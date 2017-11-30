Holiday Afloat Parade is Back

By Zamná Ávila, Assistant Editor

It’s that time again. Lights will adorn the ocean shores as a regalia of boats float upon the Los Angeles Waterfront to welcome the holiday season.

Peace Around the World is the theme of the 55th Annual Los Angeles Harbor Holiday Afloat Parade, which will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 2 at the Port of Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Harbor Holiday Afloat parade starts in the East Basin near Banning’s Landing Community Center in Wilmington and heads south down the Los Angeles Main Channel. It takes about 90 minutes to cover the entire parade route.

Los Angeles County District 4 Supervisor Janice Hahn will head the fleet of about 60 boats of all shapes and sizes as this year’s grand marshal.

Participating vessels include powerboats, sailboats, tall ships and harbor working crafts.

Community leaders will take part in the parade as judges or passengers. Trophies will be awarded in the following categories: Theme, Traditional, Holiday Spirit, Most Original, Children’s Choice, Judge’s Choice and the Grand Marshal’s Award.

Before the parade, at 4 p.m., viewers are invited to enjoy free holiday festivities at Banning’s Landing Community Center in Wilmington.

The boat line ups will be led by a Los Angeles Port Police dive boat, a 65-foot hydrofoil-assisted catamaran vessel equipped for diving and sonar; followed by the Warner L. Lawrence fireboat, the Irving Johnson headed by Grand Marshal Supervisor Janice Hahn, La Espada, a Harbor Breeze boat headed by Councilman Joe Buscaino; the Something Special, a 58-foot banner powerboat owned by George Miller; several tugs and working vessels, the Mauretania, an 80-foot Jack Voight motoryacht stationed at 22nd Street Landing; the Westerly, a 55-foot dive commercial scuba boat; about 35 recreational boats; all escorted by three Port Police vessels and two U.S. Coast Guard auxiliary boats.

Spectators may view the procession from:

Banning’s Landing Community Center, 100 E. Water St., Wilmington

Cruise Ship Promenade, Harbor Boulevard and Swinford Street, San Pedro

Battleship IOWA, 250 S. Harbor Blvd., San Pedro

Downtown Harbor, 5th Street and Harbor Boulevard, San Pedro

22nd Street Landing, 141 W. 22nd St., San Pedro

SS Lane Victory, Berth 49, 3600 Miner St., San Pedro

CabrilloWay and Holiday Harbor marinas, 2293 Miner St. and 285 Whalers Walk, San Pedro

Details: laharborholidayafloat.org

