ENTERTAINMENT

Dec. 2

James Kimo West

Kimo’s annual Holiday Slack Key Show kicks off in San Pedro with enchanting hula by Kevin Tsusui and Ku’uleilani Taketa. Kimo will play selections from his two acclaimed holiday slack key CDs as well as Hawaiian slack key classics.

Time: 8 p.m. Dec. 2

Cost: $20

Details: https://alvasshowroom.com/event/james-kimo-west-holiday-slack-key

Venue: Alvas Showroom, 1417 W. 8th St., San Pedro

Anita Chang, Rodney Oakes

An eclectic concert of music by Anita Chang and Rodney Oakes for piano, sackbut, trombones and video will be presented at Los Angeles Harbor College. Chang will present works by Mozart, Chopin and Liszt. Oakes will present his new work for sackbut and piano, Pavane, a new video with electronic music.

Time: 8 p.m. Dec.2

Cost: Free

Details: (310) 233- 4429.

Venue: LAHC, Music Dept., 1111 Figueroa Place, Wilmington

Dec. 2

Wilco Listening Party

Wilco will be re-releasing the albums AM and Being There, both remastered and expanded. In the case of Being There, originally a double disc set, it’s been expanded to 5-disc collection. Included in this new version are 15 out-takes, a full 20-song show from the Troubadour, plus another four recorded for KCRW.

Time: 6 p.m. Dec. 2

Cost: Free

Details: (562) 433-4996

Venue: Fingerprints Music, 420 E. 4th St., Long Beach

Dec. 3

Bobby Breton



Bobby Breton and his six-piece band performs a variety of jazz, pop and originals to ring in the holiday spirit.

Time: 2 p.m. Dec. 3

Cost: $22.50

Details: https://alvasshowroom.com/event/bobby-breton-friends-celebrate-the-winter-solstice

Venue: Alvas Showroom, 1417 W. 8th St., San Pedro

Dec. 9

Doug Macleod



Doug Macleod multiple blues music award winner returns with Denny Croy on bass. He will be presenting his music and stories.

Time: 8 p.m. Dec. 9

Cost: $20

Details: (310) 833-7538; http://alvasshowroom.com

Venue: Alvas Showroom, 1417 W. 8th St., San Pedro

Dec. 16

Holiday POPS Spectacular 2017

The Golden State Pops Orchestra’s acclaimed production “Holiday POPS Spectacular” returns this year with joyous music and high spirits. Celebrate the holiday season by joining Maestro Steven Allen Fox and the Golden State Pops Orchestra and Chorale.

Time: 8 p.m., Dec. 16

Cost: $28.50 to $60.00

Details: gspo.secure.force.com/ticket

Venue: Warner Grand Theatre, 478 W. 6th St., San Pedro

THEATER

Dec. 1

White Christmas



This holiday season discover the perfect gift for everyone on your list! Start with a timeless tale of joy and goodwill, fill it with classic Irving Berlin songs, and top it off with glorious dancing and lots of snow and you have Irving Berlin’s White Christmas.

Time: 8 p.m. Dec. 1, 2, 8 and 9, 2 p.m. Dec. 2 and 9, 1 p.m. Dec. 3 and 10, and 6 p.m. Dec. 3

Cost: $20 to $90

Details: (562) 856-1999; www.musical.org

Venue: Carpenter Performing Arts Center, 6200 Atherton St., Long Beach

Dec. 9

The Nutcracker

San Pedro City Ballet, home of American Ballet Theatre superstar Misty Copeland,

presents its 24th annual production of The Nutcracker, with artistic direction by

Cynthia and Patrick David Bradley. Join Clara on a dreamlike journey with a dancing

Nutcracker, mischievous mice, sparkling snowflakes, and a magical Christmas tree.

