Long Beach Woman Dies Vegas Massacre

LAS VEGAS — On Oct. 2, the Manhattan Beach Police Department confirmed the death of one of its own from a shooting spree that took place Oct. 1 during the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas.

Thirty-three-year-old Rachel Parker, a Long Beach resident, was among the 59 people who died while attending the concert. Parker was off-duty employee who had worked for the Manhattan Beach Police Department for 10 years. She was a Manhattan Beach police records technician. She died at the hospital. She was among four MBPD employees who attended the festival.

Another sworn officer, Police Officer Chad Swanson, suffered minor injuries. He aided in the rescue of several shooting victims, officials said.

The gunman, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, opened fire at fans from 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, claiming the lives of 59 people and injuring more than 500 people, before shooting himself. The shooting is being called the worst in U.S. history.

Paddock had multiple semiautomatic rifles, authorities have reported. The rapid fire heard suggested a fully automatic weapon. Investigators still have not concluded a clear motive.