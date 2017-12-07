ENTERTAINMENT

Dec. 8

Olivia & Aragon

Enjoy live music and drinks with Olivia & Aragon.

Time: 7 to 11 p.m Dec. 8

Cost: Free

Details: (310) 265-2836; www.terranea.com/palos-verdes-bar

Venue: Lobby Bar, 100 Terranea Way, Rancho Palos Verdes

Dec. 9

Doug Macleod

Doug Macleod, multiple blues music award winner, returns with Denny Croy on bass. He will be presenting his music and stories.

Time: 8 p.m. Dec. 9

Cost: $20

Details: (310) 833-7538; http://alvasshowroom.com

Venue: Alvas Showroom, 1417 W. 8th St., San Pedro

Dec. 10

Carlos Vega Memorial

David Garfield, Karizma and special guests will be featured at the 20th Annual Carlos Vega Memorial Concert.

Time: 4 to 6 p.m. Dec. 10

Cost: $40

Details: (310) 833-7538; https://alvasshowroom.com/event/20th-annual-carlos-vega-memorial-birthday-concert

Venue: Alvas Showroom, 1417 W. 8th St., San Pedro

Dec. 10

Songstress Live

Enjoy a night with Dahliam, KC DRE and Michaelangleo.

Time: 6 p.m. Dec. 10

Cost: $10 to $12

Details: www.solvenue.com/event/1565013-songstress-live-carson

Venue: SOL Venue, 313 E. Carson St., Carson

Dec. 10

Jack’s Cats

Jack first became a favorite of swing music fans at clubs, private events, and jazz festivals in Atlantic Canada by sidestepping the “faster/higher/louder” trend and perfecting the warm, melodic sound of his 30s and 40s clarinet and sax heroes.

Time: 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 10

Cost: Free

Details: www.theskyroom.com/entertainment.html

Venue: The Sky Room, 40 S. Locust Ave., Long Beach

Dec. 11

Tino Productions

Be it big band, swing, jazz, disco, funk, 80s, rock ’n’ roll, or salsa and merengue, Tino Productions is sure

to get you dancing.

Time: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 11

Cost: Free

Details: www.theskyroom.com/entertainment.html

Venue: The Sky Room, 40 S. Locust Ave., Long Beach

Dec. 14

Kimie Miner, Tenelle

Born Kimie (pronounced Kimi-ay) Kauikeolani Miner, in Hawaii, this 26 year old singer-songwriter has developed an eclectic musical style all her own.

Time: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14

Cost: $15 to $300

Details: www.solvenue.com/event/1585229-kimie-miner-tenelle-carson

Venue: SOL Venue, 313 E. Carson St., Carson

Dec. 14

Los Pinguinos

Experience Sevilla’s Tapas Bar featuring live musical acts throughout the week. Enjoy award-winning tapas and sangria while you watch Los Pinguinos.

Time: 7 p.m. Dec. 14

Cost: Free

Details: www.cafesevilla.com/long-beach/live-music

Venue: Café Sevilla, 140 Pine Ave., Long Beach

Dec. 16

Holiday POPS Spectacular 2017

The Golden State Pops Orchestra’s acclaimed production “Holiday POPS Spectacular” returns this year with joyous music and high spirits. Celebrate the holiday season by joining Maestro Steven Allen Fox and the Golden State Pops Orchestra and Chorale.

Time: 8 p.m., Dec. 16

Cost: $28.50 to $60.00

Details: gspo.secure.force.com/ticket

Venue: Warner Grand Theatre, 478 W. 6th St., San Pedro

Dec. 16

Eric Rigler, Dirk Freymuth



Eric Rigler (uilleann pipes and whistles) and Dirk Freymuth (guitar) team-up to create a night of acoustic holiday cheer. Featuring a mixture of traditional Celtic music, the duo combines with Kira Ott on Irish fiddle to produce a moving musical experience.

Time: 8 p.m. Dec. 16 and 5 p.m. Dec. 17

Cost: $30

Details: (310) 833-7538; https://alvasshowroom.com

Venue: Alvas Showroom, 1417 W. 8th St., San Pedro

Dec. 19

Stix

Sticks and stones may break your bones, but Stix will get you jammin’.

