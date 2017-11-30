Deck the Streets of Downtown San Pedro

The 37th Annual Spirit of San Pedro Holiday Parade ushers in the season

By Zamná Ávila, Assistant Editor

Line up on the streets of San Pedro to witness the joy of the holiday season as it parades through Pacific Avenue. The 37th Annual Spirit of San Pedro Holiday Parade is from 1 to 3 p.m. Dec. 3, and you won’t want to miss it.

The event, which takes about half a year to prepare is a collaboration among several community groups such as the San Pedro Chamber of Commerce, the Beacon House, the San Pedro Elks Lodge #966, the office of Councilman Joe Buscaino and the Los Angeles Police Department.

More than 9,000 people will enjoy the parade of little leagues, scouts, high school bands and equestrian units marching through its downtown area. The San Pedro Ballet City Ballet will also be showing off their moves in Nutcracker costumes. And, of course, the holiday parade would not be complete without the presence of Mr. and Mrs. Claus.

The parade route will start on Pacific Avenue at 13th Street, head north and turn east on 6th Street to Palos Verdes Street. It will feature more than 88 units. Bands will play music learned and practiced at San Pedro High School, Dana Middle School, Wilmington Middle School, Gardena High School and Carson High School.

The 2017 parade line up:

Los Angeles Port Police Motorcyles clear the parade route

San Pedro High School Golden Pirate Regiment Marching Band

San Pedro High School Air Force JROTC

Mark Wallengren of KOST 103.5 FM

Los Angeles Port Police – Interceptor

Los Angeles Port Police

Port of Los Angeles Harbor Commissioner Anthony Pirozzi

Metro Bike Riders

Port of Los Angeles “Timmy the Duck” Float

Los Angeles Emerald Society Pipes and Drums and Los Angeles Police Department Honor Guard

Los Angeles Police Department Capt. Michael Oreb

LAPD Harbor Cadets

Wells Fargo Stage Coach with San Pedro’s Honorary Mayor Domenic Costa,

San Pedro High School Lady Boosters

San Pedro High School Drill, Flags and Cheer

San Pedro High School Baseball

San Pedro High School Marine Magnet

Rep. Nanette Barragan

International Children’s Choir

Assemblyman Patrick O’Donnell

Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn

Encore Theater Group – Seussical

Los Angeles Harbor College – Dr. Otto Lee

Harbor College Walkers

LA Airforce Base Honor Guard

LA Airforce Base Commander Col. Roberts

Boys and Girls Club of the Los Angeles Harbor

San Pedro Bay Historical Society

LAFD Historic Band Wagon with Fire Chief Ralph Terazas

Los Angeles Fire Department Fire Truck Station 48

LAFD Historical Society Hummer

Harry Bridges Span School Band / Boys & Girls Club

Harry Bridges Span School Drill Team

Harry Bridges Span School Cheer and Pep Squad

Beach Cities Shrine Club with motorized camels

Crowne Plaza LA Harbor Hotel

Providence Aztec Dancers

Knights of Columbus Angels Gate Council

Cheer/Pep Squad, Knights of Columbus Angels Gate Council

Improved Order of Redman

Wilmington Middle School – Wilmington Marching Jaguars Band

15th District Los Angeles City Councilman Joe Buscaino on a bike

San Pedro Co-Op Nursery School

Feed & Be Fed Garden Church – Taiko Drummers

Harbor Occupation – Taiko Drummers

Toberman Neighborhood Center

Toberman Neighborhood Center

San Pedro Girl Scouts

Pt. Fermin Elementary Cheer/Pep Squad Los Angeles Kings Ice Crew

West Coast Reign All Star Cheer

Cub Scouts of America Pack 234

Cub Scouts of America Pack 500

Cub Scouts of America Pack 1203

Gardena High School Band & Auxiliary

State Sen. Steve Bradford

Keller Williams Realty Float

Angie Flores Books with Panda Bear

Diamond All Stars Cheer/Pep Squad

Cabrillo Beach Contingent

Port of Los Angeles High School Cheer/Pep Squad

Equestrians Charros de Jerez Zacatecas

Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church – 2017 Parish Fiesta

AltaSea at the Port of Los Angeles

South Bay Divas All Star Cheer

Cheer/Pep Squad and South Bay Divas All Star Cheer

Pacific Battleship – USS Iowa Hummer

Port of Los Angeles High School JROTC

Journeys Martial Arts

San Pedro Girls Softball Association

Hayley Clark Dance Company

Equestrians Palos Verdes Junior Drill Team – Horses

Bayview Baptist Church Float

San Pedro Soccer League

Ballet Folklorico Alma de Oro

Alliance Alice M. Baxter College Ready High School Cheer/Pep Squad

Peoples Place

Eastview Little League

Carson High School Marching Band

Fantasy Spa Mobile Pet Grooming

Mary Star of the Sea Pre-school, Elementary School and Junior High School

New Harvest Singers

Marine Mammal Care Center Los Angeles

Salvation Army San Pedro Corp

Beach Cities Roller Derby

Dance Tech

Northwest San Pedro Neighborhood Council

Trolley – Pinkachu and Clilfford the Big Red Dog

Barton Hill Elementary School Cheer/Pep Squad

Barton Hill Elementary School walkers

San Pedro City Ballet

Dana Middle School Marching Band

Dana Middle School Cheer/Pep Squad

San Pedro Rotary Club – Santa and Mrs. Claus

