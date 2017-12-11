Response to “Two Short Years’ Editorial

(RLn, Dec. 6, 2017)

RLN Editor James Preston Allen claims that President Barack Obama attempted to heal racial divides. What a false hagiography for the most corrupt President in modern history, from Operation Fast and Furious, to the VA’s secret wait lists, to the DOJ’s unjust seizure of AP reporters’ phone records.

Obama falsely smeared law enforcement as inherently racist, while Democratically-dominant cities went up in riotous flames. The domestic terrorist group “Black Lives Matter” repeatedly destroyed black businesses in black communities—all in the name of social protest, with Obama’s blessing. While pandering to illegal aliens, Obama ignored working Americans of all races.

Allen mentions the Ku Klux Klan, but forgets that their history of white supremacy begins and remains with the Democratic Party! As recently as 2016, Grand Dragon Will Quigg of Anaheim pledged his support for Crooked Hillary. She and Crappy Barack took photos with US Senator Robert “KKK” Byrd while running for office.

Under the Trump Administration, real wages have risen for all Americans. Manufacturing is up, unemployment down. Gang crime is down; pedophilia rings are getting locked up. Illegal immigration is down, Corrupt Hollywood is cratering, and American hope is rising again.

And the Fake News media is folding fast! LA Weekly, Washington (Com)Post, the New York Times are dying. With a record like this for the liberal, lying press, Random Lengths News won’t be far behind. A more attentive public won’t tolerate this anti-American, anti-Trump agenda much longer.

God bless Donald Trump, an as for RNL: You’re Fired!

Arthur Christopher Schaper

Torrance

The lunatic fringe is back!

Mr. Schaper, I am really done with attempting to be polite with you. First, I’m surprised you even know how to spell hagiography, but the false part of your allegations are President Obama did not have one major scandal, sexual or otherwise, during his presidency that could be attributed to him, unlike the current occupant of the Oval office who has had a scandal once a week since he barely won the election. Second, Black Lives Matters is not a terrorist group; if you haven’t noticed, all the mass shootings lately have been by deranged white men. As far as the KKK is concerned, it may be true that a century ago they were connected to southern Democrats, but it is abundantly clear to anyone with a TV that the KKK has switched parties and that the current Republican led Congress would probably have a hard time passing the 14th Amendment or the Voting Rights Act.

As for all of your blather about how DJT is making America great again — with manufacturing up, unemployment down, gang crime, pedophilia, immigration, etc. — everybody knows that the federal government doesn’t work that fast. What we are seeing is the residual effects of Barack Obama administration policies — except perhaps the over inflated exuberance on Wall Street. I would further point out to you and the readers of this paper that even though I fundamentally disagree with you on just about everything you espouse in your racist and delusional rants, this paper is one of few who will actually print your opinions because unlike you, I do believe in free speech and freedom of the press — something that you and the Chief Pussy Grabber would like to destroy.

James Preston Allen

Publisher