Time: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 19

Cost: $10 to $200

Details: www.solvenue.com/event/1594106-stix-carson

Venue: SOL Venue, 313 E. Carson St., Carson

Dec. 22

The Jazz Giants

Thin Man Entertainment’s Jazz Salon, will feature Barbara Morrison with Henry “The Skipper” Franklin, Drummer Al Williams and special guests.

Time: 7 p.m. Dec. 22

Cost: $25 to $300

Details: https://jazzgiants12222017.brownpapertickets.com

Venue: Grand Annex, 434 W. 6th St., San Pedro

THEATER

Dec. 9

The Nutcracker

San Pedro City Ballet, home of American Ballet Theatre superstar Misty Copeland, presents its 24th annual production of The Nutcracker, with artistic direction by

Cynthia and Patrick David Bradley. Join Clara on a dreamlike journey with a dancing nutcracker, mischievous mice, sparkling snowflakes, and a magical Christmas tree.

Time: 2 and 7 p.m. Dec. 9, and 2 p.m. Dec. 10

Cost: $19 to $39

Details: www.sanpedrocityballet.org/upcoming-events/nutcracker

Venue: Warner Grand Theatre, 478 W. 6th St., San Pedro

Dec. 9

A Christmas Carol

One-hundred-and-seventy years ago Charles Dickens created a story he called A Christmas Carol in Prose, Being a Ghost-Story of Christmas. The title has been shortened over time but not its ability to lure us into the story.

Time: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, Dec. 9 through 23

Cost: $14 to $24

Details: (562) 494-1014; www.lbplayhouse.org

Venue: Long Beach Playhouse, 5021 E. Anaheim St., Long Beach

Dec. 16

The Ultimate Christmas Show

The Palos Verdes/South Bay Group of the Sierra Club invites you to a holiday outing to see The Ultimate Christmas Show an irreverent, hilarious trip through the holidays. It is festive, funny, physical family fun as three wise guys celebrate our favorite holiday traditions.

Time: 8 p.m. Dec. 16

Cost: $25

Details: (310) 383-5247

Venue: Torrance Theatre Co., 1316 Cabrillo Ave.,Torrance

Dec. 16

The Nutcracker

The Long Beach Ballet continues its annual holiday tradition, for the 35th year. The Nutcracker boasts a full symphony orchestra, a flying sleigh, a real live horse, on-stage pyrotechnics and a cast of more than 200.

Time: 2 p.m. Dec. 16, 17, 23 and 24, and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16, 22 and 23

Cost: $34 to $115

Details: (562) 426-4622; www.LongBeachNutcracker.com

Venue: Terrace Theater, Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center, 300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach

Continuing

Arsenic and Old Lace

If you are a lonely, elderly gentleman, steer clear of the old Victorian rooming house that Abby and Martha Brewster run. It may be your last room on Earth! When these two sweet old sisters feel the need to release a worthy roomer of his lonely suffering, just a sip of their homemade elderberry wine will do the trick.

Time: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays, through Dec. 2

Cost: $10 to $27

Details: www.lbplayhouse.org/show/arsenic-and-old-lace

Venue: Long Beach Playhouse, 5021 E. Anaheim St., Long Beach

Much Ado About Nothing

The drama of military war and the comedic war between the sexes meet in the great playwright’s hilarious, heart-wrenching comedy. Set in a timeless world of disguises, intrigue, beautiful words and surprising violence. It performed by a talented all-female cast.

Time: 8 p.m. Dec. 1 and 2, and 3 p.m. Dec. 3

Cost: $10

Details: www.eventbrite.com/e/much-ado-about-nothing-tickets-38483341711

Venue: The Collaborative, 421 W. Broadway, Long Beach

The Night Before the Night Before Christmas

Lou has wrestled with a big ball of tangled Christmas lights for the last time. Christmas is cancelled. Escaping New Jersey, the freezing cold, his nutty family and most of all the holidays, is exactly what Lou plans to do. Will a couple of unlikely characters help restore Lou and Carol’s Christmas spirit in the St. Nick of time?

Time: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sundays, through Dec. 16

Cost: $27

Details: www.littlefishtheatre.org/wp/the-night-before-the-night-before-christmas

Venue: Little Fish Theatre, 777 S. Centre St., San Pedro

BEH — An Improvised Play

Who are the characters in BEH? Where does BEH take place? What is the plot of BEH? You tell us – BEH is an improvised play.

