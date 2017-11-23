ENTERTAINMENT

Nov. 30

Rick Parma

Jazz it with Rick Parma and the Chitown Soul.

Time: 6 to 10 p.m. Nov. 30

Cost: $25 to $310

Details: www.solvenue.com

Venue: 313 E. Carson St., Carson

Dec. 1

Trio Céleste

Based in Orange County, Trio Céleste is ensemble-in-residence at the Claire Trevor School of the Arts at UC Irvine.

Time: 12 p.m. Dec. 1

Cost: Free

Details: (310) 316-5574; www.palosverdes.com/ClassicalCrossroads/FirstFridays.htm

Venue: First Lutheran Church and School, 2900 W. Carson St., Torrance

Dec. 1

One Drop

The San Diego-based band embraces the spirit of classic roots reggae and dub music with a calculated blend of rhythm and blues, pop and rock subtleties.

Time: 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. Dec. 1

Cost: $15 to $300

Details: (424) 276-9705; www.solvenue.com

Venue: The Sol Venue, 313 E. Carson St., Carson

Dec. 2

James Kimo West

Kimo’s annual Holiday Slack Key Show kicks off in San Pedro with enchanting hula by Kevin Tsusui and Ku’uleilani Taketa. Kimo will play selections from his two acclaimed holiday slack key CDs as well as Hawaiian slack key classics.

Time: 8 p.m. Dec. 2

Cost: $20

Details: https://alvasshowroom.com/event/james-kimo-west-holiday-slack-key

Venue: Alvas Showroom, 1417 W. 8th St., San Pedro

Anita Chang, Rodney Oakes



An eclectic concert of music by Anita Chang and Rodney Oakes for piano, sackbut,

trombones and video will be presented at Los Angeles Harbor College. Chang will present

works by Mozart, Chopin and Liszt. Oakes will present his new work for sackbut and piano,

Pavane, a new video with electronic music.

Time: 8 p.m. Dec.2

Cost: Free

Details: (310) 233- 4429

Venue: LAHC, Music Department, 1111 Figueroa Place, Wilmington

Dec. 3

Bobby Breton

Bobby Breton and his six-piece band performs a variety of jazz, pop and originals to ring in the holiday spirit.

Time: 2 p.m. Dec. 3

Cost: $22.50

Details: https://alvasshowroom.com/event/bobby-breton-friends-celebrate-the-winter-solstice

Venue: Alvas Showroom, 1417 W. 8th St., San Pedro

THEATER

Dec. 1

White Christmas

This holiday season discover the perfect gift for everyone on your list! Start with a timeless tale of joy and goodwill, fill it with classic Irving Berlin songs, and top it off with glorious dancing and lots of snow and you have Irving Berlin’s White Christmas.

Time: 8 p.m. Dec. 1, 2, 8 and 9, 2 p.m. Dec. 2 and 9, 1 p.m. Dec. 3 and 10, and 6 p.m. Dec. 3

Cost: $20 to $90

Details: (562) 856-1999; www.musical.org

Venue: Carpenter Performing Arts Center, 6200 Atherton St., Long Beach

Dec. 9

The Nutcracker

San Pedro City Ballet, home of American Ballet Theatre superstar Misty Copeland,

presents its 24th annual production of The Nutcracker, with artistic direction by

Cynthia and Patrick David Bradley. Join Clara on a dreamlike journey with a dancing

Nutcracker, mischievous mice, sparkling snowflakes, and a magical Christmas tree.

Time: 2 and 7 p.m. Dec. 9, and 2 p.m. Dec. 10

Cost: $19 to $39

Details: www.sanpedrocityballet.org/upcoming-events/nutcracker

Venue: Warner Grand Theatre, 478 W. 6th St., San Pedro

Continuing

Arsenic and Old Lace



If you are a lonely, elderly gentleman, steer clear of the old Victorian rooming house that Abby and Martha Brewster run. It may be your last room on Earth! When these two sweet old sisters feel the need to release a worthy roomer of his lonely suffering, just a sip of their homemade elderberry wine will do the trick.

Time: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays, through Dec. 2

Cost: $10 to $27

Details: www.lbplayhouse.org/show/arsenic-and-old-lace

Venue: Long Beach Playhouse, 5021 E. Anaheim St., Long Beach

Much Ado About Nothing

The drama of military war and the comedic war between the sexes meet in the great playwright’s hilarious, heart-wrenching comedy. Set in a timeless world of disguises, intrigue, beautiful words and surprising violence. It is performed by a talented all-female cast.

Time: 8 p.m. Dec. 1 and 2, and 3 p.m. Dec. 3

Cost: $10

Details: www.eventbrite.com/e/much-ado-about-nothing-tickets-38483341711

Venue: The Collaborative, 421 W. Broadway, Long Beach

The Night Before the Night Before Christmas

Lou has wrestled with a big ball of tangled Christmas lights for the last time. Christmas is cancelled. Escaping New Jersey, the freezing cold, his nutty family and most of all the holidays, is exactly what Lou plans to do. Will a couple of unlikely characters help restore Lou and Carol’s Christmas spirit in the St. Nick of time?

Time: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sundays, through Dec. 16

Cost: $27

Details: www.littlefishtheatre.org/wp/the-night-before-the-night-before-christmas

Venue: Little Fish Theatre, 777 S. Centre St., San Pedro

BEH — An Improvised Play

Who are the characters in BEH? Where does BEH take place? What is the plot of BEH? You tell us – BEH is an improvised play.

