ENTERTAINMENT

Oct. 28

Heartbeat City

Named for one of the Cars biggest selling albums, Heartbeat City faithfully re-creates the look and sound of The Cars. They dress in the period-correct 80s style of The Cars. Seeing Heartbeat City is as close as you can come to seeing a Cars concert.

Time: 8 p.m. Oct. 28

Cost: $20

Details: https://alvasshowroom.com/event/heartbeat-city

Venue: Alvas Showroom, 1417 W. 8th St., San Pedro

Oct. 29

Lou Mannick

Enjoy jazz ballads with musical saw and piano, jazz, blues jumps with vocals, harmonica, piano and percussion.

Time: 4 p.m. Oct. 29

Cost: $20

Details: https://alvasshowroom.com/event/lou-mannick-saw-soul

Venue: Alvas Showroom, 1417 W. 8th St., San Pedro

Oct. 30

San Pedro Jam Sessions

Jam with San Pedro’s best at Mondays’ San Pedro Jam Sessions. Every Monday night instrumentalists and vocalists are welcome to sit-in and play standards with the Hugh von Kleist Quartet. All levels of experience are welcome.

Time: 9:30 p.m. Oct. 30

Cost: Free

Details: (424) 570-0514; www.facebook.com/crimsinsp

Venue: Crimsin, 345 W. 6th St., San Pedro

Oct. 31

Halloween Dance of the Dead Party

Dress up in your creepiest costume and come on out and dance the night away to a full 80s, all vinyl set list with DJs Polywog, Judith Christ and Verdilak.

Time: 7 to 11 p.m. Oct. 31

Cost: Free

Details: www.4thstreetvine.com

Venue: 4th Street Vine, 2142 E. 4th St., Long Beach

Nov. 1

For Peach Band

Enjoy SoCal Reggae.

Time: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1

Cost: $10 to $35

Details: www.solvenue.com

Venue: SOL Venue, 313 E. Carson St., Carson

Nov. 3

Hausmann Quartet

Now in its 11th season, the Hausmann Quartet has established itself an integral part of the cultural life of Southern California.

Time: 12 p.m. Nov. 3

Cost: Free

Details: (310) 316-5574; www.palosverdes.com/ClassicalCrossroads/FirstFridays.htm

Venue: First Lutheran Church and School, 2900 W. Carson St., Torrance

Nov. 4

Bruce Baker



A fine jazz pianist who is also very talented composer, arranger and orchestrator, Bruce Baker has been making a stir in recent times. Bruce Baker will be focusing on jazz trio piano originals. Special guest performers will be Jun Iida on trumpet and Angela Vicente on vocals.

Time: 8 p.m. Nov. 4

Cost: $20

Details: https://alvasshowroom.com/event/bb-the-altered-presence-jazz-band

Venue: Alvas Showroom, 1417 W. 8th St., San Pedro

Nov. 4

Exene & John (& Mike Watt)

The original icons of Los Angeles punk, John Doe and Exene Cervenka of X, continue their 40th anniversary celebration by playing an acoustic set atop a bill that includes pride of San Pedro, Mike Watt. The concert benefits the Palos Verdes Art Center.

Time: 6 p.m. Nov. 4

Cost: $15 to $75

Details: 310-833-9330, brouwerijwest.com.

Venue: Brouwerij West 110 E. 22nd St., Warehouse 9, San Pedro

Nov. 4

La Santa Cecilia



Grammy-winning La Santa Cecilia will headline Día de los Muertos in Long Beach.

La Santa Cecilia combines traditional Mexican music with a modern twist.

Time: 5 to 11 p.m.

Cost: Free

Details: www.facebook.com/LenaGonzalezLB

Venue: Downtown Long Beach, Pine Avenue, between 4th and 6th streets, Long Beach

THEATER

Nov. 4

Arsenic and Old Lace



If you are a lonely, elderly gentleman, steer clear of the old Victorian rooming house that Abby and Martha Brewster run. It may be your last room on Earth! When these two sweet old sisters feel the need to release a worthy roomer of his lonely suffering, just a sip of their homemade Elderberry wine will do the trick.

Time: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays Nov. 4 through Dec. 2

Cost: $10 to $27

Details: www.lbplayhouse.org/show/arsenic-and-old-lace

Venue: Long Beach Playhouse, 5021 E. Anaheim St., Long Beach

Nov. 10

The Night Before the Night Before Christmas

Lou has wrestled with a big ball of tangled Christmas lights for the last time. Christmas is cancelled. Escaping New Jersey, the freezing cold, his nutty family and most of all the holidays, is exactly what Lou plans to do. Will a couple of unlikely characters help restore Lou and Carol’s Christmas Spirit in the St. Nick of time?

