Mary, the downtown Long Beach skyline, a stunning fireworks display and raucous celebration across three levels of fun and entertainment with Southern California’s best DJs playing the latest in Top 40 hits, along with three fully stocked bars for your drinking pleasure. Must be 21 years of age or older.

Time: 8 p.m. Dec. 31 to 2 a.m. Jan. 1, 2018

Cost: $ 60

Details: https://tinyurl.com/Bang-on-the-Bay

Venue: 200 Aquarium Way, Suite 4, Long Beach

Follow Your Heart

Follow your heart straight to adventure at Disney on Ice. Just keep swimming with Dory and new pal Hank for Disney and Pixar’s Finding Dory as they set out for find her parents and discover the devotion of family.

Time: 11 a.m. Dec. 31

Cost: $23

Details: www.ticketmaster.com

Venue: Long Beach Convention Center, 300 E Ocean Blvd, Long Beach

Jan. 3

Join SEA Club



Welcome to Cabrillo Marine Aquarium’s SEA Club (Science Education Afternoons) classes. The club will meet with grades fourth through sixth, on four consecutive Wednesdays. The Aquarium’s marine laboratory classroom will serve as a base station for hands-on ocean exploration. Pre-registration is required; deadline to register is Jan. 3, 2018.

Time: 3:30 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Jan. 10 through 31

Cost: $30

Details: (310) 548-7562; www.cabrillomarineaquarium.org

Venue: CMA, 3720 Stephen M. White Drive, San Pedro

Jan. 11, 2018

Needle Artists by the Sea

Needle Artists by the Sea is a chapter of the American Needlepoint Guild, a nonprofit organization whose object and purpose is exclusively for educational cultural development through participation in and encouragement of interest in the art of needlepoint and other counted techniques. Needle Artists by the Sea will host its monthly meeting.

Time: 10 a.m. Jan. 11

Cost: Free

Details: (424) 224-9254; needleartistsbythesea.org

Venue: Ports O’Call Restaurant, 1200 Nagoya Way, San Pedro

Jan. 7, 2018

Mulheres Da Terra

A young woman with a dream of becoming a midwife begins a journey in search of traditional midwives. Her journey takes her through northeastern Brazil, indigenous villages, rural communities, quilombo settlements, and fishing villages.

Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 7, 2018

Cost: $15

Details: http://bit.ly/2AESpln

Venue: Art Theatre of Long Beach, 2025 E. 4th St., Long Beach

Jan. 6, 2017

Chavela



Chavela takes viewers on an evocative, thought-provoking journey through the iconoclastic life of Chavela Vargas, the game-changing singer known for her unique interpretations of Mexican rancheras.

Time: 11 a.m. Jan. 6, 2017

Cost: $11.50

Details: www.arttheatrelongbeach.org

Venue: Art Theatre of Long Beach, 2025 E. 4th St., Long Beach

Jan. 10, 2018

Tom of Finland



The proudly erotic drawings of artist Touko Laaksonen, known to the world as Tom of Finland, shaped the fantasies of a generation of gay men, influencing art and fashion before crossing over into the wider cultural consciousness. But who was the man behind the leather? Dome Karukoski’s stirring biopic follows his life from the trenches of WWII and repressive Finnish society of the 1950s through his struggle to get his work published in California, where he and his art were finally embraced amid the sexual revolution of the 1970s.

Time: 7 p.m. Jan. 10, 2018

Cost: $11.50

Details: www.arttheatrelongbeach.org/our-films/#TomofFinland

Venue: Art Theatre of Long Beach, 2025 E. 4th St., Long Beach