ENTERTAINMENT

Nov. 10

Raya Yarbough

Raya Yarbough is an acclaimed blues-soul vocalist most recognized as the voice of the opening credits of the Outlander series, and for the shimmering vocals featured throughout the Sci-fi hit Battlestar Galactica.

Time: 8 p.m. Nov. 10

Cost: $20 to $30

Details: www.grandvision.org

Venue: Grand Annex, 434 W. 6th St., San Pedro

Nov. 12

Fabio Bidini, Andrew Shulman

Italian pianist Fabio Bidini is among the world’s leading pianists. A favorite on Second Sundays at Two, Andrew Shulman is principal cellist of the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra.

Time: 2 p.m. Nov. 12

Cost: Free

Details: (310) 316-5574

Venue: Rolling Hills United Methodist Church, 26438 Crenshaw Blvd., Rolling Hills Estates

Nov. 11

Slow Burning Car

Local band Slow Burning Car is an eclectic mix of garage, space, and hard rock. Melodic vocals, stellar virtuosity, with a passionate delivery make this an act not to be missed.

Time: 8 p.m. Nov. 11

Cost: Free

Details: www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3114450

Venue: Grand Annex, 434 W. 6th St., San Pedro

Nov. 11

Judy Wexler, Josh Nelson Trio

A touring and recording artist, Judy Wexler has headlined at jazz festivals, performing arts centers, and major jazz clubs both nationally and internationally. Born and raised in Southern California, keyboardist-composer-bandleader Josh Nelson has performed with some of the most respected names in jazz, including Kurt Elling, John Pizzarelli and Benny Golson.

Time: 8 p.m. Nov. 11

Cost: $20

Details: https://alvasshowroom.com/event/judy-wexler-with-the-josh-nelson-trio

Venue: Alvas Showroom, 1417 W. 8th St., San Pedro

Nov. 12

Frank Fontaine 4-Tet

Since his return to Los Angeles after years of playing in New York City, Fontaine has increasingly become one of the most exciting and increasingly active woodwind artist in town.

Time: 5 p.m. Nov. 12

Cost: $15

Details: https://alvasshowroom.com/event/frank-fontaine-4-tet

Venue: Alvas Showroom, 1417 W. 8th St., San Pedro

Nov. 18

Gabbie Ratchet

Gabble Ratchet has been the West Coast’s premier Genesis Tribute band since 1999 performing material mainly from the early Peter Gabriel and Phil Collins eras of the 1970s.

Time: 8 p.m. Nov. 18

Cost: $25

Details: https://alvasshowroom.com/event/gabble-ratchet-a-tribute-to-genesis-2

Venue: Alvas Showroom, 1417 W. 8th St., San Pedro

Nov. 20

Brand X

Heralded as the innovators of the original jam and jazz-rock-fusion scene, there is only one Brand X. This is the fIrst time in more than 20 years that they will play together.

Time: 8 p.m. Nov. 20

Cost: $39

Details: https://alvasshowroom.com/event/brand-x-an-evening-with-brand-x

Venue: Alvas Showroom, 1417 W. 8th St., San Pedro

Nov. 21

Richard Thompson

Richard Thompson, the pioneer of British folk rock, who was voted one of the best guitarists of all time by Rolling Stone magazine, will be dropping by to mark the release of Richard Thompson: Live at Rockpalast, a 3-CD and 2-DVD collection focused on his two live performances for the German television show Rockpalast. Cost is free with the RSVP purchase of CD of $24.99

Time: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Nov. 21

Cost: $24.99

Details: (562) 433-4996

Venue: Fingerprints Music, 420 E. 4th St., Long Beach

Nov. 25

Dawes

Dawes will release a limited-edition double LP pressing of We’re All Gonna Live, the first official live concert recording from the band, via their own HUB Records.

Time: 4 to 6 p.m Nov. 25

Cost: $12.99

Details: (562) 433-4996

Venue: Fingerprints Music, 420 E. 4th St., Long Beach

THEATER

The Night Before the Night Before Christmas

Lou has wrestled with a big ball of tangled Christmas lights for the last time. Christmas is cancelled. Escaping New Jersey, the freezing cold, his nutty family and most of all the holidays, is exactly what Lou plans to do. Will a couple of unlikely characters help restore Lou and Carol’s Christmas spirit in the St. Nick of time?