Time: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sundays, Nov. 10 through Dec. 16

Cost: $27

Details: www.littlefishtheatre.org/wp/the-night-before-the-night-before-christmas

Venue: Little Fish Theatre, 777 S. Centre St., San Pedro

Ongoing

In the Heights

Before there was Hamilton, there was Lin-Manuel Miranda’s cutting edge musical masterpiece In the Heights. The story unfolds across three days in the vibrant New York community of Washington Heights – a place where the coffee from the corner bodega is light and sweet, the windows are always open and the breeze carries the rhythm of three generations of music.

Time: 8 p.m. Oct. 27, 28, Nov. 3 and 4, 1 p.m. Oct. 29 and Nov. 5, 2 p.m. Oct. 28 and Nov. 4, and 6 p.m. Oct. 29.

Cost: $20

Details: (562) 856-1999; www.musical.org

Venue: Carpenter Performing Arts Center, 6200 E. Atherton, Long Beach

Home

The action begins on the small farm in North Carolina that Cephus Miles, an orphan, has inherited from his family. Not believing in the Vietnam War, Cephus is imprisoned as a draft evader for refusing to serve. By the time he is released, Cephus has lost his land to the tax collector so he heads north to build a new life.

Time: 8 p.m. Thrusdays through Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays, through Nov. 5

Cost: $47 to $49

Details: http://ictlongbeach.org/

Venue: International City Theatre, 330 E. Seaside Way, Long Beach

Cabaret

From the enigmatic Emcee, to the wounded Sally Bowles, to a mature couple dealing with the difficulties of the anti-semitism that flourishes around them, these familiar characters will reignite the sense of despair and danger so commonly found in fascist regimes.

Time: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays, through Nov. 18

Cost: $20 to $24

Details: www.lbplayhouse.org

Venue: Long Beach Playhouse, 5021 E. Anaheim St., Long Beach

ARTS

Nov. 3

Exene Cervenka in Collage

The acclaimed poet, author, punk vocalist and erstwhile advice columnist will attend the Palos Verdes Art Center’s Nov. 3 reception for an exhibit of her collages that’s entitled, “Exene Cervenka: Lipstick Sunset.” The pieces on display combine handwork and appropriated images, written words and found text that present a perplexing and highly personal world.

Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, and 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays, through Nov. 26

Cost: Free

Details: (310) 541-2479; www.pvartcenter.org

Venue: Palos Verdes Art Center, 5504 Crestridge Road. Rancho Palos Verdes

Nov. 4

Celebrate Art Grand Re-Opening

The San Pedro Art Association invites the public to celebrate its grand re-opening at its newly expand location. The San Pedro Art Association is moving to the aisle where the children’s art show was shown this year. There will be refreshments, music, and beautiful art and craft items.

Time: 11 a.m., 6 p.m. Nov. 4

Costs: Free

Details: (310) 400-9659

Venue: San Pedro Art Association , 112 E. 22nd St, # 10, San Pedro

Ongoing

17th Annual Frida Kahlo Artist Exhibit

Enjoy another awe-inspiring exhibit featuring several artists at Picture This Gallery. The opening reception night, from 4 to 8 p.m. Sept. 16, will include live musical performances featuring CASI SON and Omar Perez, as well as Frida look-alike contest.

Time: 12 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays, through Oct. 31

Cost: Free

Details: (562) 233-3726

Venue: Picture This Gallery, 4130 Norse Way, Long Beach

Diasporagasm

South Bay Contemporary Gallery in conjunction with Michael Stearns Studio 347 presents a co-

located multimedia exhibition Diasporagasm. This exhibit is curated by artist, Beyoncenista, the alter ego of April Bey. This exhibit acts as a performance bringing together melanated artists working in Los Angeles, Haiti, Ghana, the Caribbean and West Africa.

Drawing from the groundbreaking film Moonlight—a timeless story of human connection and

self-discovery, the curator appropriates, amends and recontextualizes the juxtaposition of art,

race and gender. The opening reception is from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 5.

Time: Through Nov. 18

Cost: Free

Details: (562) 400-0544

Venue: Gallery 347, 347 W. 7th St., San Pedro

blink•point

TransVagrant Projects and Gallery 478 are pleased to present blink•point, recent work by Ellwood T. Risk.

Risk is a self-taught artist who has been living and working in Los Angeles since 1992. Risk appropriates, alters, re-contextualizes, shoots (here and there) and re-presents the ordinary in unanticipated iterations. An artist’s reception is scheduled 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 9.

