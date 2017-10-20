ENTERTAINMENT

Oct. 21

Jeeyoon Kim

Classical Crossroads’ “The Interludes” concert series presents Beverly Hills National Auditions winner, pianist Jeeyoon Kim. A native of South Korea, Jeeyoon Kim has performed recitals, chamber music, and concertos in leading venues across the United States.

Time: 3 p.m. Oct. 21

Cost: Fre

Details: (310) 316-5574; http://www.palosverdes.com/ClassicalCrossroads/TheInterludes.htm

Venue: First Lutheran Church & School, 2900 W. Carson St., Torrance

Oct. 21

Dirk Hamilton

Dirk Hamilton will be singing, playing and talking some on acoustic guitar, harmonica and vocals.

Time: 8 p.m. Oct. 21

Cost: $20

Details: https://alvasshowroom.com/event/dirk-hamilton

Venue: Alvas Showroom, 1417 W. 8th St., San Pedro

Oct. 22

Sabine Trio



Sabine is widely respected as an award winning classical pianist in the United States and Europe.

Time: 4 p.m. Oct. 22

Cost: $20

Details: https://alvasshowroom.com/event/ sabine-trio-2

Venue: Alvas Showroom, 1417 W. 8th St., San Pedro

Oct. 24

Native Plant Society

The Native Plant Society is a sextet led by CSUDH faculty composer Jonathon Grasse specializing in improvisation.

Time: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24

Cost: Free

Details: (310) 243-3543

Venue: California State University Dominguez Hills, 1000 E. Victoria St., Carson

THEATER

Ongoing

Boeing Boeing

A zany French farce featuring the swinging bachelor Bernard and his three stewardesses – all engaged to him without knowing about each other. Turbulence abounds when airline schedules change and they all end up at his Parisian flat at the same time.

Time: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturday, through Oct. 21

Cost: $23 to $45

Details: https://shakespearebythesea.secure.force.com

Venue: Little Fish Theatre, 777 Centre St., San Pedro

Dracula

Celebrate the Halloween season with the Long Beach Playhouse in the company of the most classic monster ever to roam through literature, film, and stage – Count Dracula! As Lucy Seward succumbs to a mysterious illness which is draining her life force, her father and his long-time associate, Dr. Van Helsing hunt the true cause of her malady – a vampire stalking London.

Time: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 21

Cost: $20

Details: (562) 494-1014; www.lbplayhouse.org

Venue: Long Beach Playhouse, 5021 E. Anaheim St., Long Beach

In the Heights

Before there was Hamilton, there was Lin-Manuel Miranda’s cutting edge musical masterpiece In the Heights. The story is set over the course of three days in the vibrant New York community of Washington Heights – a place where the coffee from the corner bodega is light and sweet, the windows are always open and the breeze carries the rhythm of three generations of music.

Time: 8 p.m. Oct. 21, 27, 28, Nov. 3 and 4, 1 p.m. Oct. 22, 29 and Nov. 5, 2 p.m. Oct. 28 and Nov. 4, and 6 p.m. Oct. 29.

Cost: $20

Details: (562) 856-1999; www.musical.org

Venue: Carpenter Performing Arts Center, 6200 E. Atherton St., Long Beach

Cabaret

From the enigmatic Emcee, to the wounded Sally Bowles, to a mature couple dealing with the difficulties of the prevalent anti-semitism that flourishes around them, these familiar characters will reignite the sense of despair and danger so commonly found in fascist regimes.

Time: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays, through Nov. 18

Cost: $20.00 to $24.00

Details: www.lbplayhouse.org

Venue: Long Beach Playhouse, 5021 E. Anaheim St., Long Beach

ARTS

Oct. 21

Saturday ArtWalk

The San Pedro Historic Waterfront Business Improvement District and the Arts District invite the public to explore the galleries and artist lofts, dine in our unique eateries and stay for a show or listen to music at local bars and restaurants. The free guided ArtWalk tours will be offered.

