FCC Ends Net Neutrality

WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Dec. 14, the Federal Communications Commission, headed by Donald Trump administration appointee Chairman Ajit Pai, voted along party lines of 3-2 to repeal regulations protecting net neutrality.

Pai, the face of Trump’roll back of Barack Obama era policies in the telecommunications industry, is following through with his promise to repeal 2015 net neutrality rules. These rules required internet providers to treat all websites — large and small — equally. The decision also repeals regulations to oversee broadband companies by classifying internet providers as Title II common carriers.

Internet providers state that giving some sites the option of faster service could in fact benefit consumers. But consequence of this vote is that the federal government will no longer regulate high-speed internet delivery as if it were a utility. With this roll back of net neutrality, internet providers will be able to speed up service for websites they favor — and block or slow down others. Consumers could begin to see packages and pricing schemes that would steer them toward some content over others.

In essence, it endangers free access to content on the internet, giving big corporations an unfair advantage over small businesses and impacting low-income and minority communities, who may not be able to afford higher speeds, negatively.

Public comments have been the subject of an investigation on whether about million public comments may have been fraudulently filed.

Opponents of the decision vowed to take the agency to court. They are asking for the supporters of net neutrality to push Congress to use the Congressional Review Act to stop the FCC order.