Time: 2 and 7 p.m. Dec. 9, and 2 p.m. Dec. 10

Cost: $19 to $39

Details: www.sanpedrocityballet.org/upcoming-events/nutcracker

Venue: Warner Grand Theatre, 478 W. 6th St., San Pedro

Continuing

Arsenic and Old Lace



If you are a lonely, elderly gentleman, steer clear of the old Victorian rooming house that Abby and Martha Brewster run. It may be your last room on Earth! When these two sweet old sisters feel the need to release a worthy roomer of his lonely suffering, just a sip of their homemade elderberry wine will do the trick.

Time: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays, through Dec. 2

Cost: $10 to $27

Details: www.lbplayhouse.org/show/arsenic-and-old-lace

Venue: Long Beach Playhouse, 5021 E. Anaheim St., Long Beach

Much Ado About Nothing

The drama of military war and the comedic war between the sexes meet in the great playwright’s hilarious, heart-wrenching comedy. Set in a timeless world of disguises, intrigue, beautiful words and surprising violence. It performed by a talented all-female cast.

Time: 8 p.m. Dec. 1 and 2, and 3 p.m. Dec. 3

Cost: $10

Details: www.eventbrite.com/e/much-ado-about-nothing-tickets-38483341711

Venue: The Collaborative, 421 W. Broadway, Long Beach

The Night Before the Night Before Christmas

Lou has wrestled with a big ball of tangled Christmas lights for the last time. Christmas is cancelled. Escaping New Jersey, the freezing cold, his nutty family and most of all the holidays, is exactly what Lou plans to do. Will a couple of unlikely characters help restore Lou and Carol’s Christmas spirit in the St. Nick of time?

Time: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sundays, through Dec. 16

Cost: $27

Details: www.littlefishtheatre.org/wp/the-night-before-the-night-before-christmas

Venue: Little Fish Theatre, 777 S. Centre St., San Pedro

BEH — An Improvised Play

Who are the characters in BEH? Where does BEH take place? What is the plot of BEH? You tell us – BEH is an improvised play.

Time: 8 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, through Dec. 16

Cost: $20

Details: www.thegaragetheatre.org/on-stage-now-1

Venue: The Garage Theatre, 251 E. 7th St., Long Beach

ARTS

Dec. 2

AGCC Open Studios

Open Studios Day is a biannual event at Angels Gate Cultural Center celebrating all that happens on our campus and the diverse and lively community that makes us unique. More than 50 studio artists will open their doors for you to see what they create in their studios.

Time: 12 to 4 p.m. Dec. 2

Cost: Free

Details: www.angelsgateart.org

Venue: AGCC, 3601 S. Gaffey St., San Pedro

Dec. 2

SU LA



Michael Stearns Studio invites you to an artists reception for SU LA: New Beings. This exhibit features Syracuse University students from the Masters in Fine Arts Turner residency program.

Time: 4 to 7 p.m. Dec. 2

Cost: Free

Details: michaelstearnsstudio.com

Venue: Michael Stearns Studio 347, 347 W. 7th St., San Pedro

Dec. 6

Pure Nature

The Long Beach Creative Group would like to invite you to attend their upcoming reception for the exhibit Pure Nature at the Long Beach Playhouse.

Time: 5 p.m. Dec. 6

Cost: Free

Details: www.lbplayhouse.org/rentals/gallery

Venue: Long Beach Playhouse Gallery, 5021 E. Anaheim St., Long Beach

Dec. 9

Painting with the Masters

Enjoy live music, appetizers and a wine bar at exhibit opening of Painting with the Masters.

The exhibit will run through Jan. 9, 2018.

Time: 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 9

Cost: Free

Details: (310) 547-3158; www.parkhurstgalleries.com

Venue: Parkhurst Galleries Inc., 439 W. 6th St., San Pedro

Continuing

Rino Gonzalez

Rino Gonzalez has attracted an impressive following for his works of realism during the almost 40 years since his immigration from the Philippines at age 16. Much of the joy of these painting comes purely from studying technical achievement in the reproduction of such aspects as fine lacework, polished and textured surfaces, worn books and tattered pages, fruit and roses.

Time: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m Tuesday through Saturday, through Dec. 2

Cost: Free

Details: (310) 547-3158; parkhurstgalleries.com

Venue: Parkhurst Galleries, 439 W 6th St, San Pedro

Made in Cotton

Closely intertwined with racial politics, the production of cotton and the history of slavery are encapsulated in the potent exhibit.

Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, through Dec. 7

Cost: Free

Details: http://news.csudh.edu/made-in-cotton

Venue: University Art Gallery, LaCorte Hall, A-107, California State University Dominguez Hills, 1000 E. Victoria St., Carson

David Lamelas: A Life Of Their Own

The University Art Museum has organized the first monographic exhibition in the United States on the Argentine-born artist David Lamelas as part of the Getty Pacific Standard Time Initiative LA/LA. Best known as a pioneer of conceptual art, Lamelas gained international acclaim for his work in the 1968 Venice Biennale, Office of Information about the Vietnam War at Three Levels.

Time: 12 to 5 p.m. Sundays through Friday, through Dec. 10

Cost: Free

Details: www.csulb.edu/university-art-museum/exhibitions

Venue: University Art Museum at California State University Long Beach, 1250 Bellflower Blvd., Long Beach

Moon Over San Pedro

Ann Weber’s large biomorphic sculptures have been described as bizarre characters from a story, hanging on the wall or sitting in the middle of the gallery like strange and evocative outcroppings of nature or outer space.

Time: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays through Sundays, through Feb. 4, 2018

Cost: $6 to $7

Details: lbma.org

Venue: Long Beach Museum of Art, 2300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach

COMMUNITY

Dec. 2

A Life Among Fishes

Join Cabrillo Marine Aquarium for a special event featuring Christopher Dewees, internationally recognized master of Gyotaku, the Japanese art of fish printing.

Time: 4 p.m. Dec. 2

Cost: Free

Details: (310) 548-7562; www.cabrillomarineaquarium.org

Venue: CMA, 3720 Stephen M. White Drive, San Pedro

Dec. 2

55th Annual Los Angeles Harbor Holiday Afloat Parade

Port of Los Angeles, with this year’s parade theme Peace Around the World will take part in the parade as judges or passengers on about 60 boats parading along the Los Angeles Waterfront. Participating vessels are of all shapes and sizes, including powerboats, sailboats, tall ships, and harbor working craft.

Time: 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 2

Cost: Free

Details: laharborholidayafloat.org

Venues: Banning’s Landing Community Center, 100 E. Water St., Wilmington

Cruise Ship Promenade, Harbor Boulevard and Swinford Street, San Pedro

Downtown Harbor, 5th Street and Harbor Boulevard, San Pedro

22nd Street Landing, 141 W. 22nd St., San Pedro

SS Lane Victory, Berth 49, 3600 Miner St., San Pedro

Cabrillo and Holiday Harbor Marinas, 285 Whalers Walk, San Pedro

Battleship Iowa Parade View

Kick off the holiday season with brightly decorated boats, hot cocoa, face painting and sweet treats at the Battleship Iowa.

Time: 6 p.m. Dec. 2

Cost: $15

Details: https://tickets.labattleship.com/mainstore.asp?cid=1382#cat1382

Venue: Battleship Iowa, 250 S. Harbor Blvd., San Pedro

Dec. 5

Harbor City Winter Wonderland

Light up the night at Harbor City’s Winter Wonderland.

Time: 4 to 8 p.m. Dec. 5

Cost: Free

Details: (310) 548-7705

Venue: Ken Malloy Regional Park, 25820 S. Vermont Ave., Harbor City

Dec. 7

San Pedro Tree Lighting

Have a happy, jolly holiday in San Pedro.

Time: 4 to 8 p.m. Dec. 7

Cost: Free

Details: (310)-732-4515

Venue: Pepper Tree Plaza, 629 S. Harbor Blvd., San Pedro

Dec. 9

64th Annual Daisy Avenue Christmas Tree Lane Parade

Enjoy a good ol’ holiday parade.

Time: 5 p.m. Dec. 9

Cost: Free

Details: (562) 570-7777

Venue: Daisy Avenue between Pacific Coast Highway and Hill Street, Long Beach