Time: 2:30 p.m. Oct. 21

Cost: Free

Details: www.sanpedrobid.com

Venue: Sirens Java and Tea, 357 W. 7th St., San Pedro

Ongoing

Diasporagasm

South Bay Contemporary Gallery in conjunction with Michael Stearns Studio 347 presents a co-

located multimedia exhibition Diasporagasm. This exhibit is curated by artist, Beyoncenista, the alter ego of April Bey. This exhibit acts as a performance bringing together melanated artists working in Los Angeles, Haiti, Ghana, the Caribbean and West Africa.

Drawing from the groundbreaking film Moonlight—a timeless story of human connection and

self-discovery, the curator appropriates, amends and recontextualizes the juxtaposition of art,

race and gender. The opening reception is from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 5.

Time: Through Nov. 18

Cost: Free

Details: (562) 400-0544

Venue: Gallery 347, 347 W. 7th St., San Pedro

PUMP 2017

FLOOD, the artist group that brought Soundwalk to Long Beach for 10 years and recently inaugurated “soundpedro” at Angels Gate Cultural Center in San Pedro, is pleased to announce PUMP (Public Urban Multi-Sensory Presentations). This arts festival will highlight works by over 50 emerging and mid-career artists from throughout Southern California.

Time: Runs through Oct. 21

Cost: Free

Details: lbpump.org

Venue: Various locations in Long Beach

17th Annual Frida Kahlo Artist Exhibit



Enjoy another awe-inspiring exhibit featuring several artists at Picture This Gallery. The opening reception night, from 4 to 8 p.m. Sept. 16, will include live musical performances featuring CASI SON and Omar Perez, as well as Frida look-alike contest.

Time: 12 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays, through Oct. 31

Cost: Free

Details: (562) 233-3726

Venue: Picture This Gallery, 4130 Norse Way, Long Beach

blink•point

TransVagrant Projects and Gallery 478 are pleased to present blink•point, recent work by Ellwood T. Risk.

Risk is a self-taught artist who has been living and working in Los Angeles since 1992. Risk appropriates, alters, re-contextualizes, shoots (here and there) and re-presents the ordinary in unanticipated iterations. An artist’s reception is scheduled 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 9.

Time: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, through Nov. 25

Cost: Free

Details: (310) 600-4873; (310) 732-2150

Venue: TransVagrant Projects and Gallery 478, 478 W. 7th St., San Pedro

rebidishu III

Los Angeles Harbor College Fine Arts Gallery is pleased to present rebidishu III, Recent Paintings by Katy Crowe.

Abstract art is often seen as carrying a moral dimension, in that it can be interpreted to stand for virtues ranging from order and purity, to simplicity and spirituality. In the case of Crowe, virtue is obtained by process and intuition.

Time: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, through Nov. 30

Cost: Free

Details: (310) 233-4411

Venue: Los Angeles Harbor College Fine Arts Gallery, 1111 Figueroa Place, Wilmington

COMMUNITY

Oct. 28

Scary Stories 15

Snuggle up around the bonfire for an all-new program of scary stories with sound effects. It’s suitable for all ages. Fresh frights await you. Picnics are welcome; bring your own seating and dress warmly so you don’t get the shivers.

Time: 6:30 p.m to 8 p.m. Oct 28

Cost: $5

Details: (310) 519-0936

Venue: Angels Gate Cultural Center, 3601 S. Gaffey St., San Pedro

Oct. 29

Spooky Pedro Walking Tour

Join San Pedro historian Angela “Romee” Romero and Psychic Medium Mary O’Maley for a stroll through haunted and historic downtown San Pedro. We’ll rattle some chains and see what bumps back.

Time: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 29

Cost: $20

Details: (310) 808-7800

Venue: Downtown San Pedro

San Pedro Día De Los Muertos Festival 2017



The streets will come alive with art, culture, delicious cuisine and live entertainment. You can enjoy the sacred altar competition and exhibition, craft vendor booths, on-site face painters, a food court, children’s stage and play area and main stage entertainment.

Time: 3 to 9 p.m. Oct. 29

Cost: Free

Details: http://sanpedrodayofthedead.com

Venue: Downtown San Pedro, 398 W. 6th St., San Pedro