Time: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sundays, Nov. 10 through Dec. 16

Cost: $27

Details: www.littlefishtheatre.org/wp/the-night-before-the-night-before-christmas

Venue: Little Fish Theatre, 777 S. Centre St., San Pedro

Nov. 18

Twisted Nutcracker

This is not the Nutcracker you grew up with!” Elite Dance Studio of Palos Verdes presents student dance members in a variety of styles, from ballet to contemporary to hip-hop, tap and jazz.

Time: 1 p.m. Nov. 18

Cost: $12 to $18

Details: www.grandvision.org

Venue: Grand Annex, 434 W. 6th St., San Pedro

Ongoing

Cabaret

From the enigmatic Emcee, to the wounded Sally Bowles, to a mature couple dealing with the difficulties of the anti-semitism that flourishes around them, these familiar characters will reignite the sense of despair and danger so commonly found in fascist regimes.

Time: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays, through Nov. 18

Cost: $20 to $24

Details: www.lbplayhouse.org

Venue: Long Beach Playhouse, 5021 E. Anaheim St., Long Beach

Arsenic and Old Lace

If you are a lonely, elderly gentleman, steer clear of the old Victorian rooming house that Abby and Martha Brewster run. It may be your last room on Earth! When these two sweet old sisters feel the need to release a worthy roomer of his lonely suffering, just a sip of their homemade elderberry wine will do the trick.

Time: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays, through Dec. 2

Cost: $10 to $27

Details: www.lbplayhouse.org/show/arsenic-and-old-lace

Venue: Long Beach Playhouse, 5021 E. Anaheim St., Long Beach

ART

Nov. 10

Moon Over San Pedro

Ann Weber’s large biomorphic sculptures have been described as bizarre characters from a story, hanging on the wall or sitting in the middle of the gallery like strange and evocative outcroppings of nature or outer space.

Time: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays through Sundays, through Feb. 4, 2018

Cost: $6 to $7

Details: lbma.org

Venue: Long Beach Museum of Art, 2300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach

Nov. 18

Diasporagasm

This exhibit acts as a performance bringing together melanated artists working in Los Angeles, Haiti, Ghana, the Caribbean and West Africa.

Drawing from the groundbreaking film Moonlight—a timeless story of human connection and self-discovery, the curator appropriates, amends and recontextualizes the juxtaposition of art,

race and gender. A free artist’s panel discussion will take place with June Edmonds, Cole James and Duane Paul on Nov. 18.

Time: 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 18

Cost: Free

Details: (562) 400-0544; www.michaelstearnsstudio.com

Venue: Gallery 347, 347 W. 7th St., San Pedro

blink•point

TransVagrant Projects and Gallery 478 are pleased to present blink•point, recent work by Ellwood T. Risk.

Risk is a self-taught artist who has been living and working in Los Angeles since 1992. Risk appropriates, alters, re-contextualizes, shoots (here and there) and re-presents the ordinary in unanticipated iterations. An artist’s reception is scheduled 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 9.

Time: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, through Nov. 25

Cost: Free

Details: (310) 600-4873; (310) 732-2150

Venue: TransVagrant Projects and Gallery 478, 478 W. 7th St., San Pedro

Exene Cervenka in Collage

Exene Cervenka: Lipstick Sunset combines the pieces on display combine handwork and appropriated images, written words and found text that present a perplexing and highly personal world.

Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, and 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays, through Nov. 26

Cost: Free

Details: (310) 541-2479; www.pvartcenter.org

Venue: Palos Verdes Art Center, 5504 Crestridge Road. Rancho Palos Verdes

rebidishu III

Los Angeles Harbor College Fine Arts Gallery is pleased to present rebidishu III, Recent Paintings by Katy Crowe.

Abstract art is often seen as carrying a moral dimension, in that it can be interpreted to stand for virtues ranging from order and purity, to simplicity and spirituality. In the case of Crowe, virtue is obtained by process and intuition.