Time: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, through Nov. 25

Cost: Free

Details: (310) 600-4873; (310) 732-2150

Venue: TransVagrant Projects and Gallery 478, 478 W. 7th St., San Pedro

rebidishu III

Los Angeles Harbor College Fine Arts Gallery is pleased to present rebidishu III, Recent Paintings by Katy Crowe.

Abstract art is often seen as carrying a moral dimension, in that it can be interpreted to stand for virtues ranging from order and purity, to simplicity and spirituality. In the case of Crowe, virtue is obtained by process and intuition.

Time: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, through Nov. 30

Cost: Free

Details: (310) 233-4411

Venue: Los Angeles Harbor College Fine Arts Gallery, 1111 Figueroa Place, Wilmington

Rino Gonzalez

Rino Gonzalez has attracted an impressive following for his works of realism during the almost 40 years since his immigration from the Philippines at age 16. Much of the joy of these painting comes purely from studying technical achievement in the reproduction of such aspects as fine lacework, polished and textured surfaces, worn books and tattered pages, fruit and roses.

Time: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m Tuesday through Saturday, through Dec. 2

Cost: Free

Details: (310) 547-3158; parkhurstgalleries.com

Venue: Parkhurst Galleries, 439 W 6th St, San Pedro

COMMUNITY

Oct. 27

Hocus Pocus and Halloween Under the Guns

First, go trick or treating on the historic battleship Iowa. Next, watch 25-years-younger versions of Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy and Bette Midler in the 1993 feature, Hocus Pocus. Only nonviolent and inoffensive costumes; no weapons (actual or replicas); concessions are available; no coolers or outside food and beverages allowed; trick-or-treaters should be 13 years old or younger and bring their own “trick or treat” bags

Time: 5:30 p.m. Oct. 27

Cost: Free

Details: pacificbattleship.com

Venue: Battleship Iowa, 250 S. Harbor Blvd., San Pedro

Oct. 28

Scary Stories 15

Snuggle up around the bonfire for an all-new program of scary stories with sound effects. It’s suitable for all ages. Fresh frights await you. Picnics are welcome; bring your own seating and dress warmly so you don’t get the shivers.

Time: 6:30 p.m to 8 p.m. Oct 28

Cost: $5

Details: (310) 519-0936

Venue: Angels Gate Cultural Center, 3601 S. Gaffey St., San Pedro

Oct. 28

Happy Harbor Halloween

Kick off the day with a Halloween-themed pet parade and enjoy Happy Harbor Halloween, a free, family-friendly event that features a costume parade, music, reptiles, arts and crafts, face painting, games, and fun for children.

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 28

Cost: Free

Details: lawaterfront.org

Venues: Wilmington Waterfront Park, W. C St., Wilmington

Oct. 28

Ports O’ Call Goodbye Tour

San Pedro Bay Historical Society will lead a trivia-packed walking tour of Ports O’ Call.

Time: 10 a.m. Oct. 28

Cost: $15

Details: (310) 548-3208

Venue: Utro’s Cafe, Berth 73, San Pedro

Oct. 29

Spooky Pedro Walking Tour

Join San Pedro historian Angela “Romee” Romero and Psychic Medium Mary O’Maley for a stroll through haunted and historic downtown San Pedro. We’ll rattle some chains and see what bumps back.

Time: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 29

Cost: $20

Details: (310) 808-7800

Venue: Downtown San Pedro

Oct. 29

San Pedro Día De Los Muertos Festival 2017

The streets will come alive with art, culture, delicious cuisine and live entertainment. You can enjoy the sacred altar competition and exhibition, craft vendor booths, on-site face painters, a food court, children’s stage and play area and main stage entertainment.

Time: 3 to 9 p.m. Oct. 29

Cost: Free

Details: http://sanpedrodayofthedead.com

Venue: Downtown San Pedro, 398 W. 6th St., San Pedro

Oct. 29

A Dream within a Dream

Enjoy a community altar making for the day of the Dead.

Time: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 29

Cost: Free

Details: (562) 435-2787; www.artslb.org

Venue: Made by Millworks , 240 Pine Ave., Long Beach

Nov. 4

4th Annual Wine Tasting Fundraiser.

Sip and savor wines of the Mediterranean while enjoying live music with Dave Williams and MBT. Enjoy food, friends, holiday boutique, and a silent auction featuring four Disneyland park hoppers, two nights at a Hilton property, winetasting for 20 at Total Wine & More and Big Bear getaway package.

Time: 6 to 10 p.m. Nov. 4

Cost: $50

Details: (562) 570-3548; www.heartofida.org

Venue: International City Masonic Lodge, 5155 Pacific Coast Highway, Long Beach