CSU Employees Union, CSU Reach Tentative Agreement

  • 11/02/2017
LONG BEACH — On Oct. 27, the California State University Employees Union, comprised of staff employees, and California State University announced that they had reached a three-year tentative successor contract agreement.

The workers include registered nurses, police dispatchers and custodians.

Among some of the changes, the more than 16,000 union employees will get 3 percent salary retroactive salary increases, including July 1, 2017, July 1, 2018 and July 1, 2019.

The three-year collective bargaining agreement will be presented to the CSU Board of Trustees in January and will run through June 30, 2020.

Other changes to the agreement include that full-time employees will get one-time bonuses of $650 and non-full time employees will get proportional benefits. Employees with salaries below $2,600 per month will get increases beginning July 1, 2017. Union employees will get full benefits when retiring at 52, with a decade of service credit, starting on July 1, 2018. Right now, employees many retire with full benefits with five years of service credit.

Click here to read the tentative agreement.