Time: 8 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, through Dec. 16

Cost: $20

Details: www.thegaragetheatre.org/on-stage-now-1

Venue: The Garage Theatre, 251 E. 7th St., Long Beach

ARTS

Dec. 9

Painting with the Masters

Enjoy live music, appetizers and a wine bar at exhibit opening of Painting with the Masters.

The exhibit will run through Jan. 9, 2018.

Time: 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 9

Cost: Free

Details: (310) 547-3158; www.parkhurstgalleries.com

Venue: Parkhurst Galleries Inc., 439 W. 6th St., San Pedro

Dec. 9

Downtown Long Beach Unfiltered Photo Gallery Event

Join the Downtown Long Beach Alliance and Arts Council for Long Beach for the inaugural Unfiltered photo contest. See the 25 finalist photos on display, and celebrate the five Viewfinder Award winners, who will be announced from each of the five photo categories.

Time: 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 9, and 1 to 5 p.m. Dec. 11 through 22

Cost: Free

Details: https://tinyurl.com/unfiltered

Venue: The Collaborative Gallery, 421 W. Broadway, Long Beach

Dec. 16

Saturday Artwalk

The San Pedro Property Owners Alliance in collaboration with the San Pedro Waterfront Arts District is hosting another Third Saturday ArtWalk. Explore the galleries and artist lofts, dine in unique eateries and stay for a show or listen to music at local bars and restaurants.

Time: 2 to 6 p.m. Dec. 16

Cost: Free

Details: www.SanPedroWaterfrontArtsDistrict.com

Venue: Sirens Java and Tea, 357 W. 7th St., San Pedro

Continuing

Rino Gonzalez

Rino Gonzalez has attracted an impressive following for his works of realism during the almost 40 years since his immigration from the Philippines at age 16. Much of the joy of these painting comes purely from studying technical achievement in the reproduction of such aspects as fine lacework, polished and textured surfaces, worn books and tattered pages, fruit and roses.

Time: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m Tuesday through Saturday, through Dec. 2

Cost: Free

Details: (310) 547-3158; parkhurstgalleries.com

Venue: Parkhurst Galleries, 439 W 6th St, San Pedro

Made in Cotton

Closely intertwined with racial politics, the production of cotton and the history of slavery are encapsulated in the potent exhibit.

Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, through Dec. 7

Cost: Free

Details: http://news.csudh.edu/made-in-cotton

Venue: University Art Gallery, LaCorte Hall, A-107, California State University Dominguez Hills, 1000 E. Victoria St., Carson

David Lamelas: A Life Of Their Own

The University Art Museum has organized the first monographic exhibition in the United States on the Argentine-born artist David Lamelas as part of the Getty Pacific Standard Time Initiative LA/LA. Best known as a pioneer of conceptual art, Lamelas gained international acclaim for his work in the 1968 Venice Biennale, Office of Information about the Vietnam War at Three Levels.

Time: 12 to 5 p.m. Sundays through Friday, through Dec. 10

Cost: Free

Details: www.csulb.edu/university-art-museum/exhibitions

Venue: University Art Museum at California State University Long Beach, 1250 Bellflower Blvd., Long Beach

Coastal/Border

Coastal/Border is an exhibition of original site-responsive performance and installation work with corresponding public programming curated by Raquel Gutiérrez and Martabel Wasserman. Six Southern California based artists will explore how the coast is fortified as border and how in turn that impacts the Latino/Latina communities of Los Angeles and beyond.

Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and 12 to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, through Dec. 17

Cost: Free

Details: angelsgateart.org

Venue: Angels Gate Cultural Center, 3601 S. Gaffey St., San Pedro

Moon Over San Pedro

Ann Weber’s large biomorphic sculptures have been described as bizarre characters from a story, hanging on the wall or sitting in the middle of the gallery like strange and evocative outcroppings of nature or outer space.

Time: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays through Sundays, through Feb. 4, 2018

Cost: $6 to $7

Details: lbma.org

Venue: Long Beach Museum of Art, 2300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach

COMMUNITY

Dec. 7

Niko’s Pizzeria 10th Anniversary Celebration

Niko’s Pizzeria will be joined by Los Angeles County District 4 Supervisor Janice Hahn and the San Pedro Chamber of Commerce. Diners are invited to participate and enjoy some birthday cake.