Time: 8 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, through Dec. 16

Cost: $20

Details: www.thegaragetheatre.org/on-stage-now-1

Venue: The Garage Theatre, 251 E. 7th St., Long Beach

ARTS

Dec. 2

AGCC Open Studios

Open Studios Day is a biannual event at Angels Gate Cultural Center celebrating all that happens on our campus and the diverse and lively community that makes us unique. More than 50 studio artists will open their doors for you to see what they create in their studios.

Time: 12 to 4 p.m. Dec. 2

Cost: Free

Details: www.angelsgateart.org

Venue: AGCC, 3601 S. Gaffey St., San Pedro

Continuing

blink•point

TransVagrant Projects and Gallery 478 are pleased to present blink•point, recent work by Ellwood T. Risk.

Risk is a self-taught artist who has been living and working in Los Angeles since 1992. Risk appropriates, alters, re-contextualizes, shoots (here and there) and represents the ordinary in unanticipated iterations. An artist’s reception is scheduled 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 9.

Time: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, through Nov. 25

Cost: Free

Details: (310) 600-4873; (310) 732-2150

Venue: TransVagrant Projects and Gallery 478, 478 W. 7th St., San Pedro

Exene Cervenka in Collage

Exene Cervenka: Lipstick Sunset combines the pieces on display combine handwork and appropriated images, written words and found text that present a perplexing and highly personal world.

Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, and 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays, through Nov. 26

Cost: Free

Details: (310) 541-2479; www.pvartcenter.org

Venue: Palos Verdes Art Center, 5504 Crestridge Road. Rancho Palos Verdes

rebidishu III

Los Angeles Harbor College Fine Arts Gallery is pleased to present rebidishu III, Recent Paintings by Katy Crowe.

Abstract art is often seen as carrying a moral dimension, in that it can be interpreted to stand for virtues ranging from order and purity, to simplicity and spirituality. In the case of Crowe, virtue is obtained by process and intuition.

Time: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, through Nov. 30

Cost: Free

Details: (310) 233-4411

Venue: Los Angeles Harbor College Fine Arts Gallery, 1111 Figueroa Place, Wilmington

Rino Gonzalez

Rino Gonzalez has attracted an impressive following for his works of realism during the almost 40 years since his immigration from the Philippines at age 16. Much of the joy of these painting comes purely from studying technical achievement in the reproduction of such aspects as fine lacework, polished and textured surfaces, worn books and tattered pages, fruit and roses.

Time: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m Tuesday through Saturday, through Dec. 2

Cost: Free

Details: (310) 547-3158; parkhurstgalleries.com

Venue: Parkhurst Galleries, 439 W 6th St, San Pedro

Moon Over San Pedro

Ann Weber’s large biomorphic sculptures have been described as bizarre characters from a story, hanging on the wall or sitting in the middle of the gallery like strange and evocative outcroppings of nature or outer space.

Time: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays through Sundays, through Feb. 4, 2018

Cost: $6 to $7

Details: lbma.org

Venue: Long Beach Museum of Art, 2300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach

COMMUNITY

Nov. 30

The Lego Batman Movie

Join in to see The Lego Batman Movie, a cooler-than-ever Bruce Wayne must deal with the usual suspects as they plan to rule Gotham City, while discovering that he has accidentally adopted a teenage orphan who wishes to become his sidekick.

Time: 7:45 p.m. Nov. 30

Cost: Free

Details: (310) 732-4515

Venue: Harbor City Recreation Center, 24901 Frampton Ave., Harbor City

Dec. 1

Do Swimming Animals Mix with the Ocean?

Join us for the next Discovery Lecture featuring John Dabiri, a professor at Stanford University and recipient of the MacArthur Genius Grant. He will discuss his research on whether migrating ocean animals change the physical and/or biogeochemical structure of the water column.

Time: 7 to 9 p.m. Dec. 1

Cost: Free

Details: www.eventbrite.com/e/free-discovery-lecture-tickets-39051329578

Venue: Cabrillo Marine Aquarium, 3720 Stephen White Drive, San Pedro

Dec. 2

A Life Among Fishes

Join Cabrillo Marine Aquarium for a special event featuring Christopher Dewees, internationally recognized master of Gyotaku, the Japanese art of fish printing.

Time: 4 p.m. Dec. 2

Cost: Free

Details: (310) 548-7562; www.cabrillomarineaquarium.org

Venue: CMA, 3720 Stephen M. White Drive, San Pedro

Dec. 2

55th Annual Los Angeles Harbor Holiday Afloat Parade

Port of Los Angeles, with this year’s parade theme Peace Around the World will take part in the parade as judges or passengers on about 60 boats parading along the Los Angeles Waterfront. Participating vessels are of all shapes and sizes, including powerboats, sailboats, tall ships, and harbor working craft.

Time: 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 2

Cost: Free

Details: laharborholidayafloat.org

Venues: Banning’s Landing Community Center, 100 E. Water St., Wilmington

Cruise Ship Promenade, Harbor Boulevard and Swinford Street, San Pedro

Battleship IOWA, 250 S. Harbor Blvd., San Pedro

Downtown Harbor, 5th Street and Harbor Boulevard, San Pedro

22nd Street Landing, 141 W. 22nd St., San Pedro

SS Lane Victory, Berth 49, 3600 Miner St., San Pedro

Cabrillo and Holiday Harbor Marinas, 285 Whalers Walk, San Pedro