Exene Cervenka, John Doe Reignite a New Generation

By Melina Paris, Music Columnist

For a culture obsessed with youth, authenticity matters. This is especially true if golden age artists are able remain relevant, when decades separate them from their audience.

Exene Cervenka and John Doe, members of the punk band X, are perfect examples. At their Nov. 4 concert at Brouwerij West in San Pedro, the two circled back to their roots, which encompass the American staples of folk, blues and rockabilly pop. This benefit concert for Palos Verdes Art Center attracted a diverse age range from 20 to 70.

The bandmates and former couple make great harmony together. Whatever style music they play, that is their motif. But there’s something more at work here.

Doe’s rolling guitar rhythms and their sweet melodies grab your spirit; their emotionally intelligent lyrics capture your mind.

As loved as X was and is, the band never got much radio play during the prime of punk. That lack of play on radio and on MTV did not affect X’s popularity and might have ultimately added to the band’s mystique. They were playing many Los Angeles’ clubs such as the Whisky a Go-Go, Madame Wong’s and The Masque from the 70s to the late 80s.

It was a time when different punk factions formed. A younger hard core punk subculture was emerging. It was generally faster, harder and more aggressive than other forms of punk rock.

Their concerts could be rowdy and sometimes violent. A rivalry occurred between the harder youth punks and the Hollywood punks who were perceived to be elite. This gave an unsavory name to Los Angeles punk versus the original New York and London punk scenes, which were more celebrated and garnered more media recognition.

X escaped all of that. What probably helped was that when these events began happening X was taking a turn back to their musical roots encompassing Americana, country and folk. Their musicianship and raw talent for playing and writing music and going deeper into their roots, brought fans willingly along in their journey.

X’s fans reflected the band’s musical diversity, some appeared at the concert in avant-garde punk attire while others donned rockabilly digs. At first the audience convened at the stage like they were watching a film, not sure what to expect.

Exene and John kicked it off with a sweet harmonic country style number. Afterward, Exene took a moment to mention the Palos Verdes Art Center where she has an exhibit through Dec. 31, of mixed media collages titled, Lipstick Sunset.

The expression of straightforward emotion is typical of the acclaimed poet, artist, author, and vocalist. Exene’s artworks are provocative, just like the songs that made X so popular. Their lyrics are always sweet, yet, piercing. As John has said, “It’s punk. It’s intended to grab attention and make you face what’s being said. Then it makes you listen deeper.”

Exene is not a storyteller in writing music. She makes personal statements and “more emotional and existential visions of things.” She has said the more personal you are, the more general, (or applicable you are) to people. And her collages of mixed media and text also uncover personal and urgent expressions that make the observer think.

Seeing the duo’s remarkable timing and connection in action is gratifying and John’s rolling guitar melodies carry you away. Their acoustic set offered a unique take on their more familiar tunes. One of their biggest hits, I Must Not Think Bad Thoughts, originally a fast guitar driven expression of youthful irreverence, became a contemplative mantra of maturity with the acoustic version. And with, The New World, a cautionary tale became a reflective narrative of regret.

The brazen poetry on Because I Do, a song about marriage, speaks of renegade intentions within the traditional wedded state.

Before they closed their set Exene made a point to mention the opening bands, Alinea and the Feels. She praised their playing and expressed thanks that they were part of this show.

The Feels, comprised of three women on vocals, bass and guitars and one male drummer performed a robust combination of metal, ballads and punk. They describe themselves as a psych-punk-grunge-post-future-rock ‘n’ roll-whatever-band and have recently been playing clubs all over Los Angeles.

Proceeds from the event will enable Palos Verdes Art Center to expand its art education programs for neighboring communities in the Harbor Area.