Time: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, through Nov. 30

Cost: Free

Details: (310) 233-4411

Venue: Los Angeles Harbor College Fine Arts Gallery, 1111 Figueroa Place, Wilmington

Rino Gonzalez

Rino Gonzalez has attracted an impressive following for his works of realism during the almost 40 years since his immigration from the Philippines at age 16. Much of the joy of these painting comes purely from studying technical achievement in the reproduction of such aspects as fine lacework, polished and textured surfaces, worn books and tattered pages, fruit and roses.

Time: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m Tuesday through Saturday, through Dec. 2

Cost: Free

Details: (310) 547-3158; parkhurstgalleries.com

Venue: Parkhurst Galleries, 439 W 6th St, San Pedro

COMMUNITY

Nov. 11

Guided Nature Walk

Celebrate Veteran’s Day viewing a former gun emplacement to learn about the military history of the area. Don’t miss the Nature Education Center with activities for the whole family. This is a moderate walk that’s free and open to the public.

Time: 9 a.m. Nov 11

Cost: Free

Details: (310) 541-7613 ext. 201, www.pvplc.org/_events/NatureWalkRSVP.asp.

Venue: White Point Park, 1801 Paseo Del Mar, San Pedro

Nov. 15

Healthy Latin Food, Life Stories

Gloria Colazo teaches how to create healthy and flavorful vegetarian meals to help prevent or control diabetes, high blood pressure and high cholesterol. As a stroke survivor she’s realized that lifestyle is important. RSVP is required for address.

Time: 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 15

Cost: Free

Details: (562) 786-6081

Nov. 17

Black Business Women Rock! Conference & Expo 2017



This event is for established and aspiring women in business, executives, entrepreneurs, creatives and anyone seeking growth and access to resources and business opportunities.

This conference will bring together more than 1,000 women and men of all ages, who have a passion for business, entrepreneurship, growth and empowerment.

Time: 9 a.m. Nov 17 to 11 p.m. Nov 18

Cost: $25 to $99

Details: www.blackbusinesswomenrock.com

Venue: Torrance Marriott Redondo Beach, 3635 Fashion Way, Torrance

Nov. 17

Parade of Trees

Toberman Neighborhood and Auxilary presents The Parade of Trees Holiday Event. The event will include a fashion show, and a tree and silent auction. RSVP.

Time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 17

Cost: $50

Details: (310) 832-1145; www.toberman.org

Venue: Toberman Neighborhood Center’s Gymnasium, 131 N. Grand Ave., San Pedro

Nov. 18

Book Reading & Signing with Marcy M. Madden

Join an exclusive book reading and signing with author, Marcy M. Madden. Marcy’s side of the story explores the day her husband came out to her as transgender.

Time: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Nov. 18

Cost: Free

Details: (562) 434-4455; www.centerlb.org

Venue: The Center Long Beach, 2017 E. 4th St., Long Beach

Nov. 19

The Central Park Effect

Join the Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy for the conclusion of the series with a documentary that transports the viewer to the dazzling, hidden world of America’s most famous city park. Youth 18 and younger can attend for free.

Time: 4:30 p.m. Nov. 19

Cost: $10

Details: pvplc.org.

Venue: Warner Grand Theatre, 478 W. 6th St., San Pedro

Nov. 23

Long Beach Turkey Trot



Run or walk a 5K or 10K on Thanksgiving morning on the scenic, very flat beach path to help raise money for Jusitn Rudd’s nonprofit Community Action Team.

Time: 7 to 11 a.m., Nov. 23

Details: www.justinrudd.com

Cost: $25 to $40

Venue: Alamitos Beach, 1 Granada Ave., Long Beach

Nov. 30

The Lego Batman Movie

Join in to see The Lego Batman Movie, a cooler-than-ever Bruce Wayne must deal with the usual suspects as they plan to rule Gotham City, while discovering that he has accidentally adopted a teenage orphan who wishes to become his sidekick.

Time: 7:45 p.m. Nov. 30

Cost: Free

Details: (310) 732-4515

Venue: Harbor City Recreation Center, 24901 Frampton Ave., Harbor City