Come and participate in workshops, listen to guest speakers, and panelists presenting on relevant health and wellness topics for 2017. This one day event will focus on self-identified cis, trans and gender non-conforming men’s multi dimensional approach to wellness.

Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: Free

Details: https://www.centerlb.org/healthsummit2017

Venue: Courtyard by Marriott Long Beach, 500 E. 1st St., Long Beach