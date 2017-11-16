Central SP Elects Neighborhood Council Members

SAN PEDRO — On Nov. 14, the Central San Pedro Neighborhood Council filled five out six vacted seats.

The board members elected are Port of Los Angeles High School teacher Rachel Bruhnke, web developer Louis Caravella, educator and neighborhood block captain Jane Castillo, environmental science degree holder Brian Dolansky and educator Khixaan Obioma-Sakhu. Random Lengths News and past Central San Pedro Neighborhood Council president James Preston Allen was also elected to the seat of vice president of the neighborhood council.

New board members expressed interest in a number of areas including sustainability issues, homeless crisis, public safety, engagement with the Port of Los Angeles and increased emphasis on filing community impact statements at City Hall on important city measures affecting the San Pedro Harbor Area.

The Central San Pedro Neighborhood Council is one of the seven public forums within Council District 15. Christian Guzman is the president of the neighborhood council.