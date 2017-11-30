Deck the Streets of Downtown San Pedro
- 11/30/2017
- Zamná Ávila
The 37th Annual Spirit of San Pedro Holiday Parade ushers in the season
By Zamná Ávila, Assistant Editor
Line up on the streets of San Pedro to witness the joy of the holiday season as it parades through Pacific Avenue. The 37th Annual Spirit of San Pedro Holiday Parade is from 1 to 3 p.m. Dec. 3, and you won’t want to miss it.
The event, which takes about half a year to prepare is a collaboration among several community groups such as the San Pedro Chamber of Commerce, the Beacon House, the San Pedro Elks Lodge #966, the office of Councilman Joe Buscaino and the Los Angeles Police Department.
More than 9,000 people will enjoy the parade of little leagues, scouts, high school bands and equestrian units marching through its downtown area. The San Pedro Ballet City Ballet will also be showing off their moves in Nutcracker costumes. And, of course, the holiday parade would not be complete without the presence of Mr. and Mrs. Claus.
The parade route will start on Pacific Avenue at 13th Street, head north and turn east on 6th Street to Palos Verdes Street. It will feature more than 88 units. Bands will play music learned and practiced at San Pedro High School, Dana Middle School, Wilmington Middle School, Gardena High School and Carson High School.
The 2017 parade line up:
Los Angeles Port Police Motorcyles clear the parade route
San Pedro High School Golden Pirate Regiment Marching Band
San Pedro High School Air Force JROTC
Mark Wallengren of KOST 103.5 FM
Los Angeles Port Police – Interceptor
Los Angeles Port Police
Port of Los Angeles Harbor Commissioner Anthony Pirozzi
Metro Bike Riders
Port of Los Angeles “Timmy the Duck” Float
Los Angeles Emerald Society Pipes and Drums and Los Angeles Police Department Honor Guard
Los Angeles Police Department Capt. Michael Oreb
LAPD Harbor Cadets
Wells Fargo Stage Coach with San Pedro’s Honorary Mayor Domenic Costa,
San Pedro High School Lady Boosters
San Pedro High School Drill, Flags and Cheer
San Pedro High School Baseball
San Pedro High School Marine Magnet
Rep. Nanette Barragan
International Children’s Choir
Assemblyman Patrick O’Donnell
Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn
Encore Theater Group – Seussical
Los Angeles Harbor College – Dr. Otto Lee
Harbor College Walkers
LA Airforce Base Honor Guard
LA Airforce Base Commander Col. Roberts
Boys and Girls Club of the Los Angeles Harbor
San Pedro Bay Historical Society
LAFD Historic Band Wagon with Fire Chief Ralph Terazas
Los Angeles Fire Department Fire Truck Station 48
LAFD Historical Society Hummer
Harry Bridges Span School Band / Boys & Girls Club
Harry Bridges Span School Drill Team
Harry Bridges Span School Cheer and Pep Squad
Beach Cities Shrine Club with motorized camels
Crowne Plaza LA Harbor Hotel
Providence Aztec Dancers
Knights of Columbus Angels Gate Council
Cheer/Pep Squad, Knights of Columbus Angels Gate Council
Improved Order of Redman
Wilmington Middle School – Wilmington Marching Jaguars Band
15th District Los Angeles City Councilman Joe Buscaino on a bike
San Pedro Co-Op Nursery School
Feed & Be Fed Garden Church – Taiko Drummers
Harbor Occupation – Taiko Drummers
Toberman Neighborhood Center
Toberman Neighborhood Center
San Pedro Girl Scouts
Pt. Fermin Elementary Cheer/Pep Squad Los Angeles Kings Ice Crew
West Coast Reign All Star Cheer
Cub Scouts of America Pack 234
Cub Scouts of America Pack 500
Cub Scouts of America Pack 1203
Gardena High School Band & Auxiliary
State Sen. Steve Bradford
Keller Williams Realty Float
Angie Flores Books with Panda Bear
Diamond All Stars Cheer/Pep Squad
Cabrillo Beach Contingent
Port of Los Angeles High School Cheer/Pep Squad
Equestrians Charros de Jerez Zacatecas
Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church – 2017 Parish Fiesta
AltaSea at the Port of Los Angeles
South Bay Divas All Star Cheer
Cheer/Pep Squad and South Bay Divas All Star Cheer
Pacific Battleship – USS Iowa Hummer
Port of Los Angeles High School JROTC
Journeys Martial Arts
San Pedro Girls Softball Association
Hayley Clark Dance Company
Equestrians Palos Verdes Junior Drill Team – Horses
Bayview Baptist Church Float
San Pedro Soccer League
Ballet Folklorico Alma de Oro
Alliance Alice M. Baxter College Ready High School Cheer/Pep Squad
Peoples Place
Eastview Little League
Carson High School Marching Band
Fantasy Spa Mobile Pet Grooming
Mary Star of the Sea Pre-school, Elementary School and Junior High School
New Harvest Singers
Marine Mammal Care Center Los Angeles
Salvation Army San Pedro Corp
Beach Cities Roller Derby
Dance Tech
Northwest San Pedro Neighborhood Council
Trolley – Pinkachu and Clilfford the Big Red Dog
Barton Hill Elementary School Cheer/Pep Squad
Barton Hill Elementary School walkers
San Pedro City Ballet
Dana Middle School Marching Band
Dana Middle School Cheer/Pep Squad
San Pedro Rotary Club – Santa and Mrs. Claus
Holiday Afloat Parade is Back
Lights will adorn the ocean shores as a regalia of boats float upon the Los Angeles Waterfront to welcome the holiday season.