LB Land Use Element Draws Angry Crowd

Boos and hiss greeted Long Beach Director of Development Amy Bodek who made a presentation at an Oct. 4 Land Use Element community meeting at Whaley Park.

The General Plan is a long-range policy document required by state law, which sets forth the goals, policies, and directions the city will take to achieve the vision of the community over the next 20 years.

The proposed Land Use Element for the city’s General Plan expands density throughout Long Beach with sparse provision for increased parking.

The Long Beach Whaley Park community room overwhelmingly overflowed capacity (200) forcing the Fire Marshall to shut down the meeting. More than 400 people transferred to an overflow tent with more spillage outside.

Photo by Diana Lejins