Grand Annex Showcases Electrifying Hispanic Beats in October

By Melina Paris, Music Columnist

One of Spain’s finest guitarists and an all-female salsa band are slated to get all feet on the dance floor this month at the Grand Annex in San Pedro.

Spanish guitarist El Twanguero performs Oct. 13 and Las Chikas, who are breaking ground in a male-dominated genre will perform Oct. 28.

I recently spoke to them about their upcoming performances and music.

El Twanguero (Diego Garcia)

El Twanguero doesn’t play concerts, he plays musical trips.

It is most evident in El Camino and Fields of America. They are soft and patient numbers that encompass a sonic journey which he says is inspired by the nuances of life.

“I have to pay attention to what happens out there and how it affects to my inner world,” El Twanguero said. “Then I try to filter all that experience and change into sounds.”

The Spanish musician dubbed the fire-breathing guitar hero, El Twanguero launched his successful solo career after years of accompanying Latin music giants such as Bunbury, Calamaro, El Cigala and others.

El Twanguero is well versed in a range of sounds and genres from high-energy rock to rockabilly and low tempo numbers. He calls his sound “Spanish twang.” He started playing classical guitar, the Spanish repertoire, at the age of six when he entered the conservatory of Valencia.

At the same time he was listening to his father’s vinyl records for bands like The Shadows, the Beatles and Dire Straits.

His upbringing has led him to develop an acclaimed sound and an impeccable finger-picking style. He has won a Goya and a Spanish Latin Grammy. His records include: Octopus, El Twanguero, The Brooklyn Session, Argentina Songbook, and Carreteras Secundarias (Volume 1). They encompass Spanish flamenco, tango and American folk.

One of his goals is to cross over to the American markets, not just the general market with his music (instrumental and Spanish flair) and also the American Latino markets.

His Grand Annex performance will showcase his Spanish twist on the music of Les Paul, Chet Atkins and Carl Perkins. But there may be other surprises to listen for such as the sounds on his album, Carreteras Secundarias (Backroads). The album is the result of a six month trip from Chicago to Argentina.

“It has an extensive palette of sounds that surround the album — echoes of tango, Brazilian choro, Mexican waltzes, blues and milonga,” El Twanguero said.

He is also working on a new album. One new song, Gypsy Lady is set for release in November. The album will be released in the spring in Europe and United States simultaneously.

Details: www.twanguero.com/

Las Chikas

Having a salsa outfit comprised entirely of women is rare. Most salsa bands are comprised of all men; occasionally, you find one woman in a band.

“I can’t tell you how many times I’ve heard, ‘Oh, you play pretty good for a woman,’” said Iliana Rose, who arranges Las Chikas’ music and plays keyboards during performances.

But she takes the backhanded compliment as a challenge.

“We not only bring it but we also play with a level of sensitivity that [only] we bring to the table,” she said. “I want Los Angeles to know that there is a smoking hot female salsa band in town and we’re ready to make some waves.”

Las Chikas has been evolving for almost a decade. Rose noted that women musicians, especially in Latin music, all kind of know each other and play in other bands, including other all-female bands. It’s no different for Las Chikas. They performed on a TV talk show featuring music and comedy called, Noches con Platanito, for four years and their relationship evolved. Eventually they decided it was time to perform live.

“Just as salsa erupted from a variety of far-flung musical components, so have the members of Las Chikas found their flavor by stirring their distinct backgrounds — from Cuba, Mexico, Venezuela, and Miami — into an international blend,” Rose said.

It was very deliberate to get together with these particular musicians.

“There’s really no other working female salsa band — locally anyway — that’s in existence right now,” Rose said. “And, there are so many talented female musicians that it was just a no brainer.”

Rose cited the chemistry between vocalists Gabby Tamez of Mexico and Lilly Hernandez of Cuba as an example.

“Every time [Lilly] sings, I’m in awe of her,” Rose said. “She is legit as it comes. And the combination, not only tone-wise, of Gabby’s voice and Lilly’s voice is so powerful but [it’s] also in their personalities. The onstage banter is hilarious.

“Lilly is the sassy Cuban with the finger snaps and Gabby is the sweet, young Mexican American, beautiful innocent girl,” she said.

Las Chikas will be performing a tribute to Celia Cruz. Rose and Tamez both include Celia Cruz as one of their biggest influences and inspirations.

Rose and Tamez want to carry on their musical heritage and make an album of original music and some of their favorite songs. Rose envisions possibly having an album within a year or next Christmas.

Las Chikas will perform songs that are nostalgic for many salsa fans like La Negra Tiene Tumbao and Carnaval. Rose said it might bring the audience back to maybe the first time they heard some of those songs. She feels not only incredibly fortunate to be a performer but also a responsibility to the public.

“Music is a way of bringing joy, of moving people both internally and externally,” she said. “Music has the power of healing.”

Offstage, members contribute complementary skills. Rose focuses on arranging, composing and musical direction. Tamez is a wiz at gaining followers on social media, letting people know where they are performing and what the latest news for the band is.

“It’s spectacular … the openness to share your everyday world and bring people in so they can see that you’re not standoffish, you’re just regular people who enjoy making music,” Rose said.

“We do everything, salsa music, pop music, cumbia, bachata. We would love to play for as many people as possible all over the world. That is the ultimate goal. Take whatever work comes your way and just try to remain true to whatever allows you to be fulfilled and happy.”