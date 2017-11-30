Fruitcake: Cope with this Much Maligned Holiday Tradition

By Lyn Jensen, Contributing Writer

If you love fruitcake — also called fruit bread, Yule cake, or Christmas ring — you have much to look forward to this holiday season.

You’re probably well aware of the many ways there are to enjoy fruitcake—plain or as part of various concoctions. You might be planning to get one (or more) from a local retailer such as Amalfitano Bakery in Rancho Palos Verdes, or order online from a world-renowned company such as Collin Street Bakery based in Corsicana, Texas. Even if you dislike fruitcake, you may find yourself with one anyway. Maybe you’ll get one at a party. Maybe you have that relative that always bakes fruitcake as gifts, like Truman Capote’s cousin Silk did in the classic story A Christmas Memory. Maybe this is the season for you to confront the reality that you have a fruitcake stored away somewhere — for longer than you’d care to admit. If so, consider options beyond throwing that fruitcake away. Upcycle it instead of adding food to humanity’s daunting waste stream.

Browse around the Internet for ways to share your fruitcake cheer. The Collin Street Bakery website provides some ideas. The following suggestions are culled from several Internet and print sources.

Some people eat ice cream even when it involves fruitcake. Fruitcake purists (those actually do exist) may insist the dish is to be eaten plain, but if you, like most, are not one, slice it and top it with ice cream and/or whipped cream. You’ll find it tastes much better. You can even make a fruitcake sundae the way you’d make a brownie sundae. A variation is to crumble or cube bits of fruitcake as garnish on a sundae.

Try toast. Put thin slices on a baking sheet and toast them in the oven, then top them with butter or cream cheese for breakfast or snacks. You can also use the slices to make French toast.

Make trifle or bread pudding. Both are time-honored ways to recycle leftover bread or cake, and that includes fruitcake. Find a recipe and hit the kitchen.

The right wine makes a marriage. If you serve fruitcake with compatible dessert wine, such as Riesling, tawny port, or cream sherry, you’ll find they make each other taste better. You may even want to throw a wine-tasting party. Invite guests to blind-taste several selections of dessert wine, and serve fruitcake to cut the liquor. Award a door prize to the person who eats the most.

If after considering ways to make fruitcake enjoyable, you still can’t face serving or eating it, dispose of it in a useful way.