Time: 6:30 p.m. Dec. 7

Cost: Free

Details: www.nikospizzeria.com

Venue: Niko’s Pizzeria, 399 W. 6th St., San Pedro

Dec. 9

64th Annual Daisy Avenue Christmas Tree Lane Parade

Enjoy a good ol’ holiday parade. The Daisy Lane Parade began in 1953 as the brainchild of Gertrude Whittle. She was able to persuade the Long Beach City Council and Council of Churches to help decorate the grass median on Daisy Avenue between Pacific Coast Highway and Willow Street with a Christmas Village and nativity scene. Since then, the Daisy Lane Parade has continued to grow: bringing neighbors, families, businesses and Long Beach together.

Time: 5 p.m. Dec. 9

Cost: Free

Details: (562) 570-7777

Venue: Daisy Avenue between Pacific Coast Highway and Hill Street, Long Beach

Dec. 9

2017 Masquerade Ball

Women in Action Reaching Out presents the 2017 Masquerade Ball. Women In Action Reaching Out is a local nonprofit that provides the senior lunch program for the Senior Activities at the Expo, as well as at Carmelitos, and at park sites throughout the city.

Time: 5 to 9 p.m. Dec. 9

Cost: $20

Details: (562) 570-6685

Venue: Expo Arts Center, 4321 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach

Dec. 10

Old Time Christmas Festival

One of RLC’s largest events of the year, the Old Time Christmas Festival is a can’t-miss family event. A number of craft stations allow children to make one-of-a-kind holiday cards, decorations, and ornaments.

Time: 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 10

Cost: $5

Details: www.rancholoscerritos.org

Venue: Rancho Los Cerritos, 4600 Virginia Road, Long Beach

Dec. 11

American Ballet Theatre Holiday Benefit

American Ballet Theatre hosts its annual Holiday Benefit dinner and performance. The evening will feature a one-night-only performance by the world-renowned artists of American Ballet Theatre, including Principal Dancers Stella Abrera, Misty Copeland, Gillian Murphy, Hee Seo, Daniil Simkin, Cory Stearns, and James Whiteside, in scenes from the company’s repertoire, followed by a post-performance dinner and dessert with the dancers.

The evening will feature a one-night-only performance by the world-renowned artists of American Ballet Theatre, including Principal Dancers Stella Abrera, Misty Copeland, Gillian Murphy, Hee Seo, Daniil Simkin, Cory Stearns, and James Whiteside, in scenes from the Company’s repertoire, followed by a post-performance dinner and dessert with the dancers.

Time: 6:30 p.m. Dec. 11

Cost: $1,000

Details: (310) 201-5033

Venue: The Beverly Hilton Hotel, 9876 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills

Dec. 14

Served Like a Girl

A special of screening of a documentary called Served Like a Girl, providing a candid look at several American women as they transition from active duty to civilian life after serving tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan. Our wounded U.S. female service personnel often return to a stark reality, one that is rarely discussed or considered. A Q-and-A will follow the screening.

Time: 7 to 9 p.m. Dec. 14

Cost: Free

Details: https://tinyurl.com/ServedLikeAGirlLB

Venue: Art Theatre of Long Beach, 2025 E. 4th St., Long Beach

Dec. 16

Ocean in Art – Gyotaku – Fish Printing

Cabrillo Marine Aquarium staff will offer a holiday workshop to teach participants Gyotaku, the ancient art of Japanese fish printing. Ocean in Art will be offered in the Marine Laboratory. The lab will double as an artist’s studio where beginners and experienced fish printers can create one of a kind holiday gifts.

Time: 9:30 a.m. Dec. 16

Cost: $18

Details: (310) 548-7562; www.cabrillomarineaquarium.org

Venue: CMA, 3720 Stephen M. White Drive, San Pedro

Dec. 16

Noche de Navidad

Councilman Roberto Uranga invites you to Noche de Navidad. Enjoy live entertainment with a performance from Trio Santa Anita and champurrado.

Time: 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 16

Cost: Free

Details: (562) 570-7777

Venue: Corner of 20th Street and Daisy Avenue, Long Beach