Harkin Bares his Hearth ‘In the Round’

By Melina Paris, Music Columnist

Keith Harkin’s approach in recording his new album, In The Round, is as noteworthy as the singer, songwriter and guitarist’s sound.

The live album, full of diverse rhythms and energy is from Harkin’s upcoming DVD, which will be released March, 2018.

After a decade playing with Irish band, Celtic Thunder, Harkin, who is from Ireland, wanted people to see and hear the real side of him and what he does. He was a solo artist before he joined Celtic Thunder and has always continued that path. Now, he is ready to break out on his own and as he said in his blog, “push everything I am doing for myself as far as I can.”

Through his journey, Harkin has gained many fans. His previous albums have had great success. Keith Harkin topped the Amazon.com International charts in 2012 and On Mercy Street in 2015. His Christmas album, Nollaig, rose to No. 1 on the Billboard World Music listings in 2016.

I communicated with Harkin through email about his inspiration behind this live album.

“A lot people didn’t know that I wrote my own songs or even play the guitar,” Harkin said. “This lets people know more about who I actually am and what my music is about.”

In The Round was recorded in Venice in an old church turned music venue called, Full Circle The sound quality is great. The more you listen to it, you will fall in love with Harkin’s music. He is poetic and has a gift of capturing quiet emotions from in between and unexpected moments. In this face paced world, Harkin is a link in our human need for soul-to-soul communication.

“I write about my life experiences and the people I meet,” Harkin said. “The highs and lows in life, the love and loss that we all experience. These are the things that every average Joe goes through on the daily. Singing about million dollar cars and diamond studded rings is something that the majority of people will [n]ever know about.”

Harkin counts Don Henley, Glen Campbell, Tom Waits, Neil Young and Van Morrison among his main influences. There is a universal quality on this album which also has roots in country, folk, rock and a few more diverse nuances. At first listen, it sounds American. But when asked what stirred this sound from an Irish man, Harkin said rock ’n’ roll and country music was massive when he was growing up in Ireland and still is today.

“I would argue that American [c]ountry and [b]luegrass music has had many influences from Irish music,” he said. “The timing, the stories the loss […] I think that’s why it translates very easy to my ears. That and I just have a natural love of that Americana sound.”

Harkin sings the lyrical Take Me Down with passion. It’s a slow folky number. Its meditative guitar melodies set a backdrop while Harkin weaves poetic verses on human nature with his full voice.

“Take Me Down (is) about contentment,” he said. “Everyone has a different level of contentment even if they have never thought about it. One man could live in a mud hut, own nothing but a box of cigarettes and could be content. Another man could be the richest man in the world with everything he could ever dream of and still be searching for that thing, which is contentment. If we all had it the world would probably be a more peaceful place.”

Harkin is on his tour, which happens to take place in people’s homes across the country. He said he is always trying to give fans the best experience and something a little different every time.

“Living in LA, shows are more often than not in someone’s yard, shop or house,” Harkin said. “I wanted to take that vibe on the road across the states. I’m a massive music lover myself. If my favorite artist was playing down the street from me in someone’s house and they provided, snacks, booze and hung out there all night I would be there in a flash! Who wouldn’t?”

Harkins upcoming DVD will have performances from all different places all around Venice Beach. Harkin said it includes interviews and daily living shots everywhere. “(It’s) the rockumentary style of shooting that I love to watch about other artists!”

He is a lifelong wanderer who says his music is all about people, places, love and loss.

“I try to take the listener with me on my travels and experiences through my music,” Harkin said. I’ve always been a wanderer and always will be. I’ve gypsy blood in my soul.”

On Risk The Fall, Harkin showcases a bluesy folk sound with dexterous finger picking and brings the typical country style plainspoken lyrics. On Mercy, Harkin makes a vigorous call out for help and mercy with urgency. Harkin is energetic and sings his heart out. And he is a charming storyteller.

“I am truly delighted with how this album sounds and plays as a continuous piece,” Harkin said. “I know people will enjoy it. It has life and doesn’t sit still. I’m proud to put my name on it.”

Harkin’s CD, in The Round will be released Dec. 8 and he embarked on his holiday tour on Nov. 19 in Carlsbad, Calif. and it will run through Dec. 22 in Vancouver, Wash.

Harkin will share the holiday spirit with fans across the United States from Texas, Illinois, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida, California and Washington.

Harkin will perform his Los Angeles Christmas House Concert in La Mirada on Dec. 19.

Details: www.keithharkin.com